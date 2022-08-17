PRINCETON, MO – Mercer County authorities are searching for a teen last seen on Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with information on the location of Ethan Blackburn contact them. Blackburn is described as approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, and weighs 225 pounds. He is likely wearing a t-shirt with either gym shorts or jeans. The sheriff’s office says Ethan is not in any legal trouble.

MERCER COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO