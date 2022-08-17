ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Playground Project Build Day: BJC Healthcare

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The playground at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club is one step closer to being completed!. BJC Healthcare was on hand Friday to put on some of the finishing touches. BJC Healthcare is one of the community partners pitching in to help with the Playground Project.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Mo. American Water assists Little Bit Foundation with cleaning after flood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Little Bit Foundation got a helping hand from the Missouri American Water in cleaning up from the flood. In July, several feet of floodwater ruined the back-to-school supplies collected for the 14,000 St. Louis area children the organization serves. Thousands of shoes, books, coats, gloves, and water bottles had to be thrown out.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Third FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens for flood victims in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A third FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened Saturday to assist those affected by flooding in the region. It is located at the Developmental Disabilities Resource Board, which is located 1025 County Club Road in St. Charles, near I-70 and Zumbehl Road. It will be open from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries

ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Washington Missourian

City of Union buys downtown property

The Union Board of Aldermen has approved the purchase of vacant lots across from City Hall that the city hopes to turn into an asset. The city is buying the property for $300,000 from the Susan C. Reed Trust with plans to add parking, along with other potential uses.
UNION, MO
labortribune.com

‘Dangerous Women’ exhibit now at St. Louis Public Library is a ‘must see’

Explores the lives of two local women who fought for workers’ rights despite their own tragedies. “They faced jail and death to challenge power on behalf of workers’ rights” proclaims a poster announcing a special new workers’ exhibit – “Dangerous Women” – now at the downtown St. Louis Public Library, 1301 Olive St., that explores the amazing true-life stories of two St. Louis area women – Mary Harris Jones, aka Mother Jones, and less well-known but equally significant Frances “Fannie” Sellins, both of whom had a major impact for workers during their time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Draper and Kramer Announces Opening of Moda at The Hill in St. Louis’ The Hill Neighborhood

New 225-unit amenity-rich rental development in historic district welcomes first move-ins Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, has announced the completion of Moda at The Hill, a new 225-unit rental development at 2100 Boardman St. in St. Louis’ historic The Hill neighborhood. Located just south of Interstate 44 and west of Kingshighway Boulevard, the community is 33% pre-leased and nearly 25% occupied since welcoming first residents just a month and a half ago.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Drink ‘Ritas since 2018? You could get $21

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch is settling a class action lawsuit associated with their Ritas™ Branded Drinks. You may be eligible to file a claim. The lawsuit alleges that the brewer advertised that the drink contains tequila or wine. Anheuser-Busch denies any wrongdoing and settled the lawsuit. Are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Troy Family Dental is the expert on the mini-dental implant

ST. LOUIS — If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental showed us the mini-dental implant. They explained why this is a great option and who would benefit most in getting a mini-dental implant.
TROY, IL

