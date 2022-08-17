ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

AZFamily

Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags

Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Drivers attempt to cross flooded wash at Scottsdale-Carefree border. Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale Fire Captain shares flood safety tips

Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked down in Peoria. The outages forced the Peoria Unified School District to cancel classes on Friday. East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues. Updated: 3...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Rain hits the East Valley as monsoon storms continue; intersections flooded

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain fell on parts of the Valley once again and we should expect more storms heading into the weekend. Flash flooding is still a threat across central Arizona and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch until Saturday at 11 p.m. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area. The metro Phoenix area was also under a severe thunderstorm warning, but it expired at 7:15 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues

Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Drivers attempt to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools

PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

B&B overlooks historic downtown Globe in Arizona

The vision behind the Tavern Hotel in Cottonwood is to provide luxury at an affordable price. Quaint Tucson Inn provides history lessons for its guests. Built in 1877 Amory Park Inn is located in the heart of one of Tucson’s old neighborhoods. Tombstone's Monument Ranch is the perfect 'city...
GLOBE, AZ
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Chandler school bus involved in crash with van in Gilbert

Scottsdale Fire Captian, Dave Folio shares flood safety tips and what to do during storm flooding. Chances for rain increase even more this evening and tonight. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are the biggest concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. today through Saturday evening. Both today and tomorrow are First Alert weather days.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Caught on camera: Firefighters rescue 25 people northeast of Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tucson Fire Department released new videoes this week of a daring water rescue where crews saved 25 people from the roaring floodwaters northeast of Tucson. Sabino Canyon was flooded on Friday because of the monsoon storms. Video released Monday shows a lowered ladder from one of their trucks across the raging river where one of the crossings was flooded. Firefighters went across the ladder to get the victims to safety. Tucson fire says rescuers saved 21 adults, three children and an infant. One person suffered a sprained ankle but should be OK.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly crash shuts down part of the US 60 in east Mesa

Rain poured onto burn scars around the San Francisco Peaks on Wednesday and that sent floodwaters down the mountain. Various viewers saw the rain come down in the West Valley on Wednesday. Goodwill offering 25% discount on clothing for National Thrift Store Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. To celebrate...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers

The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

California firm buys 5 acres in QC for $2.8M

A California real estate investment company recently bought 5 acres of land in Queen Creek for $2.8 million. Greenwood & McKenzie of Tustin and Power Marketplace LLC bought the land at S. 187th Place, near Power and Germann roads, from Schwan’s Company, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

U.S. Marshals shoot Washington state fugitive near Tempe Marketplace

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
TEMPE, AZ

