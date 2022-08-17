Olivia Rodrigo spotted hanging out with Katy Perry at her Las Vegas residency

It seems Olivia Rodrigo has become fast friends with Katy Perry . The ‘Sour’ singer, who was recentl y spotted with TikToker Vinnie Hacks after one of her concerts , is now taking some time to enjoy Las Vegas, attending Katy’s famous PLAY residency.

A recent clip backstage shows Katy and Olivia hanging out, as the singer is all glammed up to go on stage to perform her hit songs. “And then Olivia Rodrigo was there and we all joined Katy’s pre-show prayer circle,” the TikTok reads, showing the pair walking down a hallway at the venue.

Katy had previously talked about Olivia’s songwriting, as she referenced her song ‘Teenage Dream’ on her track ‘Brutal’ revealing that while she felt “old,” it definitely made her feel good to have an impact on a younger generation.

The singer said she was “grateful that I survived it and grateful I’m not dead in a ditch somewhere,” referring to her success in the music industry over the years.

“Wow, it’s coming all the way back around. Things are nostalgic? What?” she explained. “It feels like yesterday, especially when people are like, ‘Oh my gosh I used to listen to you when I was a kid’ and they’re like full-on adults with kids.”

Olivia recently covered Katy’s hit song ‘The One That Got Away’ during one of her concerts, showing appreciation for the musician. “It means that the music is still resonating. It means that the message still rings true for people,” Katy concluded. “It’s fun! It’s wonderful to have that stamp.”