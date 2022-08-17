Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert to Feature Travis Barker, Livestream on Paramount+

The first of two tribute concerts for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London. The event will be livestreamed on Paramount+ according to Deadline. The performance will also be available to stream on demand upon its’ conclusion. Joel Gallen directs the event and Emer Patten produces.

The announcement comes with a host of additional guests added to the lineup. Travis Barker is the most notable addition. The drummer began his career with the Aquabats and gained fame through his work with Blink-182. He’s also spent a lot of time with Machine Gun Kelly. The lineup now includes Nandi Bushell, Martin Chambers, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal and Stewart Copeland of The Police. It also includes appearances by Josh Freese, Liam Gallagher of Oasis, James Gang, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim and Justin Hawkins of The Darkness. Additionally, the bill includes Shane Hawkins, Joshua Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders and Alan Johannes.

Still not enough? This epic tribute also includes Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, Kesha, Greg Kurstin and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush. Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Krist Novoselic of Nirvana, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Luke Spiller and Supergrass will also appear. Rufus Taylor, Lars Ulrich of Metallica and Wolfgang Van Halen are also on the bill.

There will also be appearances by comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

Paramount Plus to Air Taylor Hawkins Tribute

The tribute concert looks like it will last ten hours. There’s a lot of names on that bill. It promises to be an epic night of music, and Paramount is eager to be part of it.

“Music is a powerful connector, and we are honored to be able to commemorate Taylor Hawkins’ enduring legacy by bringing together Paramount’s brands and assets to build even deeper connections with his global fan base,” said Paramount president and CEO Bob Bakish. “From our broad mix of platforms to the universal strength of our brands, Paramount is uniquely positioned to maximize the reach and impact of content worldwide. We look forward to sharing this meaningful music experience with audiences across every touchpoint.”

Taylor Hawkins died at 50-years-old in March of this year. Foo Fighters was on tour in Colombia when he died. The other members of the band have made few appearances since. But lead singer Dave Grohl did join Paul McCartney on stage at Glastonbury. They also invited Bruce Springsteen to the stage.

Tons of artists have expressed their sorrow in the wake of Taylor Hawkins’s death. Among those was Axl Rose, who dedicated the Guns N’ Roses tour to the late drummer. The London tribute event is the first of two. A second event will be held later in Los Angeles.