Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVCMA files second lawsuit against Oak Bluffs
The Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association (MVCMA) filed another lawsuit against the Oak Bluffs zoning board of appeals over restrictions on planned restoration of the Tabernacle. The restoration project would include a 1,300-square-foot addition behind the Tabernacle stage for various improvements, including 10 gender-neutral bathrooms and improved accessibility for...
Martha's Vineyard Times
IHT wins 401 State Road bid
The West Tisbury select board unanimously approved awarding Island Housing Trust (IHT) with the 401 State Road bid, who were the only bidders for the affordable housing project. “The affordable housing committee had a few concerns about the design, but the bid itself is acceptable,” West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet building commissioner, maintenance workers leave
The Acushnet Selectboard had its plate full on 8/8/22 discussing the upcoming election, vacancies on various boards, and the resignation of the building commissioner and both maintenance workers. The board the resignations of Building Commissioner Jim Marot, and maintenance carpenters Tyler Camboia and Miguel Savison. “I’m deeply saddened by Tyler...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.85 Million Waterfront French Country Estate in Kingston is a Masterful Blend of Luxury Craftsmanship and Tranquility
The Estate in Kingston is a stunning private equestrian estate with endless possibilities, now available for sale. This home located at 31 Ortolani Circle, Kingston, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Amaru – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: (617) 877-9110) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Kingston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martha's Vineyard Times
The ghost of 2018 haunts peak season
The Steamship Authority’s fleet has suffered a string of mechanical problems which have stretched into a seventh consecutive day. The vessel woes and the delays they’ve caused come as the Vineyard is in the busiest phase of the summer season with the Agricultural Fair underway, the Oak Bluffs fireworks set for Friday night, and Beach Road Weekend a week off. The Martha’s Vineyard was the latest ferry to be sidelined. The 6 am Friday crossing of the vessel was canceled. Software for a control panel needed updating, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll.
Barnstable Patriot
A surprising pay gap has emerged for Barnstable metropolitan area, in a new study
BARNSTABLE — Here's some surprisingly good news for young women on the Cape. The Pew Research Center released a study on the wage differences between men and women on March 23. It turns out that women between the ages of 16 and 29 made 112% of what their male counterparts made in the Barnstable metropolitan area.
fallriverreporter.com
Another southeastern Massachusetts business sees $1 million lottery instant game winner
A local man will be finding a new place to live after being one of the newest big winners on a Massachusetts scratch ticket. Marron Smith Jr. is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Winning 7” instant ticket game. According to...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Beach Road Weekend to offer water taxi transport
To accommodate off-Island Beach Road Weekend Music Festival goers, event organizers announced Friday afternoon that they have secured over a dozen water taxis to shuttle ticket holders back to the mainland each night. “The Beach Road Weekend Water Taxi is designed to alleviate any potential overflow on any single SSA...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
From the editor 8/18/22
Hey! it’s cold out there. No, not complaining. Actually feels kind of good, but I’m not quite ready for summer to end yet. A little rain would be nice, but let’s get a few more weekends of beach and boat weather. We have a jam-packed issue for...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Select Board Praises Retiring Police Chief
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth select board members praised the work of Police Chief Frank Frederickson as his retirement approaches and his successor is chosen. Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon, who has been selected to take over as chief, said that he is honored to carry on the strong leadership trends set by previous department leaders, including Frederickson.
Delays Coming as Rt. 24/140 Bridges in Taunton to be Demolished
TAUNTON — Starting at the end of August, traffic patterns will change at the Route 24/Route 140 interchange in Taunton as three bridges will be demolished and reconstructed, according to the state's transportation department. The changes will be implemented overnight on Aug. 28 and 29, and the new traffic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Martha's Vineyard Times
Falmouth Road Race to cause ferry delays
The Steamship Authority issued an alert for travelers between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard for Sunday morning. “The Falmouth Road Race is this Sunday, and it will have a significant effect on our operations. Access to the Woods Hole terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 am and closed completely from 8 am until about 10 am. Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race.
capecod.com
Barnstable Beaches Cleared for Swimming
BARNSTABLE – Loop Beach and Keyes Beach in Barnstable are open to swimming following closures due to elevated bacteria levels. The beaches were closed on August 10 and August 16 respectively, and subjected to re-sampling on a daily basis until bacteria levels were back down to the minimum standard.
Indoor pickleball facility opens in Fairhaven
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) – A vacant building no more. The building that once housed a roller-skating rink and mini golf center is now home to the latest sensation to sweep the nation: pickleball. It seems that with every whack of the ball, the sport of pickleball gets a new player. The sport is sweeping the […]
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park Reveals New Ticket Pricing Model
Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, which made headlines earlier this month with the announcement that it was no longer for sale, has released its ticket pricing for the upcoming 2022 holiday season – and it’s significantly more affordable than it was in years past for those who just want to come and see the millions of lights that illuminate the beloved park.
yourtravelcap.com
The Views from Scargo Tower, South Dennis, Cape Cod
Scargo Tower is a 30-foot stone tower in South Dennis, on Cape Cod. From the top, you can see sites as far as Plymouth and Provincetown. On one fine, early summer day, Benny, the Mrs., and I were driving home from a business meeting. Yes, that’s right. A business meeting. The attendees were Benny, myself, and my wife, and it took place at an ice cream shop.
theweektoday.com
Mattapoisett lawyer among best lawyers list
MATTAPOISETT – Keith H. McCown of Morgan, Brown & Joy attorney, and resident of Mattapoisett, was recognized by 2023 Best Lawyers. McCown practices employment law. Best Lawyers is based solely on a peer-review survey, in which attorneys cast more than 9.4 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas. Best Lawyers highlights the top 5% of practicing attorneys in the United States, covering more than 148 different practice areas. Best Lawyers has been published since 1983 and selections will be featured in the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America publication. In all, 12 attorneys were named to the Best Lawyers list.
yourtravelcap.com
Pine Barrens and Red Brook at the Lyman Reserve, Plymouth, MA
On a nice, beautiful summer’s day, I decided to check out the Lyman Reserve in Plymouth, MA. Or is in Bourne? Or Wareham? This beautiful, hidden gem is spread out among the three towns. At the parking lot, I had two choices: Check out Red Brook and the pine...
Martha's Vineyard Times
A compromise with Dershowitz?
The Chilmark board of library trustees extended an olive branch to Chilmark resident and high profile defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, offering to find a way to accommodate an appearance at their speaker series in the summer of 2023. The meeting between Dershowitz and the trustees was held Aug. 11. The...
Comments / 0