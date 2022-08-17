Red Flag: Hot, Dry, Windy Weather Increases Fire Risk Through Thursday, Weather Service Warns

A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.

REDMOND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO