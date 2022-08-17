ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is facing a critical decision

Should Robert Saleh bench all of the New York Jets’ starters for their second preseason game?. Speaking to the media on Saturday after their second joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh dropped an interesting nugget about his plans for Monday night’s exhibition contest. Saleh revealed that he is “torn” on whether to play any starters.
Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham Making An Impression In Dolphins Game

The battle for the backup quarterback job between Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham has been one of the many battles during the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason. Is Stidham beginning to separate himself from the pack? Will he be the Raiders’ QB2 once it’s all said and done?
Cowboys working Tony Pollard hard at new position

The Dallas Cowboys are working Tony Pollard hard at a new position. Pollard was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2019 and has played running back for his entire career. But he is a big playmaker, so the team wants to see if they can increase his touches. For that reason, they have tried using Pollard as a receiver somewhat during training camp.
Jaylen Warren establishing himself as No. 2 Steelers rusher

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has reportedly established himself as the second running back on the depth chart, according to Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports. What It Means:. Benny Snell has been a handcuff option as long as he's been in the league, but now, it seems as...
Jets linebacker fined for late hit on Hurts

Jets linebacker Quincy Williams has been fined $10,609 for his late hit on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the first preseason game last Friday. The hit — which Jets head coach Robert Saleh called “egregiously awful” — came on the first drive of the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Hurts broke the pocket and ran out of bounds on the right side of the field. He was clearly off the field by the time Williams hit him.
Key Cowboys storylines in second preseason game include gunslinger QB

LOS ANGELES — Hopefully the second go-around will be a little more fun. Even by preseason standards, last weekend's 17-7 slog in Denver was a bummer for the Cowboys. Expectations for clean football should always be low when the backups are playing, but 17 penalties and one touchdown is a miserable night of football by any objective measure.
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Friday, Aug. 19)

It's Week 2 of the NFL preseason and there are three games on Friday, Aug. 19. Two of the games are on NFL Network (all three are available locally), and while though fans shouldn't expect any of the big names to play very long, if at all, it still means we are getting closer to the when the real games take place.
Las Vegas Raiders Are Cutting Veteran Linebacker This Thursday

The Las Vegas Raiders are making several roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. One of those moves is the release of a veteran linebacker. That linebacker is Kenny Young. The Raiders announced this Thursday afternoon that they are releasing linebacker Kenny Young. "We have signed free agent DE Jordan Jenkins. Additionally,...
The NFL’s 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule

Sunday Nights are for football (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) "Sunday Night Football" has become iconic much in the way "Monday Night Football" was for decades. Now, Sunday is the place to be. What teams will have spots in the spotlight in 2022? Let's take a look ...NFL Week 1 Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Thursday: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Sunday: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas CowboysNFL Week 2 Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK Chicago Bears at Green Bay PackersNFL Week 3 Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports San Francisco 49ers at Denver BroncosNFL Week 4 Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay BuccaneersNFL Week 5...
