Elkton’s Niles Scott signed by Miami Dolphins

Miami, FL — The 2013 Cecil Whig All-County Defensive Player of the Year earned another opportunity to make an NFL roster.

Niles Scott began practicing with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday after the Dolphins signed the Elkton native along with defensive back Mackensie Alexander. Scott last played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 as a member of team’s practice squad.

The Elkton High School graduate has bounced around the NFL since entering the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, with stops on six practice squads and one active roster. The Cincinnati Bengals added Scott to the team’s active roster in 2018 where he played in the team’s final six games and recorded four tackles.

Scott attended college at Division III Frostburg where he totaled 25.5 sacks, 155 tackles and 43 tackles for loss in his four years on the defensive line.

“Nobody has worked harder to get that shot. He is so committed to trying to maximize his opportunities. Ever since he got out of Elkton and moved out to Frostburg, he’s been the hardest working kid I’ve ever been around,” Elkton Head Coach Matt Feeney said of Scott. “He knows he’s blessed with opportunity and it’s been a joy watching him try to get a roster spot on an NFL team.”

Feeney served as the Golden Elks defensive coordinator under Sean Lenz during Scott’s junior and senior year.

“He’s one of the best human beings that you will ever encounter. He’s an affable kid, always smiling, just humble, I can’t stress enough how humble he is,” Feeney said. “He’s so approachable and just a great person.”

Scott joins a Dolphins defensive tackle group consisting of Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins and Benito Jones.

The Dolphins host the Raiders on Saturday in their second preseason game.