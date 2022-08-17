ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Sharks bit two Myrtle Beach swimmers on Monday

By Adam Benson
 3 days ago

Two swimmers were bitten by sharks on Monday, with one person sustaining a “bad bite” to the forearm, Myrtle Beach police said.

The incidents — the only reported bites of the year within the city — happened along 84 Ave. N. where one person had a glancing bite to the leg and the other was at 75th Avenue N., Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Kevin Larke told the city’s beach advisory committee Aug. 17.

Larke said information on the victims including their genders and age was not immediately available. Both swimmers were in the water when they were bitten.

Larke said officials couldn’t identify if the same shark was responsible for both bites.

kriskringlesc
3d ago

Both swimmers were in the water when they were bitten. I was worried a minute there might have been land sharks. 🫣

TomG
3d ago

With climate change the best thing to do is STAY OUT OF THE OCEAN ! Swim in a pool or lake if you must but humans are a land dwelling animal and sharks see us as a meal.

Leah Greene
3d ago

The shark had no comment?, or wouldn’t speak to you? Also what would a good bite look like- third, why post a photo of a great white? Fearmonger much- you may be guilty of shark culture misappropriation

