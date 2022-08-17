Read full article on original website
Related
Everton: Frank Lampard left with mixed emotions after Nottingham Forest draw
Everton boss Frank Lampard had mixed feelings after his side won their first Premier League point of the season with a late equaliser against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 20 August.Demarai Gray’s 88th minute goal at Goodison Park gave the Toffees a 1-1 draw shortly after Brennan Johnson had given Forest the lead.Though the equaliser brought relief, Lampard felt his football club should have won.“It’s hard when you have a lot of opportunities and a bit of control in big parts of the first half, it’s hard to sustain that confidence,” Lampard said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Algeria wildfires ravage forest, at least 26 dead and dozens injuredManchester United: Glazer family appear open to sell stake in clubLiverpool forward Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract
Newcastle vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow live updates as Newcastle host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to extend their winning start to the season. The champions have opened with impressive victories over West Ham and Bournemouth, scoring six goals without reply. Erling Haaland got off the mark on his Premier League debut but was denied in the 4-0 win against Bournemouth last weekend, so will be looking to put down another marker early in his City career. City face a confident and optimistic Newcastle side whose season under Eddie Howe has started off with a home...
'Focus Again' - Mohamed Salah | Premier League | Manchester United v Liverpool
Mohamed Salah sends message to his teammates ahead of Liverpool's huge clash against Manchester United.
USMNT’s Brenden Aaronson Scores First Premier League Goal
The 21-year-old New Jersey native opened the scoring for Leeds against Chelsea in the 33rd minute.
MLS・
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
'Casemiro wants exit' and shows 'weak' bargaining position
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says Casemiro wants to leave the club with Manchester United closing in on signing the Brazilian midfielder. "I have spoken with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge," said Ancelotti. "We respect Casemiro and his decision. He wants to leave. We didn't try to...
Zaha scores 2, Palace beats Villa 3-1 for 1st EPL win
LONDON (AP) — Wilfried Zaha underlined his importance to Crystal Palace with two more goals as his team picked up a first Premier League win of the season by fighting back to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Saturday. The forward, who scored for Palace in a 1-1 draw at...
BBC
Max Stryjek: Goalkeeper leaves Livingston for Wycombe Wanderers
Livingston have announced goalkeeper Max Stryjek has joined English League One side Wycombe Wanderers. The 26-year-old Pole signed for the Scottish Premiership club in 2020 from non-league Eastleigh and went on to make 71 appearances. Livingston confirmed "no initial fee is involved" in the transfer, which is "performance related". "The...
Leeds vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Edouard Mendy howler gifts first goal
Follow live updates as Chelsea travel to Leeds in the Premier League today. Chelsea saw a win slip through their fingers as Tottenham rescued a late draw at Stamford Bridge last weekend but the Blues have the chance to add to their opening victory against Everton at Goodison Park against their old rivals Leeds this afternoon. Jesse Marsch’s side were denied by Southampton last weekend but they opened their home campaign with a win against Wolves and will look to use the atmosphere of Elland Road to make life difficult for the visitors - who are without N’Golo Kante...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to miss around three weeks with a hamstring injury. Amadou Onana is in contention to make his first start for the Blues, while Allan is fit again. Ryan Yates and Steve Cook are back in contention for Nottingham Forest but Jack Colback is still...
BBC
Raheem Sterling: Chelsea winger left 'fuming' by Manchester City exit
Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling says he was left "fuming" and "raging" by his exit from Manchester City. Sterling, 27, moved to Stamford Bridge this summer in a deal worth £50m, having won four Premier League titles during seven years at City. He started just 23 league games last season,...
SB Nation
The Japhet Tanganga to AC Milan rumors are back
Cast your mind back, dear reader, several years ago when it looked like Japhet Tanganga was very close to moving to AC Milan on loan. ...Wait, was that just a couple weeks ago? This window, man. Wow. Anyway, that fell apart, but now it seems like it might be a...
BBC
Women's Champions League: Rangers progress to first-round final but Glasgow City exit
Rangers will play hosts PAOK in their Women's Champions League first-round final after overcoming Ferencvaros, but Glasgow City have been knocked out. SWPL1 winners Rangers won their semi-final in Greece 3-1 while City lost by the same scoreline at home to Roma. Jenny Daniellsson scored twice and Brogan Hay also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Roma And Spurs Join Inter Milan In The Race For Trevoh Chalobah
Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah looks set to leave on loan this summer with Thomas Tuchel looking to bring in at least one new centre-back to strengthen the Blue's defence.
Spacey-Cale’s Southampton target WSL as ‘amazing journey’ continues
Marieanne Spacey-Cale is discussing ceilings and, more specifically, the thrill of smashing through them. In the space of four years the former England forward has managed Southampton to successive promotions and will be justifiably proud as she takes her seat in the home dug-out for Saturday’s opening Championship game at St Mary’s where Charlton are the visitors.
BBC
John Toshack: Former Real Madrid, Swansea and Wales boss 'on the mend', says son Cameron
Former Wales manager John Toshack is "on the mend" after being seriously ill with Covid-19 and pneumonia earlier this year. The 73-year-old was hospitalised in Spain in February but came out of intensive care in March. Toshack's son Cameron, Leeds United's assistant head coach, says his father's health is improving.
BBC
Thierry Nevers: West Ham United winger joins Newport County on loan
Newport County have signed West Ham United winger Thierry Nevers on a season-long loan. Nevers signed for the Hammers in July 2021 from Reading on a three-year deal. The 20-year-old has yet to make his senior West Ham debut but impressed in Premier League 2 last season, scoring seven goals in 17 games.
BBC
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Manchester United game postponed over protests
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should be awarded the points if their Premier League match against Manchester United is postponed over fan protests. A game between the sides in May 2021 had to be rearranged after home fans marched to Old Trafford to protest the Glazer family's ownership of the club.
'Just The 111 Points To Play' - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Reacts To Liverpool's Slow Start
As Manchester City prepare to face Newcastle United on Sunday, manager Pep Guardiola has reacted to Liverpool's disappointing start to the Premier League campaign.
CBS keeps Champions League rights with six-year deal worth $1.5 billion
CBS has confirmed it has retained the media rights to men’s UEFA competitions, including the Champions League, in a six-year, $1.5 billion deal. Paramount Global (the parent company of CBS and Paramount+) initially secured the rights starting in 2019-20 and with that deal set to expire in 2024, the extension will now take the company’s contract through the 2029-30 season. The new contract’s average of $250 million per year is more than double the current deal, which is worth $100 million per year. In addition to the Champions League, the deal also includes the rights to the Europa League, and Conference League. “UEFA has...
UEFA・
Comments / 0