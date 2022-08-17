Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Pride, Ground Floor Theatre, Elgin Founder's Day, live music
Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow shares some fun events happening, including the 30th annual Austin Pride Festival, "Anna and the Tropics" presented by Ground Floor Theatre, Elgin's official Founder's Day Birthday Bash, the Lumineers playing at the Moody Center, and Haute Spot's "Lost '80s Live" 20th anniversary concert.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Millie at the Austin Animal Center
Millie is a five-month-old lab mix with a love for chairs, benches and couches, so she's perfect for a person that loves to cuddle on the couch, says Austin Animal Center. She walks well with a leash and is already crate trained.
fox7austin.com
Celebrating National Latina Day on August 20
National Latina Day was started in 2015 on social media here in Texas by Dolores Loli Alvarez Castilla as a day intended for Latinas to show their pride and be recognized for their strong influence in society. Founder of Austin Latinas Unidas and organizer of Latina Day ATX Bessie Martinez talks more about it.
fox7austin.com
Austin Trail of Lights returns to traditional format for 58th annual event
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Trail of Lights will be returning to its traditional, in-person format this year. The 58th annual event will fill Zilker Park with more than 2 million lights illuminating the park, 90 lighted holiday trees and more than 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels from Thursday, December 8 through Friday, December 23.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Veteran uses military training to reopen, revamp Austin brewery business
AUSTIN, Texas - About five years ago, FOX 7 Austin introduced viewers to former Marine First Lieutenant Mark Phillippe right as he had achieved a seven-year dream. That dream was opening his own microbrewery and taproom. Hi Sign Brewing got off to a great start, but then came the challenges....
fox7austin.com
Georgetown Visitors Center to close for repairs
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Visitors Center will be closed part of next week for repairs. The city says the center at 103 W. Seventh Street will be closed from Monday, August 22 through Wednesday, August 24. There will be visitor guides in the information box located on the front...
fox7austin.com
H-E-B to host one-day career fair at all Texas stores
AUSTIN, Texas - H-E-B will be holding the chain's largest ever one-day hiring event with career fairs at all H-E-B, Central Market, and Mi Tienda stores across the state next week. The event, which will be held Tuesday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is geared to help...
fox7austin.com
Kyle police host citywide cleanup at Hays High School Aug 27
KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is hosting a citywide cleanup August 27 to collect residential waste. Participants will be allowed to bring residential waste from 7-11 a.m. to Jack C. Hays High School in Kyle. Spots are limited to the first 500 residents that sign up through an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas canine ranch helps senior dogs
A young boy is teaching us that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve had something, or someone, for your love to be deep. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has the story of Robbie Gay and Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram.
fox7austin.com
Former Austin fire chaplain suing city for firing him over blog posts
AUSTIN, Texas - A former volunteer chaplain for the Austin Fire Department has filed suit against the city of Austin, alleging they fired him for sharing his religious views on sex and gender on his personal blog. Attorneys for nonprofit legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom filed suit Thursday in federal...
fox7austin.com
UT Austin Police Department launches Interactive Transparency Dashboards
AUSTIN, Texas - The UT Austin Police Department has launched their Interactive Transparency Dashboards. It gives people an interactive way to look at data on the types of calls officers are responding to. The university says they put the dashboard together in an effort to be as transparent as possible...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
1 person dead after being found in creek bed: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - A person is dead after reportedly being found in a creek bed Friday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to the 1600 block of Trinity Street to a report of a person about 20 feet down in a creek bed "not moving." Soon after, ATCEMS said...
fox7austin.com
TCSO looking for multiple suspects in Menchaca Road homicide
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is looking for "multiple suspects" they say were seen running away from the scene of a homicide in South Austin Friday night. At 11:40 p.m. on August 19, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot and a...
fox7austin.com
Lewis Conway Jr, known for fighting for criminal justice reform, dies
AUSTIN, Texas - The Patton Lane apartment complex looks different from August 4, 1991. The courtyard swimming pool is filled in, and it has a fresh coat of paint — but retired Austin Police Officer Dennis Farris can still see it clearly. "I'm almost 60, and it's stuck with...
fox7austin.com
Cooler temperatures, rainy days ahead for the Austin area
The next seven days will consist of temperatures in the low 90s and consistent rain chances. Carlo Falco has more.
fox7austin.com
Austin FC launches online gaming club featuring 3 tournaments in 2022
AUSTIN, Texas - Looking to compete and connect with other Austin FC fans? You're in luck!. Austin FC has announced the ATXFC Gaming Club, which will feature monthly tournaments and exclusive prizes. ATXFC Gaming Club will feature three tournaments in 2022, with one tournament taking place per month in September,...
fox7austin.com
Storms break 51-day rainless streak in Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas - Rain finally graced hot, dry Central Texas on Thursday. Majority of Travis County saw around half an inch of rainfall, while downtown Austin saw about an inch and a half. Just west of Rockdale in Milam County saw over three inches!. According to the National Weather Service,...
fox7austin.com
Shooting in North Austin leaves 2 men injured
AUSTIN, Texas - Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in North Austin. Gunshots were reported shortly after 8:15 p.m. on August 17 on Powell Lane near Georgian Lane. Austin police found two victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a mini-mart. The two men were taken to...
fox7austin.com
Austin City Council member opposes raising council member salaries
AUSTIN, Texas - At least one Austin City Council member is against raising the salary of city council members. The budget adoption meeting continued yesterday at City Hall and if the raise is approved, city council members will make about $117,000 a year. That's about 40% more than what they're making now, and it could cost taxpayers an additional $350,000 a year.
Comments / 0