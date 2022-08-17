Read full article on original website
Garceau Fire reaches 5,000 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire has grown to 5,000 acres on Saturday. This is an increase of 419 acres from Friday. Fire was most active on the north end. Perimeter acreage increased by 420 acres. Total acreage is now 6,317. Large patch of intense heat on the north...
No public access to East Rosebud Lake through association property
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Forest Service reminds those recreating in the East Rosebud Lake that there is no public access to the lake through East Rosebud Lake Association property. Beartooth District Ranger Ken Coffin says several reports have been made of people trespassing on East Rosebud Lake Association property,...
The community sends off Mayor Engen with tears, laughs, and lasting memories
MISSOULA, Mont. — The greater Missoula Community, friends, family and more in Mayor John Engen’s life came to Ogden park Saturday to honor the late memory. Mayor Engen died on Monday due to pancreatic cancer at the age of 57. His service featured many speakers from his work...
Cannon Fire burns 1,234 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Cannon Fire has grown, now burning 1,234 acres on Saturday. A portion of the Bob Marshall Wilderness closed Friday, as the Cannon Fire burned approached 1,000 acres. The Cannon Fire is burning 15 miles northeast of Condon, on the Spotted Bear Ranger District. The area...
Bobcat Spirit takes over downtown Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bobcat Spirit is taking over downtown Bozeman on Friday. President Cruzado, MSU mascot Champ, the Spirit of the West marching band, members of the cheer squad, coaches, student-athletes and more will make their way down main street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The group will...
Missoula Co. invites residents to take public safety survey
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County invites residents to take part in a new public safety survey to help identify the biggest trends in local crime. The Missoula County Community Justice Department says anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Missoula County can take the 5-minute survey online through Sept. 30.
'Yellowstone' crews set up production in Arlee
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews filming the hit TV series “Yellowstone” were spotted in Arlee on Friday. Production cars lined Bitterroot Jim Road in front of the water tower. Flags and podiums were being set up, and it looked like extras were dressed in police SWAT uniforms. Our...
Lolo Creek Fire starts 6 miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire was reported around 2 p.m., about six miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs. Lolo National Forest says the fire is between 2 to 3 acres, and was caused by a lightning strike. No closures are in place and no structures are currently...
Yellowstone filming takes place in Arlee
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kevin Costner's hit tv show, Yellowstone, continues to film in a number of local communities. The community page for the town of Arlee, north of Missoula, says the Yellowstone series is filming by the water tower today. It asks the public let the crews be able...
Pet Fest takes over Caras Park
MISSOULA, Mont. — Pet Fest will take over Caras Park in Missoula tomorrow. It's a day filled with family-oriented education, contests, shopping and cuddly pet adoptions. Visitors can enter contests, shop, learn about community partners and services. Organizers want to make a positive impact on overrun shelters.
Drone video high above Drummond, Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team flew high above the Clark Fork River near Drummond and over Hall. Watch all our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
Missoula Under Construction brings family fun this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Under Construction gives kids a chance to drive a forklift, operate a bulldozer and enjoy activities in the park. Kids will learn about trade careers and what each one does through hands-on activities. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for families. Kids age 2...
Thompson Falls man indicted for kidnapping
MISSOULA, Mont. — Jacob Strong, who failed to meet his son's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls last August, is in custody and is due in court Friday. Strong, his son Harrison Sterling Strong and his mother Candace Bright, were located in Costa Rica. Strong was transported...
Portion of Bob Marshall Wilderness closes Friday due to Cannon Fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — A portion of the Bob Marshall Wilderness will close Friday, as a wildfire burning in the area approaches 1,000 acres burned. The Cannon Fire is burning 15 miles northeast of Condon, on the Spotted Bear Ranger District. The area closure includes the following areas:. From the...
Missoula Rural Fire Dept. shares safety tips for summer barbecuing
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Rural Fire Department is sharing some safety tips for all using their grill this summer. Officials say outdoor cooking on propane, charcoal, or electric outdoor grills comes with an increased risk of fire and burn injuries. National Fire Protection Association reports that U.S. fire...
Hog Trough Fire grows to 1,620 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning 18 miles southeast of Hamilton has grown to 1,620 acres. Overnight mapping shows an increase of 219 acres from yesterday's total. The daily flight log noted the following:. "Southern area of the fire had lots of activity. Perimeter acreage expanded by...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony will reopen Waterworks Hill Trailhead
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Waterworks Hill Trailhead in Missoula is reopening to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony next Thursday. The trail had been closed for an improvement project. The ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m., and the trailhead reopens immediately afterwards. The event is open to the public. Project...
Griz add defensive analyst to program
Montana football brings more experience to their program with the addition of Kim McCloud as the new defensive analyst. McCloud comes to Montana with 13 years of experience. His most recent showing was as cornerbacks coach for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Previously, McCloud has been a part of...
Doug Fraley has been named Montana director of Track and Field
Doug Fraley joins the Montana Track and Field program as the new director for the team. Previously, Fraley has tallied up 12 years in collegiate coaching with his most recent experience at Washington State as a pole vault coach. Fraley's role in that position directly resulted in 17 NCAA Champions...
