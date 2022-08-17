ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owls Head, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
I-95 FM

This Lavish AirBnb Rental In Bar Harbor, Maine Will Cost You $812 Per Night

When most people are searching for places to stay in Maine, they're balancing comfort and price. But there are others where price is no factor at all, it's all about what you're getting and the location. If that speaks to your soul, there's a lavish and exclusive rental property awaiting you in Bar Harbor. It's called Bayside Manor and it's the most expensive AirBnb rental listed in Maine.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Z107.3

Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine

Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
ROCKLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owls Head, ME
Local
Maine Cars
Q106.5

Orrington’s Wiswell Farm Owners Say Thank You, Bye to Customers

After more than 40 years in business, the owners of the Wiswell Farm Greenhouse in Orrington are calling it a career. The Wiswell Farm is hard to miss, as you enter Orrington on the River Road, also known as Route 15. There's the big white farmhouse, the small piece of white picket fencing, and the huge historic white barn. On the side of the barn is an 80-foot mural of the town's history, celebrating its bicentennial. Ask anyone who visits Orrington and that's likely the first thing they'll mention. That barn, by the way, was built in 1872, and the farmhouse has been home to 9 generations of the Wiswell family. It's the only residence that's still occupied by descendants of the town's original settlers.
ORRINGTON, ME
boothbayregister.com

Waterfront gets Hesper, Luther Little on phone; town may rent float to ship Virginia this winter

Thanks to selectmen’s OK Aug. 16 and an anonymous Wiscasset Schoonerfest donor, waterfront-goers can hold up their phones and see Hesper and Luther Little in the harbor where the two vessels succumbed years ago; and thanks to Maine’s First Ship (MFS), if selectmen approve, the Virginia, a reconstruction of a 1600s ship, will lay anchor in Wiscasset this winter.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner

Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
BATH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Auction#Vehicles#Automobilia#Neaa#Augus
wabi.tv

Father and son become racing rivals

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Roy and Trevor Hathorn are new father-son racing rivals at Speedway 95 in Hermon. Trevor’s first-ever race on Saturday saw him finish in 7th, while Roy showed him how it’s done, winning the checkered flag. The Brownville natives are getting a taste of the...
HERMON, ME
wabi.tv

MaineDOT closes Belgrade road after part of a bridge structure fails

BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - The MaineDOT has closed part of Castle Island Road in Belgrade after part of a bridge structure failed. The affected area is approximately two miles west of Route 27. Signs are posted to direct drivers to a 14-mile-long detour that uses Watson Pond Road. Maintenance crews...
BELGRADE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Route 1 culvert replacement in Stockton Springs

STOCKTON SPRINGS — The Maine Department of Transportation has begun work to replace a large box culvert on Route 1 in Stockton Springs. The project area is just north of the Searsport/Stockton Springs town line. Work Monday, Aug. 15, and is scheduled to finish on November 23. Drivers should...
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
wabi.tv

Dakin takin’ over as Bangor closes Pancoe pool

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the final swim session at Bangor’s Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center. With a hot weekend arriving, all is not lost. The city does have enough lifeguards to operate Dakin Pool. This comes after the pool was largely unable to operate this year because of...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

The Oshima Brothers & Friends

8:30PM – Tent at Camden Public Library Amphitheatre. This Maine-based indie duo have been creating music together since childhood. The brothers blend songs from the heart with blood harmonies to produce a "roots-based pop sound that is infectious." (NPR). On stage, Sean and Jamie offer lush vocals, live looping, foot percussion, electric and acoustic guitars, vintage keyboard and bass - often all at once. They want every show to feel like a deep breath, a dance party and a sonic embrace. For their Screen Door concert, they will collaborate with a range of classical artists and ensembles performing at the festival.
CAMDEN, ME
Z107.3

Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad

The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
BELFAST, ME
townline.org

90-year-old veteran creates a hand-carved legacy for future generations

On Saturday, August 6, Alan Johnston, U.S. Army veteran and commander for the Maine Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars, led the dedication of a hand-carved wood eagle to Wreaths Across America’s founder Morrill Worcester, as part of the organization’s annual Stem to Stone event in Downeast Maine.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy