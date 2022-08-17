Read full article on original website
Related
This Outrageous Bugatti Art Deco Masterpiece Is One-Of-One
Recently, Bugatti showed off several of its most iconic cars in a livery favored by Ettore Bugatti himself: black and yellow. Of course, the brand is better known for its French Racing Blue cars, but Ettore went another way with his personal cars. As cool as the black-on-yellow Chiron was, Bugatti evidently believes that this black and yellow Bugatti deserves some press all its own.
3,700-Mile Alfa Romeo 8C Spider Is One Of Only 35 In America
With the introduction of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, one might be forgiven for thinking that the Torinese brand has forgotten its heritage. Aside from the Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio models, the brand's contemporary offerings are nowhere near as sporting as they once were. Some company execs have said the sporty image will be shed further, but CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has promised the company will soon return to its glory days and build vehicles like the bewitching 8C Spider you see here.
MotorAuthority
Ferrari 288 GTO, an '80s icon, heads to auction
The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO wasn't sold in the U.S. when new, but thanks to the 25-year rule this example will be offered for sale during RM Sotheby's auction coinciding with 2022 Monterey Car Week. It's scheduled to go under the hammer on Aug. 20. The 288 GTO was the...
This Ultra-Rare McLaren P1 Prototype Has Under 4,000 Miles on the Dash. Now It Could Be Yours.
To say the McLaren P1 is hard to come would be an understatement, but by some miraculous twist of fate a rare purple prototype has just popped up for sale on LaSource. To recap, the British marque unveiled the P1 at the 2012 Paris Motor Show. After the hybrid hypercar officially went on sale for $1.15 million in the fall of 2013, it sold out in less than a month. McLaren delivered 375 examples over the next two years. The high-horsepower, mid-engined stunner was so popular, in fact, that the automaker refurbished 14 prototypes at the tail end of production in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Limited-Edition Porsche 911 GT3 RS Celebrates 50 Years Of Carrera RS 2.7
We've just been blown away by the reveal of the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS. This car has aerodynamic enhancements, suspension innovations, and clever cooling solutions that have genuinely pushed the goalposts further once again than any other automaker. And that's before you even consider how it looks and performs with the hardcore Weissach package. In fact, it took us hours to decide on just five of the car's coolest features. And like any high-end product, the sky is the limit when it comes to customization options.
Somebody Paid Almost $2 Million For A R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R
A US car collector has reportedly paid $1,985,000 for a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Nismo Z-Tune. The Z-Tune is the rarest of all R34 models, with only 19 built. Nismo wanted to make 20, which is a nice round number, but in the end, it could only source 19 used R34 V-Spec II cars.
576-HP Kia EV6 GT Stuns America At Monterey Car Week
EV6 GT's dual-motor setup produces 576 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque. Kia unveiled the all-new EV6 GT today, and let's not beat around the bush: it's faster than both a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo. At least in a straight line, that is, as Kia claims the latest version of its EV6 won a drag race with the two cars mentioned above in an AMCI-certified drag race.
Road & Track
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Already Has a Special Edition
Porsche revealed its 2023 911 GT3 RS at Monterey during Car Week on Wednesday. Now, just two days later, the company has revealed a special edition exclusive to U.S. buyers. Called the Tribute to Carrera RS package, this trim sports a ton of customization options made possible by Porsche's Exclusive Manufaktur program, which allows buyers to tailor their cars to their liking beyond the normal options sheet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet The Bentley Batur: The W12 Swansong That Showcases The Future Of Bentley
Limited production of 18, all sold at $1.95 million before options and taxes. Powered by the most powerful W12 yet with 730 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. How do you follow up on the Bentley Bacalar, a modern coachbuilt classic from the hallowed halls of Bentley's Mulliner division? Meet the all-new Bentley Mulliner Batur, the second bespoke project from the Mulliner department, and a car that simultaneously signifies the end of one era at Bentley and the start of another - albeit in two completely different facets.
EXCLUSIVE: & Other Stories and A.W.A.K.E. Mode Collab Brings Avant-garde to the High Street
LONDON — Avant-garde — but for the masses. H&M’s sustainable subsidiary brand & Other Stories has collaborated with London-based brand A.W.A.K.E. Mode on a collection that will launch this fall.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationInside the Launch Party for H&M's Pop-up Hotel: Hotel Hennes A.W.A.K.E. Mode is led by founder Natalia Alaverdian, a former fashion director for Harper’s Bazaar Russia. The 14-piece collection consists of 12 ready-to-wear pieces and two accessories, and is due to drop in late October. Since starting her label in 2012, Alaverdian’s designs put a playful...
Acura ZDX Will Be Reborn As The Brand's First-Ever EV
The original Acura ZDX was one of the first "real" crossovers. It joined the likes of the BMW X6 in the budding crossover segment more than a decade ago. However, in 2013, just a few short years after the car's '09 introduction, Acura binned the ZDX due to poor sales. Leaving the Acura RDX to be the only small sporty crossover, until now.
RUF Bergmeister Is A Roofless Tribute To Porsche Hill Climb Cars
RUF introduces hill climb-inspired Project "Bergmeister" After Porsche revealed the latest GT3 RS with a special 50th Anniversary Package, we thought the coolest news about a flat-six-powered sports car was behind us. But then RUF joined the chat. The German company known for building its own unique take on the Porsche 911 just debuted a new car at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week. It's called Project RBS - or "Bergmeister," which is German for "master of the mountain" - and is inspired by the Porsche 906 street-legal race car, the 909 Bergspyder hill climb car, and the 718 RS 60 Spyder. All of these were prodigious hill climb racers of yore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bentley Adds The Sinister Blackline Package To The Flying Spur
Around one in five customers that order a Bentley Continental GT opt for the Mulliner Blackline package. Since the package is so popular Bentley will now offer it on the Flying Spur sedan, including the V6 Hybrid, V8, and W12 powertrains. The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner arrives at Monterey Car Week in California, sitting at the pinnacle of the Flying Spur family.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV
Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR
Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
Don Bluth made animation history by leaving Disney. Looking back, he has no regrets
The legendary animator behind 'Anastasia,' 'The Secret of NIMH,' 'The Land Before Time' and others reflects on his life, career and the influence of his hero Walt Disney.
‘It’s all up, up, up’: sweat, tears and very low gears while cycling Italy’s stunning Maratona dles Dolomites
If you can catch your breath, the Maratona in Italy’s Dolomites is the world’s most beautiful bike race, says Martin Love
Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Says Goodbye To The 12-Cylinder With 690 HP
5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 with 690 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque. Earlier this year, we got wind of Aston Martin's plans to introduce a roofless variant of the V12 Vantage Coupe. Following a suggestive teaser, the Gaydon-based brand has finally unveiled the bewitching V12 Vantage Roadster at Pebble Beach, a highly-limited drop-top with 690 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque.
Lamborghini Commits To Synthetic Fuels To Keep Engines Alive
Europe's 2035 combustion ban is not quite what it seems. In fact, the litigators in charge of the new legislation have conceded that combustion may live on if it can be made just as clean as EVs ought to be. One of the ways that this could happen is with the implementation of synthetic fuels, a technology that Porsche is very serious about.
We Go Through All 114 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Paint To Sample Colors
If you want a perfect track-focused sports car, it's hard to do better than the recently-revealed Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The latest 992 GT3 RS packs a naturally aspirated flat-six engine, wailing its way to 518 horsepower at a 9,000-rpm redline. Much like the 996-generation GT3 RS, Porsche showed off the new car in a plain shade of white paired with some outrageous Pyro Red wheels. If the Pyro Red isn't your style, the wheels also come in Black, Silver, Dark Silver, Indigo Blue, or Satin Neodyme (bronze).
CarBuzz.com
55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 1