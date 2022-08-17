Read full article on original website
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Assault At Her Residence
Dubuque Police arrested 39 year old Robyn Powers of Dubuque Tuesday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. According to reports, Powers assaulted her boyfriend, 34 year old Justin Beckstead at their residence in the presence of their child.
Gun Discharges During Domestic Incident
Police say a Dubuque man was arrested for a domestic assault incident during which a handgun was discharged. 49 year old Adam Podnar III of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury and first-degree harassment. 48 year old Becky Benson reported on July 20th that Podnar, her live-in boyfriend, assaulted her at their residence. Podnar threatened Benson and her family. Podnar strangled Benson, slammed her head against a wall and dragged her down the hallway. Benson reported that she broke free and grabbed Podnar’s handgun, which was on a table in the living room. Podnar grabbed Benson’s hand after he saw her with the gun. During the struggle, the handgun discharged.
Arena Man Arrested After Officials Alerted By 911 Hang Up Call
Iowa County authorities received a 911 hang up call originating from an address on Christina Street in Arena Tuesday around 11pm. A Village of Arena Police Officer responded to the scene and met with several persons and requested the assistance of Iowa County Deputies. As a result, 19 year old Kalen Scott of Arena was arrested for Domestic Battery and Domestic Disorderly Conduct. Scott was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released on bond.
Starting Date Of Murder Trial Changed
A new trial date has been set for a Dubuque man accused of attempted murder. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. of Dubuque is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of third-degree burglary and one count each of attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Turner’s new trial date for attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon charges is September 27th at the Dubuque County Courth use. His trial previously was set to start August 30th. Those charges stem from a shooting incident on July 30th, 2020.
Someone Spoofing Lancaster Police Department Number
The Lancaster Police Department has received information that calls are being made that appear to be from the department’s phone number and claim to be from the Lancaster Police Department. The caller is requesting information that would lead to identity theft, mentioning copies of passports and other documents. Do not give out personal information to anyone over the phone. If you have questions, call the Lancaster Police Department or the Grant County Sheriff’s Department directly.
Minnesota Man Arrested In Lancaster, Tries To Punch Witness
A man from Minnesota as arrested in Lancaster last week after police said he crashed his car and then attempted to punch a witness. 25 year old Benjamin Blanchette of Fulda, Minnesota was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-second offense, two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts of disorderly conduct. Blanchette also was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and unreasonable and imprudent speed. According to the Lancaster Police Department, Blanchette was driving north on Madison Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday when he failed to complete a turn, left the road and struck a utility pole. He was uninjured in the crash. An officer who arrived at the scene saw Blanchette attempting to punch a witness, who was not identified. The officer attempted to detain Blanchette with the help of a local resident, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department arrived shortly thereafter to assist with the arrest. Police say Blanchette was resistant and that authorities deployed a taser to detain him. Blanchette showed signs of impairment and was taken to Grant Regional Health Center for a blood draw.
Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon Linn County Deputies, Center Point Ambulance, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Alburnett Fire, and Troy Mills Fire went to a field behind 5847 Troy Mills Road for a farm accident. At the scene, crews learned that 52-year-old James Weighton...
ATV Accident In Belmont Township
Belmont Fire and Belmont EMS responded to County Highway G in Belmont Township for an ATV accident around 11pm Wednesday. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Belmont Police, Southwest Health EMS, UW MedFlight, and te Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene of the accident. No other information has been made available.
Arena Man Dies in Iowa County Crash
A man from Arena was killed in a crash southeast of Arena Thursday afternoon. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call about a crash near the intersection of County Highway K and Knight Hollow Road just after 3:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Ralph Reeson, was heading north on Highway K when he failed to negotiate the curves in the road. First responders found him dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Reeson was not wearing a seatbelt. He was the only person in his vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials are still investigating the crash.
Details Revealed Of Social Media Threat and Lockdown
Additional details have been revealed regarding a social media threat that triggered a lockdown of Clarke University last week. 23 year old Rashaud Colbert is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with the threat of terrorism, a felony. He was booked into Dubuque County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. A former Clarke student, Colbert had been arrested by police in Darien, Illinois on August 8th, after he posted a threat of violence against Clarke University and university President Thomas Chesney. Dubuque police were alerted to a threat posted on an Instagram account at about 10:35 p.m. on August 7th. The post on Colbert’s Instagram account included a picture of a gun and stated, “Clarke do you want to play a game and which building should we air out first,” with a list of buildings on the Clarke campus. The incident caused a several-hour lockdown of Clarke’s campus on August 8th. Officials lifted the lockdown after Colbert was arrested in Illinois.
Marion man recovering after semi accident in Bremer County
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says it was called out to a semi accident on Highway 218 on Thursday at 4:49pm. The Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Alexander Bleeker of Marion lost control of the semi he was driving neat Exit 198. The semi, carrying a large piece of equipment, went...
Request Denied To Demolish Historic Dubuque Building For Daycare
A company’s proposal to build a day care in downtown Dubuque hit a roadblock after a city commission denied a request to demolish a historic building on the proposed site. The City of Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday unanimously denied a request from Cottingham & Butler to demolish the Joliet Event Center on Locust Street, which has been a part of Dubuque since the early 1900s. Cottingham & Butler representatives signed a letter of intent last month to purchase the Joliet Event Center to turn the property into a day care, subject to determining whether the building could be demolished.
Horse sustains minor injuries after vehicle versus buggy accident in Lafayette Co.
LAFAYETTE CO., Wis. (WMTV) -A horse was left with a minor lesion in Lafayette County when an Amish buggy was struck by a vehicle Friday evening. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says the horse-drawn buggy was traveling on Truman Road in the Town of Kendall when it entered the lane of an oncoming 2013 GMC, causing the SUV to strike the horse.
East Dubuque Under A State Investigation
State officials confirmed that Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation involving East Dubuque. However, officials have not provided many details as to what they are investigating. A Trooper with the Illinois State Police public information office could not confirm whether the City of East Dubuque was the subject of the investigation or whether the investigation was focused on certain individuals. The Trooper says “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time.”
Tow Truck Mistakenly Drives Into Construction Zone
A tow truck crashed into a construction zone Wednesday near Platteville, but no injuries were reported. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible crash on Highway 151 around 7:30am. It was reported that a tow truck had entered a construction zone and struck several orange traffic barrels and was now facing southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 151. After an investigation, it was found that 24 year old Wyatt Kisling of Dubuque was operating a tow truck that was towing a full-size semi and loaded semi trailer with a total weight around 79,000 pounds. Kisling didn’t realize he was entering a construction zone with a lane closure. Kisling applied his brakes, but realized he was not going to be able to stop in time. Kisling decided to drive into the median to avoid colliding with the cars in front of him. The truck came to a rest facing southbound in the northbound lanes. The tow truck had minor damage to the front bumper while the semi tractor being towed had moderate damage to the undercarriage from striking the ditch. Kisling was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions.
Lancaster crews put out fire at Premier Co-op
LANCASTER, Wis. — Firefighters in Lancaster were busy early Saturday morning. Crews were called to Premier Co-op on North Jefferson Street just after 4:30 a.m. after a commercial building caught fire. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one building, protecting two others. No injuries were reported. COPYRIGHT...
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Several dogs in Clayton County scheduled to be euthanized unless adopted
There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms.
Springville dogs injures 8-year-old boy
Dr. Kellogg said she loves that there's an attempt to make hearing devices more accessible, but she also says that hearing loss is complicated and requires more than a one-size-fits-all option. Our Town: Peosta housing grows as city becomes more attractive destination. Updated: 7 hours ago. More multi-family apartment buildings...
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
