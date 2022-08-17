Read full article on original website
Herzog Foundation Selects Schools For Grant Funding
Christian schools in Tarkio, Lees Summit, and Kirksville are among 13 schools selected from 5 states for grant funding from the Herzog Foundation. The Tarkio Technology Institute will use their grant to launch a business program intended to provide students a foundation of business management based on the Biblical view of money and the purpose of business ownership in God’s kingdom.
Robert Lee Gibson, Jr.
Robert Lee Gibson, Jr., 73, Princeton, MO passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at a Princeton, MO nursing home. He was born on July 23, 1949, in Newtown, Missouri the son of Robert Lee, Sr. and Erma Virginia (Doolin) Gibson. On June 10, 1972, he married Donna Jean Stice. She...
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 22-28
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Z to County Road 260, Aug. 25, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sherry Lynn Turley
A Memorial Service for 60 year old former Trenton resident Sherry Lynn Turley will be held at 4pm Saturday at the Coon Creek Baptist Church near Trenton. A meal will follow for all attending. Those wishing more information can call 660-654-0332.
Missouri woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
GRUNDY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Hyundai Accent driven by Cindal S. Lee, 30, Galt, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Trenton. The vehicle rear-ended a 2018 Hyundai...
Max LeRoy Nelson
Max LeRoy Nelson, 88, Bethany, MO passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at a Bethany, MO nursing home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 27 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Miriam Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Livingston County Inmates Transferred Out of DDRJ
CHILLICOTHE, MO – Livingston County detainees previously housed at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg have been transferred to other jails. Sheriff Steve Cox released a statement saying all inmates are now in the Caldwell, Harrison and Randolph County jails. Those who would like to have updates on the location of an inmate can find more information at vinelink.com.
Highway Patrol Reports One Accident And One Arrest Locally
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported one accident and one arrest on Friday and Saturday morning. 9:45 am – Vehicle 2, driven by James M Lunde of Princeton, slowed in an attempt to make a right turn into a private drive when vehicle 1, driven by Cindal S Lea of Galt, struck the rear of vehicle 1. This occurred when both vehicles were eastbound on Missouri Highway 6 east of Trenton. Driver 1, Cindal S Lea, had minor injuries and was transported by Grundy County Emergency Medical Services to Wright Memorial Hospital.
Manhunt for former Army soldier wanted for murder, mutilation in rural Missouri
The U.S. Marshals Service doubled its reward for a former Army soldier and registered sex offender who is wanted to murder in rural Missouri.
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
D23 Members Embark on a Historic Journey Through Walt’s Hometown
D23 Members had the opportunity to visit Marceline, Missouri, for a tour of Walt Disney’s historic hometown this spring. They were able to experience signature elements of his boyhood that inspired some of the most foundational parts of the Walt Disney Company such as his dedication to family and his love of magic.
Overland Park woman charged in medical murder bound over for trial
Jennifer Anne Hall, the 42-year-old Overland Park woman accused of a medical murder two decades ago in Chillicothe, has been ordered to stand trial.
Rescheduled Caldwell County Resurfacing Project to Begin Monday
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO – After being postponed due to material shortage, the Caldwell County Route 13 resurfacing project is expected to begin on Monday. Crews will resurface Route 13 and add shoulders from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County line. During constructions, motorists will be directed through the one-lane work zone by flaggers.
Mercer County Authorities Searching for Teen Last Seen Thursday
PRINCETON, MO – Mercer County authorities are searching for a teen last seen on Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with information on the location of Ethan Blackburn contact them. Blackburn is described as approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, and weighs 225 pounds. He is likely wearing a t-shirt with either gym shorts or jeans. The sheriff’s office says Ethan is not in any legal trouble.
Boil Advisory Hits Portion of Grundy County After Reported Water Main Break
A portion of Grundy County is under a precautionary boil advisory. Reports say Grundy County Public Water Supply District 1 issued the advisory due to a water main break. Customers within the area of Route WW to the north, the Thompson River to the east, the Livingston County line to the south, and the Daviess County line to the west are all impacted.
Browning man sentenced to 15-years in prison after shooting at an individual from a motor vehicle
The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports a Browning man was found guilty on August 17th of unlawful use of a weapon involving shooting from a motor vehicle. Sixty-year-old Wendell Dean Havens was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Department of Corrections. In March, Havens was also found...
