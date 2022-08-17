ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Beck extends on-base streak to nine games

Former Vol Jordan Beck extended his on-base streak to nine games Saturday with ACL Rockies in the Arizona Complex League. ACL Angels defeated ACL Rockies, 6-3, at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Beck went 1-for-4, recording one RBI and one run in the contest. The former Vol has appeared...
MLB
FOX Sports

Cubs face the Brewers with 1-0 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (63-55, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (51-67, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -131, Cubs +110; over/under is 8 1/2...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs, Pirates DSL affiliates toss no-hitters in same game

There have been three no-hitters thus far during the 2022 MLB season, two of which were combined no-nos. Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels hurled the only complete game no-hitter this year when he blanked the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10. On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FOX Sports

Brewers play the Cubs looking to break road losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (63-56, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-67, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -152, Cubs +129. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sacramento

Montero homers twice with 5 RBIs, Rockies beat Giants

DENVER -- Rookie Elehuris Montero homered twice and drove in five runs to back the solid pitching of José Ureña, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.Connor Joe also homered and Wynton Bernard and José Iglesias hit successive doubles to ignite a four-run fifth inning by Colorado, which sent the Giants to their third straight loss.Ureña (2-4), who joined the Rockies in May on a minor league contract after being designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two of them...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Homer
numberfire.com

Nelson Velazquez sitting for Cubs Saturday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Velazquez is being replaced in center field by Christopher Morel versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. In 126 plate appearances this season, Velazquez has a .235 batting average with a .745 OPS,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Red Sox first-rounder Mikey Romero hits first pro homer

Mikey Romero, the Boston Red Sox' first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is officially on the board. Romero collected the first home run of his professional baseball career during Friday's game in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The three-run shot came in the ninth inning to cut the FCL Red Sox' deficit to one, but the FCL Twins escaped with the 4-3 win.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy