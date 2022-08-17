Read full article on original website
This Lavish AirBnb Rental In Bar Harbor, Maine Will Cost You $812 Per Night
When most people are searching for places to stay in Maine, they're balancing comfort and price. But there are others where price is no factor at all, it's all about what you're getting and the location. If that speaks to your soul, there's a lavish and exclusive rental property awaiting you in Bar Harbor. It's called Bayside Manor and it's the most expensive AirBnb rental listed in Maine.
Annual Great Falls Balloon Festival takes to the skies
LEWISTON, Maine — This weekend, members of the public can put their eyes to the sky to see magnificent hot air balloons floating about in Lewiston and Auburn. From Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, the 28th Great Falls Balloon Festival launches along the Androscoggin River. According to the festival's...
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
Surprisingly Affordable Monmouth Home For Sale on 5 Plus Acres of Land
I was lucky enough to stumble across a real estate gem in Monmouth, Maine! The best part about this house is that it's under 200k! The current market isn't offering "affordable" houses right now. The house is listed by Rachel Davis by, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello...
One of Maine’s Favorite Haunted Attractions Is Opening Back Up This Year
If you tend to get a rush when you get scared, then you most likely enjoy going into haunted houses. Or, you could be someone that likes to see their friends or family get scared. Not going to lie, jump scares get me, and not in a good way. I...
Orrington’s Wiswell Farm Owners Say Thank You, Bye to Customers
After more than 40 years in business, the owners of the Wiswell Farm Greenhouse in Orrington are calling it a career. The Wiswell Farm is hard to miss, as you enter Orrington on the River Road, also known as Route 15. There's the big white farmhouse, the small piece of white picket fencing, and the huge historic white barn. On the side of the barn is an 80-foot mural of the town's history, celebrating its bicentennial. Ask anyone who visits Orrington and that's likely the first thing they'll mention. That barn, by the way, was built in 1872, and the farmhouse has been home to 9 generations of the Wiswell family. It's the only residence that's still occupied by descendants of the town's original settlers.
boothbayregister.com
Waterfront gets Hesper, Luther Little on phone; town may rent float to ship Virginia this winter
Thanks to selectmen’s OK Aug. 16 and an anonymous Wiscasset Schoonerfest donor, waterfront-goers can hold up their phones and see Hesper and Luther Little in the harbor where the two vessels succumbed years ago; and thanks to Maine’s First Ship (MFS), if selectmen approve, the Virginia, a reconstruction of a 1600s ship, will lay anchor in Wiscasset this winter.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
Is It Too Soon To Wonder About Fall Foliage in Maine?
The past couple of days of steady, gentle, soaking rain was just want the lawn ordered. Actually, it’s about a third of the amount the lawn ordered, but at least it is a start. And next week’s forecast for the Bangor region has 3 or 4 days of probable...
wabi.tv
Father and son become racing rivals
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Roy and Trevor Hathorn are new father-son racing rivals at Speedway 95 in Hermon. Trevor’s first-ever race on Saturday saw him finish in 7th, while Roy showed him how it’s done, winning the checkered flag. The Brownville natives are getting a taste of the...
wabi.tv
MaineDOT closes Belgrade road after part of a bridge structure fails
BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - The MaineDOT has closed part of Castle Island Road in Belgrade after part of a bridge structure failed. The affected area is approximately two miles west of Route 27. Signs are posted to direct drivers to a 14-mile-long detour that uses Watson Pond Road. Maintenance crews...
penbaypilot.com
Route 1 culvert replacement in Stockton Springs
STOCKTON SPRINGS — The Maine Department of Transportation has begun work to replace a large box culvert on Route 1 in Stockton Springs. The project area is just north of the Searsport/Stockton Springs town line. Work Monday, Aug. 15, and is scheduled to finish on November 23. Drivers should...
mainepublic.org
Cruise ship reductions coming to Bar Harbor, but the debate isn't over yet
Bar Harbor will limit the number of cruise ships and passengers under a new agreement reached with the industry, but the years-long debate over congestion in the downtown isn't over. The Bar Harbor town council took a series of 5-2 votes Tuesday night, first in favor of the plan itself,...
wabi.tv
Dakin takin’ over as Bangor closes Pancoe pool
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the final swim session at Bangor’s Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center. With a hot weekend arriving, all is not lost. The city does have enough lifeguards to operate Dakin Pool. This comes after the pool was largely unable to operate this year because of...
penbaypilot.com
Dream Local Digital’s Shannon Kinney elected as corporator for local bank
THOMASTON — Dream Local Digital’s founder and client success officer, Shannon Kinney, was elected to serve as a corporator for Bangor Savings Bank by its board. She holds this position as one of the few Midcoast Maine business owners voted in to represent the region. "It is an...
penbaypilot.com
The Oshima Brothers & Friends
8:30PM – Tent at Camden Public Library Amphitheatre. This Maine-based indie duo have been creating music together since childhood. The brothers blend songs from the heart with blood harmonies to produce a "roots-based pop sound that is infectious." (NPR). On stage, Sean and Jamie offer lush vocals, live looping, foot percussion, electric and acoustic guitars, vintage keyboard and bass - often all at once. They want every show to feel like a deep breath, a dance party and a sonic embrace. For their Screen Door concert, they will collaborate with a range of classical artists and ensembles performing at the festival.
mainebiz.biz
2 Maine ZIP codes rank among top 10 'hottest' for home sales in US
A new analysis of ZIP codes says Windham and Auburn are among the “hottest” areas for home sales in the U.S. According to an annual ranking by website Realtor.com, the Windham ZIP code of 04062 was No. 5 and the Auburn code of 04210 was No. 10. Data...
Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
townline.org
90-year-old veteran creates a hand-carved legacy for future generations
On Saturday, August 6, Alan Johnston, U.S. Army veteran and commander for the Maine Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars, led the dedication of a hand-carved wood eagle to Wreaths Across America’s founder Morrill Worcester, as part of the organization’s annual Stem to Stone event in Downeast Maine.
Maine business could be a model for new federal export program launch
AUBURN, Maine — Kathie Leonard smiled as she led a tour through her warehouse on Wednesday. Unless her invited guests were within several feet of her, her voice could not be heard over the din of nearby textile weaving machines. To Leonard, the noise was a lovely orchestra. It...
