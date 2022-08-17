ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Dr. savoie
3d ago

They will use this to amend the list. it was created to avoid this type of nonsense and virtue signaling. This will likely be resolved in a way to accommodate the mother's best interest. any cranial malformation is typically considered unsurvivable, even pro life Gyns will reccomend termination of pregnancy. I'm against abortion. but this case should be terminated before the mother is traumatized physically through the birth process and mentally, watching her newborn die.

Jake Fry
3d ago

The writer of the bill I'm loyisiana stated that this is not what this bill states.Its a medical procedure this woman needs and its available

Angel Lovett
3d ago

This is very sad indeed. What kind of life will this child have? Worse than that thought is will the pregnancy cause the mother future complications and how long will she have to suffer if no doctor will risk a moral judgement to save her? VOTE....

