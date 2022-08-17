ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Everton: Frank Lampard left with mixed emotions after Nottingham Forest draw

Everton boss Frank Lampard had mixed feelings after his side won their first Premier League point of the season with a late equaliser against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 20 August.Demarai Gray’s 88th minute goal at Goodison Park gave the Toffees a 1-1 draw shortly after Brennan Johnson had given Forest the lead.Though the equaliser brought relief, Lampard felt his football club should have won.“It’s hard when you have a lot of opportunities and a bit of control in big parts of the first half, it’s hard to sustain that confidence,” Lampard said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Algeria wildfires ravage forest, at least 26 dead and dozens injuredManchester United: Glazer family appear open to sell stake in clubLiverpool forward Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Follow live updates as Newcastle host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to extend their winning start to the season. The champions have opened with impressive victories over West Ham and Bournemouth, scoring six goals without reply. Erling Haaland got off the mark on his Premier League debut but was denied in the 4-0 win against Bournemouth last weekend, so will be looking to put down another marker early in his City career. City face a confident and optimistic Newcastle side whose season under Eddie Howe has started off with a home...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Thomas Tuchel
BBC

'Casemiro wants exit' and shows 'weak' bargaining position

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says Casemiro wants to leave the club with Manchester United closing in on signing the Brazilian midfielder. "I have spoken with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge," said Ancelotti. "We respect Casemiro and his decision. He wants to leave. We didn't try to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Max Stryjek: Goalkeeper leaves Livingston for Wycombe Wanderers

Livingston have announced goalkeeper Max Stryjek has joined English League One side Wycombe Wanderers. The 26-year-old Pole signed for the Scottish Premiership club in 2020 from non-league Eastleigh and went on to make 71 appearances. Livingston confirmed "no initial fee is involved" in the transfer, which is "performance related". "The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Edouard Mendy howler gifts first goal

Follow live updates as Chelsea travel to Leeds in the Premier League today. Chelsea saw a win slip through their fingers as Tottenham rescued a late draw at Stamford Bridge last weekend but the Blues have the chance to add to their opening victory against Everton at Goodison Park against their old rivals Leeds this afternoon. Jesse Marsch’s side were denied by Southampton last weekend but they opened their home campaign with a win against Wolves and will look to use the atmosphere of Elland Road to make life difficult for the visitors - who are without N’Golo Kante...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Borussia Dortmund#Everton#Tottenham#Ac Milan#Bayern Munich
BBC

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to miss around three weeks with a hamstring injury. Amadou Onana is in contention to make his first start for the Blues, while Allan is fit again. Ryan Yates and Steve Cook are back in contention for Nottingham Forest but Jack Colback is still...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Japhet Tanganga to AC Milan rumors are back

Cast your mind back, dear reader, several years ago when it looked like Japhet Tanganga was very close to moving to AC Milan on loan. ...Wait, was that just a couple weeks ago? This window, man. Wow. Anyway, that fell apart, but now it seems like it might be a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

Spacey-Cale’s Southampton target WSL as ‘amazing journey’ continues

Marieanne Spacey-Cale is discussing ceilings and, more specifically, the thrill of smashing through them. In the space of four years the former England forward has managed Southampton to successive promotions and will be justifiably proud as she takes her seat in the home dug-out for Saturday’s opening Championship game at St Mary’s where Charlton are the visitors.
SPORTS
BBC

Thierry Nevers: West Ham United winger joins Newport County on loan

Newport County have signed West Ham United winger Thierry Nevers on a season-long loan. Nevers signed for the Hammers in July 2021 from Reading on a three-year deal. The 20-year-old has yet to make his senior West Ham debut but impressed in Premier League 2 last season, scoring seven goals in 17 games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS keeps Champions League rights with six-year deal worth $1.5 billion

CBS has confirmed it has retained the media rights to men’s UEFA competitions, including the Champions League, in a six-year, $1.5 billion deal. Paramount Global (the parent company of CBS and Paramount+) initially secured the rights starting in 2019-20 and with that deal set to expire in 2024, the extension will now take the company’s contract through the 2029-30 season. The new contract’s average of $250 million per year is more than double the current deal, which is worth $100 million per year. In addition to the Champions League, the deal also includes the rights to the Europa League, and Conference League. “UEFA has...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy