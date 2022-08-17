Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
wilsonpost.com
MSP Top 25: Brentwood jumps into rankings, Cane Ridge moves up following Week 1 wins
Preseason rankings are essentially an educated guess. With the first week of high school football in the books, it’s a bit clearer which Middle Tennessee teams are for real.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Nobody injured in harrowing night at West Creek vs. Northeast football game
The primary storyline for West Creek and Northeast’s season-opening football game was concentrated around the debut of a pair of first-year head coaches. However, the game’s focal point took a backseat with four minutes remaining in the third quarter when a shooting incident in the parking lot outside West Creek’s football stadium prompted players, coaches and fans inside the packed stadium to run for cover.
WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week One
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football fans across Middle Tennessee came together this week to kick off the Fall 2022-2023 football season. On Friday, Page Varsity Football won their non-conference game against Fairview Football with a score of 19 to 0. Riverdale High School Football took home the win...
williamsonherald.com
The Battle of 840 under the Friday night lights
FAIRVIEW – For eight consecutive years the Page High School and Fairview communities from opposite sides of Williamson County have watched their respective high school football teams tangle in the season opener. The Battle of 840 where everyone knows everyone is a matchup that always revives small-town, die-hard local...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wilsonpost.com
Gallatin runs through Mt. Juliet en route to 1-0 start
GALLATIN – The Gallatin Green Wave overcame an early flurry of big plays to defeat the Mt Juliet Golden Bears 27-18 on Friday night at Calvin Short field. Gallatin ran through Mt. Juliet to the tune of 400 yards rushing, led by Zy’Kyian Brinkley and Luke Cook. Brinkley, the team’s fullback, gained 194 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns. Quarterback Luke Cook added 100 yards on eight carries, including a 72-yard touchdown.
wilsonpost.com
Rossview holds off Wilson Central in season opener
GLADEVILLE – Rossview’s offense delivered all of its points in the first half and its defense held on for most of the second half as the Hawks beat Wilson Central 16-14 in the season opener for both teams Friday night. Wilson Central (0-1) had defeated Rossview (1-0) in...
wilsonpost.com
Friendship opens with thrashing of Trousdale Co.
HARTSVILLE — When Friendship Christian and Trousdale County opened the 2021 season, the Commanders' inexperience on offense showed. On Friday night the teams flipped that script, with Friendship taking advantage of Trousdale's youth and inexperience in a 40-12 victory.
tncontentexchange.com
Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii football betting odds, over/under, point spread
The Hawaii and Vanderbilt football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference college football game in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday, Aug. 27. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. HT. The Vanderbilt football team is coming off a 2021 season that it went 2-10 overall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multi-million dollar tennis complex coming to Spring Hill
Spring Hill residents should look forward to bringing out the tennis rackets as a new professional facility will soon make its way to the city.
wvlt.tv
Luke Knox, former Brentwood Academy football standout, dies at 22
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Brentwood Academy football standout has died, according to Florida International University officials. Luke Knox, 22, died suddenly late Wednesday night after being hospitalized, according to FIU. No cause of death was given. Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox,...
Nashville Prep School Bows to Pressure and Halts Trans-Positive Policy
An all-girls prep school in Nashville was set to adopt a policy that would allow “any student who identifies as a girl” to apply for admission. But after more than 1,000 people signed a petition in opposition, Harpeth Hall had put the “gender diversity” philosophy on ice, The Tennessean reports. “Based on the response from our school community, the Harpeth Hall Board of Trustees is choosing to pause the adoption of the philosophy in order to engage a wider audience in continued discussion,” the school said in an email. Opponents of the policy change have also called for members of the administration and board of trustees who supported it to resign.Read it at The Tennessean
3 in custody after shots fired at West Creek High School during football game
No one was hurt after shots were reportedly fired on a Clarksville high school campus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee Woman's Biscuit Craving Leads To $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky player said she was "yelling and carrying on" when she saw she won.
styleblueprint.com
Have You Experienced This “New” Dining Trend?
Some culinary trends come and go, while others become permanent fixtures. One service concept that’s seeing a surge in popularity has been part of our cultural fabric for centuries: tableside preparation. Officially called guéridon service, it has technically been around since the Middle Ages when royal feasts featured meat carving carts for monarchs and their guests. These days, tableside dining experiences are more sophisticated, but no less captivating. From pasta wheels and fresh guacamole to classic Baked Alaska, check out some of the clever tableside preparations that are delighting diners around the South.
4K+ business leaders descend upon Nashville bringing big dollars
Roughly 4,400 people have descended upon Nashville for a convention at the Music City Center that is expected to bring revenue to the city for decades to come.
luxury-houses.net
Presenting Gorgeous Private Landscaping and Tons of Upgrades, this Must-see Estate in Brentwood Hits Market for $4.299M
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home fully fenced on 2.04 beautiful acres with a gated entry and fountain now available for sale. This home located at 305 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,448 square feet of living spaces. Call Rebecca Norris Dinapoli – Compass RE (Phone: 615 475-5616, 615 400-6590) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
Harpeth Hall community divided over decision to pause new admissions policy
Harpeth Hall School parents and alumni are sharing divided opinions on the pausing of their new admissions policy. In an announcement to parents and alumni, they decided to pause admission of trans girls.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair returns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The waiting is over. The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair is back. Fair president Randall Clemons joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the fair’s special theme this year. “Our theme is 95 reasons...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin High School Class of 1972 to celebrate 50 years
The year 1972 is often remembered for Watergate, the Munich Olympic tragedy, “All in the Family” and “The Godfather,” but Franklin in 1972 is remembered as a quiet little town, Cool Springs was in the “country” and the population was only about 9,500. Franklin...
Teen dies in the Stones River in Nashville on fishing trip with family
A teen died in the Stones River on Friday afternoon, with personnel from the Nashville Fire Department recovering his body.
Comments / 0