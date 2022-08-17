Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KMOV
Playground Project Build Day: BJC Healthcare
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The playground at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club is one step closer to being completed!. BJC Healthcare was on hand Friday to put on some of the finishing touches. BJC Healthcare is one of the community partners pitching in to help with the Playground Project.
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
“Ballwin days” and “Festival of the Little Hills” draw big crowds
There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.
KMOV
Mo. American Water assists Little Bit Foundation with cleaning after flood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Little Bit Foundation got a helping hand from the Missouri American Water in cleaning up from the flood. In July, several feet of floodwater ruined the back-to-school supplies collected for the 14,000 St. Louis area children the organization serves. Thousands of shoes, books, coats, gloves, and water bottles had to be thrown out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Third FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens for flood victims in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A third FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened Saturday to assist those affected by flooding in the region. It is located at the Developmental Disabilities Resource Board, which is located 1025 County Club Road in St. Charles, near I-70 and Zumbehl Road. It will be open from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.
Kait 8
Proposed Ozark Run Scenic Byway to unite communities and highlight Ozarks region
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Some state leaders want to know what you think about renaming some of our state’s most scenic roads. They want to take several Missouri highways and turn them into a new byway. The hope is to get more tourists. Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start...
Job of the day: Waste Management drivers and technicians
The jobs include sign-on bonuses and great benefits packages.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
‘Celebrity Night for the Crisis Nursery’ to raise donations for program
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- You can help support the St. Louis Crisis Nursery with their mission to help little ones and their families. The nursery relies on donations. Find more information on how to help here.
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
10K square-foot Town and Country stunner for sale
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Town and Country is home to many mansions and other large houses. But how many have their own private, stocked lake and look so stunning in the fall foliage it’d make Bob Ross blush?. 5 Masonridge Court is a magnificent, 10,400 square-foot brick...
Washington Missourian
City of Union buys downtown property
The Union Board of Aldermen has approved the purchase of vacant lots across from City Hall that the city hopes to turn into an asset. The city is buying the property for $300,000 from the Susan C. Reed Trust with plans to add parking, along with other potential uses.
labortribune.com
‘Dangerous Women’ exhibit now at St. Louis Public Library is a ‘must see’
Explores the lives of two local women who fought for workers’ rights despite their own tragedies. “They faced jail and death to challenge power on behalf of workers’ rights” proclaims a poster announcing a special new workers’ exhibit – “Dangerous Women” – now at the downtown St. Louis Public Library, 1301 Olive St., that explores the amazing true-life stories of two St. Louis area women – Mary Harris Jones, aka Mother Jones, and less well-known but equally significant Frances “Fannie” Sellins, both of whom had a major impact for workers during their time.
Ameren may turn to natural gas to make up for shuttering Rush Island coal plant
Ameren Missouri may restart natural gas burners to offset the court-ordered shuttering of a coal-fired power plant that violated federal law, the company told state regulators Wednesday. The St. Louis-based electric utility announced late last year that it would retire its Rush Island Energy Center in early 2024 after a...
stlouiscnr.com
Draper and Kramer Announces Opening of Moda at The Hill in St. Louis’ The Hill Neighborhood
New 225-unit amenity-rich rental development in historic district welcomes first move-ins Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, has announced the completion of Moda at The Hill, a new 225-unit rental development at 2100 Boardman St. in St. Louis’ historic The Hill neighborhood. Located just south of Interstate 44 and west of Kingshighway Boulevard, the community is 33% pre-leased and nearly 25% occupied since welcoming first residents just a month and a half ago.
KMOV
Metro East mom asks for Autistic Child Area sign near house to keep her son safe
SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV) - A small act of kindness is making a big difference for a Metro East family. People in South Roxana, Illinois may see a new sign the next time they go to one of the parks. Ali Harris’s 6-year-old son Kyren has autism and is non-verbal....
Drink ‘Ritas since 2018? You could get $21
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch is settling a class action lawsuit associated with their Ritas™ Branded Drinks. You may be eligible to file a claim. The lawsuit alleges that the brewer advertised that the drink contains tequila or wine. Anheuser-Busch denies any wrongdoing and settled the lawsuit. Are...
FOX2now.com
Troy Family Dental is the expert on the mini-dental implant
ST. LOUIS — If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental showed us the mini-dental implant. They explained why this is a great option and who would benefit most in getting a mini-dental implant.
KMOV
Watching Out For You: What to keep in mind before posting back-to-school photos online
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For a lot of kids and parents across the St. Louis area, this is the last weekend before heading back-to-school Monday morning. With that comes the back-to-school photos taken and posted online, often with chalkboards detailing information about the child’s school, grade and some of their favorite things.
KYTV
Authorities want vacationers in the Ozarks to protect their vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A TikTok trend is proving costly, causing the number of stolen KIA’s and Hyundai’s to skyrocket. This trend is hitting close to home. St. Louis investigators report thieves have swiped more than 1,000 of those cars. Auto shop employees said car clubs or steering...
Comments / 0