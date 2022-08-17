ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Elkton’s Niles Scott signed by Miami Dolphins

By By Patrick LaPorte
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HE1og_0hKtWwvl00

Miami, FL — The 2013 Cecil Whig All-County Defensive Player of the Year earned another opportunity to make an NFL roster.

Niles Scott began practicing with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday after the Dolphins signed the Elkton native along with defensive back Mackensie Alexander. Scott last played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 as a member of team’s practice squad.

The Elkton High School graduate has bounced around the NFL since entering the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, with stops on six practice squads and one active roster. The Cincinnati Bengals added Scott to the team’s active roster in 2018 where he played in the team’s final six games and recorded four tackles.

Scott attended college at Division III Frostburg where he totaled 25.5 sacks, 155 tackles and 43 tackles for loss in his four years on the defensive line.

“Nobody has worked harder to get that shot. He is so committed to trying to maximize his opportunities. Ever since he got out of Elkton and moved out to Frostburg, he’s been the hardest working kid I’ve ever been around,” Elkton Head Coach Matt Feeney said of Scott. “He knows he’s blessed with opportunity and it’s been a joy watching him try to get a roster spot on an NFL team.”

Feeney served as the Golden Elks defensive coordinator under Sean Lenz during Scott’s junior and senior year.

“He’s one of the best human beings that you will ever encounter. He’s an affable kid, always smiling, just humble, I can’t stress enough how humble he is,” Feeney said. “He’s so approachable and just a great person.”

Scott joins a Dolphins defensive tackle group consisting of Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins and Benito Jones.

The Dolphins host the Raiders on Saturday in their second preseason game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, MD
Elkton, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Yardbarker

Raiders vs. Dolphins: Starters are left behind in Las Vegas

The third preseason game for the Las Vegas Raiders is fully underway right now in South Florida. Several news outlets had already reported that the Raiders decided to leave behind several key starters. Raiders vs. Dolphins: Did any starters play?. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported it before...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Seattle Seahawks#The Elkton High School#The Cincinnati Bengals#Division Iii Frostburg
Yardbarker

Three Things to Watch: Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off their first preseason victory since 2019. The team took on the Lions on August 12th and took the 27-23 win in Detroit. The young Falcons squad looked energized and passionate, with Desmond Ridder throwing a beautiful game-winning touchdown to secure the win for the Dirty Birds.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Jon Gruden Nixed Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Joining Raiders

Could Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have landed in Las Vegas with the Raiders when the seven-time Super Bowl champion was a free agent?. Las Vegas Raiders fans are rightfully excited for the upcoming season with the arrival of Davante Adams and new head coach, Josh McDaniels. However, in an alternate universe, could they be getting ready for their third season with Tom Brady under center instead?
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason odds: Raiders vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022

Rejoice football fans! We have made it another week closer to the start of the NFL regular season! However, until then, settling for preseason action is all that we can do. The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to sunny Miami, Florida to take on the Dolphins for an epic Week 2 preseason showdown. It is time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, where our Raiders-Dolphins prediction and pick will be selected.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Mackenzie Alexander Signed With Dolphins

Miami needed another cornerback after Trill Williams tore his ACL making a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dolphins invited Mackenzie Alexander to workout, and on Monday Alexander signed to provide depth in their secondary. A second round pick, 54th overall in 2016, started 25 of 84 games between...
NFL
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy