ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Lost in Riddim Festival Canceled Due to ‘Circumstances Beyond Our Control’

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Lost in Riddim music festival, which was scheduled to take over Lake Cunningham Regional Park in San Jose, Calif., on October 1 and 2, has been canceled.

Festival organizers announced the news via social media on Wednesday (Aug. 17), writing in a statement, “We have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival. Due to a number of extenuating circumstances beyond our control, we are unable to provide the experience we originally envisioned for you.”

The statement added, “We are truly devastated, and know we have no taken this decision lightly as we understand the impact and inconvenience this may have.”

Lost in Riddim assured fans that refunds for tickets will be processed with more information sent via email. “Thank you to everyone for your support, patience and understanding,” the statement concluded. “We are committed to providing an unforgettable experience for you in the future.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lost In Riddim (@lostinriddim)

The massive festival centered around Afrobeats music was set to feature headliners Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy, as well as star-studded performances from Sean Paul, Skepta, Wale, Tems, Fireboy DML, Ella May, Tiwa Savage and many more.

The independent music festival was cofounded by a pair of first-generation African immigrants, and Lost in Riddim’s second consecutive year featured a line-up made up entirely of African, Caribbean and Black music artists.

“As proud children of immigrant parents, we created Lost In Riddim because we wanted to offer a festival experience more authentic to ourselves and our culture. Something that speaks to us not only as music fans, but who we are as people,” said Fornati Kumeh, festival cofounder and talent buyer, in a press statement to Hype Magazine . “With a new and larger location, not to mention this incredible line-up of international artists locked in to perform, I’m expecting this to be a weekend for the record books. We really hope fans worldwide will come show out at Lost In Riddim this October.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'

"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more.   • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

Special Effects Designer Adam Savage / Kinetic Steam Works / Growing Up Transgender

Today, the former host of Mythbusters and Bay Area local Adam Savage talks about building a career around special- effects design. Then, we go to West Oakland to meet tinkerers and makers who keep old industrial machines from losing their steam. Also for Transgender History Month, we hear a story about identity. And for todays local music we feature Tiffany Austin.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Entertainment
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Entertainment
hoodline.com

SF’s largest Filipino night market will return in October for its biggest season yet

The Kapwa Gardens event space at 967 Mission Street produced Kultivate Labs. | Photo: Courtesy of UNDSCVRD SF. Debuting back in 2017, UNDSCRVD SF — the Filipino night market that comes to SoMa come fall — will return for its sixth season on October 22nd for what organizers are calling its “biggest season yet,” complete with more artists, food pop-ups, and DJs than ever before.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

Loco moco lowdown: Morning Wood brings its Hawaiian-Japanese-Korean fusion breakfasts back in a new location

Five years after first opening to long lines in San Bruno, the popular brunch spot is reopening in San Mateo. When Morning Wood began dishing up traditional Hawaiian and Japanese breakfast dishes out of its San Bruno restaurant in 2017, it quickly drew a lengthy line outside the front entrance every morning. The popular restaurant where customers could order loco moco and French toast with adzuki bean syrup outgrew the small San Bruno space after a few years, and in 2021 it transformed into Diamond Head General Store, a market and takeout-only restaurant. The market is stocked with beloved Japanese and Hawaiian grocery items like Hawaiian Sun Pass-O-Guava Nectar and Kewpie mayo. Customers can order poke bowls, Hawaiian-style plates, breakfast items and grab-and-go items such as musubi, bento boxes and sushi rolls.
SAN MATEO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Can Dreamforce rescue San Francisco from a ‘uniquely awful place’?

Dreamforce, Salesforce’s sprawling annual conference, will bring 150,000 business travelers and some big-name celebrities to San Francisco next month for the first time in three years. Can that help to rescue the brand of The City, which has at times been depicted nationally as being “in a uniquely awful place”? The conference certainly creates a unique place right smack in the middle of downtown, which needs help. Longtime San Franciscans...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burna Boy
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Wale
Person
Wizkid
Person
Skepta
Person
Tiwa Savage
The Almanac Online

What she's eating: Author Grace D. Li's afternoon on Castro Street

We're inviting our wonderful team of contributors to share what they're eating. Grace D. Li isn't just a bestselling author — she's also a local boba lover. Here's her account of a recent meal on Mountain View's Castro Street, and stay tuned for more of her writing in the Peninsula Foodist and The Six Fifty.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

How to see 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummies in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new exhibit at the de Young Museum in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park will highlight the life and accomplishments of Ramses II, featuring rare gold and recently discovered animal mummies, according to a press release. Ramses, who ruled Egypt from 1279 to 1213 B.C. and is now called Ramses the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Riddim#Music Festival#Linus Music#Entertain#Localevent#Black Music#Independent Music#Extenuating Circumstances#Tems#African
Red Tricycle San Francisco

11 Hidden Gems in San Francisco We’re Pretty Sure You’ve Never Visited

You know when you feel like you’ve been there, done that? Us, too, which is why we dug super deep into the quirky, wonderful hidden gems around San Francisco that surprised and delighted us to uncover—some of which have been hiding in plain old sight! These are just the sort of places and experiences that confirms why we love living here (and for rainy day suggestions, check out our SF guide to some of our favorite kid-friendly museums). Certify your street cred. and see if you’ve ever been to these hidden gems in SF.
matadornetwork.com

This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco

Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Celebrity Chef Scraps Major Chase Center Restaurant Plans

The restaurant meant to be the “crown jewel” of the Chase Center just went belly up. The San Francisco Chronicle reports celebrity chef Michael Mina, who announced plans for the ambitious food hall in 2019, just pulled out of the 16,000-square-foot space. “As a result of COVID, we have shifted our priorities and are focused on reinvesting in our current restaurants,” a Mina Group marketing officer wrote to the Chronicle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Amancay Tapia

The 1970s Cop Show That Shows San Francisco in its Liberal Heyday

“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy