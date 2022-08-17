Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Creek homeowners prepare for storms days in advance
Troy Young and his fiancée live in south Queen Creek. He told ABC15 he put up a little retention wall on Thursday in preparation for the monsoons this weekend.
AZFamily
Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags
Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Drivers attempt to cross flooded wash at Scottsdale-Carefree border. Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked...
AZFamily
Scottsdale Fire Captain shares flood safety tips
Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked down in Peoria. The outages forced the Peoria Unified School District to cancel classes on Friday. East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues. Updated: 3...
AZFamily
Rain hits the East Valley as monsoon storms continue; intersections flooded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain fell on parts of the Valley once again and we should expect more storms heading into the weekend. Flash flooding is still a threat across central Arizona and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch until Saturday at 11 p.m. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area. The metro Phoenix area was also under a severe thunderstorm warning, but it expired at 7:15 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters
Scottsdale Fire Captian, Dave Folio shares flood safety tips and what to do during storm flooding. Aerial Video: Homes damaged, power lines down in parts of Peoria. Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in...
AZFamily
East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues
Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Drivers attempt to...
AZFamily
Nearly 30 Marana students rescued after school bus gets trapped on flooded road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews rescued 27 students after a Marana Unified School District bus got trapped on a flooded street on Friday, Aug. 19. The Marana USD said the students were from Picture Rocks Elementary and everyone is safe following the incident. Marana USD said the bus...
KTAR.com
Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools
PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
B&B overlooks historic downtown Globe in Arizona
The vision behind the Tavern Hotel in Cottonwood is to provide luxury at an affordable price. Quaint Tucson Inn provides history lessons for its guests. Built in 1877 Amory Park Inn is located in the heart of one of Tucson’s old neighborhoods. Tombstone's Monument Ranch is the perfect 'city...
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Chandler school bus involved in crash with van in Gilbert
Scottsdale Fire Captian, Dave Folio shares flood safety tips and what to do during storm flooding. Chances for rain increase even more this evening and tonight. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are the biggest concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. today through Saturday evening. Both today and tomorrow are First Alert weather days.
Monsoon storms cause damage to Tucson neighborhoods
During monsoon storms leaky ceilings, flooded homes and fallen trees are common—and the home repairs to fix them might take longer than expected.
TPD seizes over 100 fentanyl pills near Golf Links and Kolb
Officers with the Tucson Police Department have seized over 100 Fentanyl pills. On August 19th, 2022 during the night TPD served a search warrant in the area of Golf Links and Kolb.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Caught on camera: Firefighters rescue 25 people northeast of Tucson
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tucson Fire Department released new videoes this week of a daring water rescue where crews saved 25 people from the roaring floodwaters northeast of Tucson. Sabino Canyon was flooded on Friday because of the monsoon storms. Video released Monday shows a lowered ladder from one of their trucks across the raging river where one of the crossings was flooded. Firefighters went across the ladder to get the victims to safety. Tucson fire says rescuers saved 21 adults, three children and an infant. One person suffered a sprained ankle but should be OK.
AZFamily
Deadly crash shuts down part of the US 60 in east Mesa
Rain poured onto burn scars around the San Francisco Peaks on Wednesday and that sent floodwaters down the mountain. Various viewers saw the rain come down in the West Valley on Wednesday. Goodwill offering 25% discount on clothing for National Thrift Store Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. To celebrate...
azbigmedia.com
5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers
The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
L.A. Weekly
Enrique Macias and Cesar Mier Dead, Kimball Pardini Arrested after Rollover Crash on U.S. 60 [Mesa, AZ]
Two Men Killed in Speeding Accident near Sossaman Road. Just before 3:00 a.m., police responded to the scene near Sossaman Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, the driver of a Mercedes Benz was speeding when they struck a pickup-truck. Upon impact, the pickup-truck rolled...
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
East Valley Tribune
California firm buys 5 acres in QC for $2.8M
A California real estate investment company recently bought 5 acres of land in Queen Creek for $2.8 million. Greenwood & McKenzie of Tustin and Power Marketplace LLC bought the land at S. 187th Place, near Power and Germann roads, from Schwan’s Company, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
38-Year-Old Janelle Littlebear Kills 2 Persons In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pinal County authorities reported that a woman killed 2 people in San Tan Valley last week in a multi-vehicle accident. Janelle Littlebear, 38, is currently facing two [..]
AZFamily
U.S. Marshals shoot Washington state fugitive near Tempe Marketplace
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
Comments / 1