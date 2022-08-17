Explores the lives of two local women who fought for workers’ rights despite their own tragedies. “They faced jail and death to challenge power on behalf of workers’ rights” proclaims a poster announcing a special new workers’ exhibit – “Dangerous Women” – now at the downtown St. Louis Public Library, 1301 Olive St., that explores the amazing true-life stories of two St. Louis area women – Mary Harris Jones, aka Mother Jones, and less well-known but equally significant Frances “Fannie” Sellins, both of whom had a major impact for workers during their time.

