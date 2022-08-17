Follow live updates as Chelsea travel to Leeds in the Premier League today. Chelsea saw a win slip through their fingers as Tottenham rescued a late draw at Stamford Bridge last weekend but the Blues have the chance to add to their opening victory against Everton at Goodison Park against their old rivals Leeds this afternoon. Jesse Marsch’s side were denied by Southampton last weekend but they opened their home campaign with a win against Wolves and will look to use the atmosphere of Elland Road to make life difficult for the visitors - who are without N’Golo Kante...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO