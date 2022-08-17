ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Holcomb names new Department of Workforce Development commissioner

David Adams is the new commissioner of the Department of Workforce Development. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his selection Friday. Adams is leaving the University of Cincinnati where he was the chief innovation officer. He launched the 1819 Innovation Hub in 2018, which connects businesses and academia. “I’m looking forward to...
INDIANA STATE
Governor Holcomb largely dismisses potential economic impact of abortion ban

Gov. Eric Holcomb largely dismissed any impact Indiana’s near-total abortion ban will have on attracting and retaining businesses and talent to the state. Holcomb spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since he signed the abortion ban into law. Some of the state’s top employers – including Eli...
INDIANA STATE
How inflation is influencing politics in a bellwether Florida county

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Americans consistently say the economy is their biggest concern — specifically, the soaring cost of living. For months, polls have indicated that a majority of Americans do not approve of how President Biden has handled the economy. "The cost of living — it's just...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

