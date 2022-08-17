Sharks bit two Myrtle Beach swimmers on Monday

Two swimmers were bitten by sharks on Monday, with one person sustaining a “bad bite” to the forearm, Myrtle Beach police said.

The incidents — the only reported bites of the year within the city — happened along 84 Ave. N. where one person had a glancing bite to the leg and the other was at 75th Avenue N., Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Kevin Larke told the city’s beach advisory committee Aug. 17.

Larke said information on the victims including their genders and age was not immediately available. Both swimmers were in the water when they were bitten.

Larke said officials couldn’t identify if the same shark was responsible for both bites.

