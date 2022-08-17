Red Flag: Hot, Dry, Windy Weather Increases Fire Risk Through Thursday, Weather Service Warns

Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Firefighters prepare for increased threat of brush fires as excessive heat lingers
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - With this summer’s excessively hot temperatures comes the growing threat of fires sparking almost anywhere. Crews with West Pierce Fire & Rescue said some areas of focus during brush fire season are train tracks that often have dry, overgrown brush surrounding them. The risk is heightened in those areas when the weather is not only hot, but also windy.
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
thejoltnews.com
Littlerock Road closed Saturday night
Tumwater construction crews will close the northbound lanes of Littlerock Road SW and the east-west shopping center access road from 7:30 p.m., Saturday, August 20, to 7:30 a.m., Sunday, August 21. City crews will replace a broken water valve at the intersection in the 5300-5400 block of Littlerock Road SW,...
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Brings its Mobile Command Unit to Southwest Washington Fair
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile command unit is easy to miss among the large, colorful attractions filling the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds this week. The mid-sized white truck, one of two used by the sheriff’s office, is a recent addition to the sheriff office’s vehicle fleet — one that personnel prefer to the hulking refurbished mobile dental unit the department was driving before it acquired the smaller vehicle in early 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Collision Involving Three Vehicles Claims Life of One on Rural Pierce County Highway
A crash involving three vehicles Friday evening in rural Pierce County between Clear Lake and McKenna has left one person dead. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, the collision occurred after 8 p.m. on state Route 702 near Eighth Avenue Court East. Two vehicles, a Ford F250...
Chronicle
Train Enthusiasts Hope to See Chehalis Railfan Cam Become a Park
With the installation of the Chehalis Railfan camera, tourists have started to visit to see the trains and try to get on camera. Now, local train enthusiasts are proposing that a Railfan park be built as well. “There are several of them built up already around the country, and they...
Chronicle
At Silver Creek Orchard, 3 Dog Cider & Brewstillery Keeps It Local, Finds Lost Apple Varieties
Hours: Open from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday through October (weather permitting) Online: Find 3 Dog Cider/Brewstillery on Facebook and 3_dog_cider_brewstillery on Instagram. Events: Check out their ciders at the Onalaska Apple Harvest festival beer garden Sept. 30-Oct. 2...
Chronicle
Pe Ell Residents Raise Traffic Speed Issues; Town Council Expresses Frustration With State Policies Impeding Action
Multiple residents complained about speeding vehicles during the Pe Ell Town Council meeting on Tuesday night. One resident asked if she could place signs along state Route 6 encouraging drivers to follow the speed limit, something the councilors said was OK. The councilors cautioned against placing signs on utility poles along the way because other government entities could remove them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Man Dies in Mail Truck Crash in Grays Harbor County
A single-vehicle fatal crash involving a United States Postal Service truck and a separate three-car accident on Wednesday, Aug. 17, blocked off an area near State Route 8's milepost 4 east of Elma. A call to Washington State Patrol about the mail truck wreck came in at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday,...
rtands.com
A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines
A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
seattleschild.com
Parent Review: Hiking the Franklin Ghost Town Trail
On a dreary Friday we made the decision to go hiking on the Franklin Ghost Town Trail. Along a kid-friendly gravel and dirt trail, we explored old structures, a cemetery and a mine shaft, all through a beautiful forested landscape. Getting there. The trail is located outside of Auburn in...
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Following Drug Bust in Oregon
Local authorities are warning community members about a new, extremely potent, brightly-colored “rainbow” form of fentanyl that is popping up around the country. “Authorities are particularly worried about young adults and children ending up with rainbow fentanyl, as they could mistake the drug for something else, such as candy, sidewalk chalk or a toy, because of its color and appearance,” said the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Obesity Rates Rise in 33 Washington Counties, Study Finds — But Not in Lewis County
A recent study found that people in 33 out of the 39 Washington counties have become more overweight over the last 10 years, according to BarBend, an online strength training resource and fitness news outlet. BarBend studied obesity levels throughout Washington state and data from County Health Ratings to see...
Chronicle
Garlic Festival Returns to Southwest Washington Fairgrounds Next Weekend
The Washington State Garlic Festival, once a backyard celebration held west of Chehalis, will make its grand return to the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds next weekend after a two-year pandemic-related break. Tickets for the festival cost $5 for each day, Aug. 26, 27 and 28, or $10 for a three-day pass....
ghscanner.com
One Patient Airlifted From Scene of State Route 12 Collision Thursday
The Intersection at State Route 12 and Monte Brady Rd W Closer to Montesano side saw yet another collision due to another passenger car not yielding to traffic. The collision occurred on Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 11:30AM when a 2004 Toyota Corolla on the north side of Monte Brady RD was traveling southbound and had stopped at State Route 12, it then proceeded to cross the highway and attempted to merge into eastbound State Route 12 traffic and was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was towing a trailer.
Chronicle
Cases Remain Steady as Hospitalizations for COVID-19 Double in Lewis County
In its weekly report, Lewis County Public Health & Social Services noted 109 new COVID-19 cases from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, just six more cases than in the previous reporting period. Public Health counted 18 new COVID-related hospitalizations, more than double the eight reported between July 29 and Aug....
Chronicle
A Look Back: Dim-Outs Ordered by Military in Coastal Regions During World War II; Lewis County Faced Relaxed Restrictions
Nearly all of Lewis County, excluding a small portion of its eastern part, was planned to “dim out” the night of Thursday, Aug. 20, 1942. The dim out was declared to stay in compliance with a proclamation issued Aug. 5 by the Western Defense Command of the U.S. Army. The plan, as of Aug. 20, was for the dim outs to continue on Thursdays for the duration of the war. The restrictions on activities were less strict in Lewis County than in those counties bordering the Pacific Ocean.
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
waterlandblog.com
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
KGW
Nutty Narrows: A bridge for the squirrels in Longview, WA
An architect in Longview built a bridge to help squirrels safely cross the road back in 1963. Devon Haskins looked into the history of the Nutty Narrows Bridge.
Comments / 0