Jordan Beck extends on-base streak to nine games
Former Vol Jordan Beck extended his on-base streak to nine games Saturday with ACL Rockies in the Arizona Complex League. ACL Angels defeated ACL Rockies, 6-3, at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Beck went 1-for-4, recording one RBI and one run in the contest. The former Vol has appeared...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Cubs face the Brewers with 1-0 series lead
Milwaukee Brewers (63-55, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (51-67, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -131, Cubs +110; over/under is 8 1/2...
St. Louis Cardinals place catcher Yadier Molina on restricted list
The Cardinals placed Yadier Molina on the restricted list Saturday in order for the veteran catcher to return to his
Cubs, Pirates DSL affiliates toss no-hitters in same game
There have been three no-hitters thus far during the 2022 MLB season, two of which were combined no-nos. Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels hurled the only complete game no-hitter this year when he blanked the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10. On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh...
Willson Contreras homers twice as Cubs edge Orioles
Willson Contreras homered twice and Adrian Sampson threw 5 2/3 shutout innings to lift the Chicago Cubs to a 3-2
Triston McKenzie, late rally carry Cleveland Guardians over Chicago White Sox
CLEVELAND — Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 batters and the Cleveland Guardians scored four runs with two outs in the seventh to rally for a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. McKenzie (9-9) struck out eight of the last 10 hitters he faced...
FOX Sports
Brewers play the Cubs looking to break road losing streak
Milwaukee Brewers (63-56, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-67, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -152, Cubs +129. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee...
Montero homers twice with 5 RBIs, Rockies beat Giants
DENVER -- Rookie Elehuris Montero homered twice and drove in five runs to back the solid pitching of José Ureña, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.Connor Joe also homered and Wynton Bernard and José Iglesias hit successive doubles to ignite a four-run fifth inning by Colorado, which sent the Giants to their third straight loss.Ureña (2-4), who joined the Rockies in May on a minor league contract after being designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two of them...
Christian Arroyo helps Red Sox knock off Orioles
Michael Wacha threw 5 2/3 shutout innings to help the visiting Boston Red Sox to a 4-3 win against the
Cubs Have a New Top Prospect
Pete Crow-Armstrong's continued minor league success signals a quick rise through the organization's ranks and beyond.
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez sitting for Cubs Saturday afternoon
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Velazquez is being replaced in center field by Christopher Morel versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. In 126 plate appearances this season, Velazquez has a .235 batting average with a .745 OPS,...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Red Sox first-rounder Mikey Romero hits first pro homer
Mikey Romero, the Boston Red Sox' first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is officially on the board. Romero collected the first home run of his professional baseball career during Friday's game in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The three-run shot came in the ninth inning to cut the FCL Red Sox' deficit to one, but the FCL Twins escaped with the 4-3 win.
