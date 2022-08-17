ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Firefighter injured in 2-alarm Grafton fire; neighbor came to aid

By Toni Caushi, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhuYZ_0hKtXOpG00

GRAFTON — One firefighter was injured shortly before noon Wednesday after a two-alarm fire filled the kitchen of a home on Logan Path, at the shore of Lake Ripple.

The fire was reported at 11:20 a.m. by a neighbor who saw smoke rising across the street, according to Grafton Fire Chief Eric Mathieu.

Neighbor Mike Randell, knowing no one was home, called the Fire Department and immediately ran to his neighbor’s house to try to let the dog out through the front door, but to no avail.

Randell used a garden hose to contain the fire until crews arrived from Grafton and Westborough.

Firefighters tore a hole in the roof to release a buildup of smoke and heat before putting out the fire within 15 minutes, according to Mathieu.

During the efforts, a firefighter suffered a sprained ankle and was transported to a hospital, said Mathieu.

Buddy, a 12-year-old chocolate Labrador, was rescued by firefighters. The pet was not injured, according to Mathieu.

He added that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The owner of the house, Bill Greene, was not home while the fire was fought. After arriving at the scene in the early afternoon, he was consoled by Randell.

In an interview, Greene expressed gratitude for his neighbors' intervention.

“We’re a close-knit neighborhood down here,” said Greene. “We watch out for others, and it’s amazing what (Randell) did.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Firefighter injured in 2-alarm Grafton fire; neighbor came to aid

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Accident#Grafton#Logan Path#The Fire Department#Westborough Engine 4
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Five Amazon closures don't affect construction at Greendale Mall, site to open in 2023

WORCESTER – Where Greendale Mall used to be, the excavators’ reverse beeping and heavy whir fills the air around Neponset Street as work on an Amazon distribution center continues, even among upcoming five closures across Eastern Massachusetts.  Amazon spokeswoman Caitlin McLaughlin confirmed that the Worcester site will open as scheduled, although she did not specify when. ...
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

'Sparks will fly': UMass Chan rare disease research facility takes shape in Worcester

Correction: An earlier version of this article misidentified the person who spoke on behalf of Architectural Resources Cambridge.  WORCESTER — More than 300 onlookers watched and cheered as a steel beam, covered in student, staff and faculty signatures, was lifted by a crane and carefully placed at the very top of the of UMass Chan Medical School's future education and research building on Monday. ...
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Northern Ireland field hockey club from Ulster enjoys Worcester State as tour's home base

WORCESTER — Katie Craig made multiple visits to the Worcester State University bookstore this week, and the Lancers ski cap and blue and gold hoodie the third-year student at Ulster University purchased are precious mementos of a most memorable week for Craig and her Ulster University Elks women’s field hockey club teammates. Worcester State is hosting the Elks during their 10-day New England tour, which includes a series of matches against Division 1 area colleges, as well...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Hometown rapper Joyner Lucas to host rally with state Senate candidate Joseph Petty Sunday

WORCESTER — Hometown rapper Joyner Lucas will join Mayor Joseph M. Petty for a Get Out the Vote rally Sunday, according to a poster shared by the Petty campaign. Petty is seeking to succeed state Sen. Harriette L. Chandler, D-Worcester, at the Statehouse. He is being challenged in the Democratic primary by former YWCA of Central Massachusetts executive Robyn K. Kennedy, also of Worcester.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy