Oak Bluffs, MA

Martha's Vineyard Times

MVCMA files second lawsuit against Oak Bluffs

The Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association (MVCMA) filed another lawsuit against the Oak Bluffs zoning board of appeals over restrictions on planned restoration of the Tabernacle. The restoration project would include a 1,300-square-foot addition behind the Tabernacle stage for various improvements, including 10 gender-neutral bathrooms and improved accessibility for...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

IHT wins 401 State Road bid

The West Tisbury select board unanimously approved awarding Island Housing Trust (IHT) with the 401 State Road bid, who were the only bidders for the affordable housing project. “The affordable housing committee had a few concerns about the design, but the bid itself is acceptable,” West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer...
WEST TISBURY, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Acushnet building commissioner, maintenance workers leave

The Acushnet Selectboard had its plate full on 8/8/22 discussing the upcoming election, vacancies on various boards, and the resignation of the building commissioner and both maintenance workers. The board the resignations of Building Commissioner Jim Marot, and maintenance carpenters Tyler Camboia and Miguel Savison. “I’m deeply saddened by Tyler...
ACUSHNET, MA
luxury-houses.net

This $5.85 Million Waterfront French Country Estate in Kingston is a Masterful Blend of Luxury Craftsmanship and Tranquility

The Estate in Kingston is a stunning private equestrian estate with endless possibilities, now available for sale. This home located at 31 Ortolani Circle, Kingston, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Amaru – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: (617) 877-9110) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Kingston.
KINGSTON, MA
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
Oak Bluffs, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Martha's Vineyard Times

The ghost of 2018 haunts peak season

The Steamship Authority’s fleet has suffered a string of mechanical problems which have stretched into a seventh consecutive day. The vessel woes and the delays they’ve caused come as the Vineyard is in the busiest phase of the summer season with the Agricultural Fair underway, the Oak Bluffs fireworks set for Friday night, and Beach Road Weekend a week off. The Martha’s Vineyard was the latest ferry to be sidelined. The 6 am Friday crossing of the vessel was canceled. Software for a control panel needed updating, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Beach Road Weekend to offer water taxi transport

To accommodate off-Island Beach Road Weekend Music Festival goers, event organizers announced Friday afternoon that they have secured over a dozen water taxis to shuttle ticket holders back to the mainland each night. “The Beach Road Weekend Water Taxi is designed to alleviate any potential overflow on any single SSA...
FALMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard

If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

From the editor 8/18/22

Hey! it’s cold out there. No, not complaining. Actually feels kind of good, but I’m not quite ready for summer to end yet. A little rain would be nice, but let’s get a few more weekends of beach and boat weather. We have a jam-packed issue for...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Select Board Praises Retiring Police Chief

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth select board members praised the work of Police Chief Frank Frederickson as his retirement approaches and his successor is chosen. Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon, who has been selected to take over as chief, said that he is honored to carry on the strong leadership trends set by previous department leaders, including Frederickson.
YARMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Delays Coming as Rt. 24/140 Bridges in Taunton to be Demolished

TAUNTON — Starting at the end of August, traffic patterns will change at the Route 24/Route 140 interchange in Taunton as three bridges will be demolished and reconstructed, according to the state's transportation department. The changes will be implemented overnight on Aug. 28 and 29, and the new traffic...
TAUNTON, MA
News Break
Politics
Martha's Vineyard Times

Falmouth Road Race to cause ferry delays

The Steamship Authority issued an alert for travelers between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard for Sunday morning. “The Falmouth Road Race is this Sunday, and it will have a significant effect on our operations. Access to the Woods Hole terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 am and closed completely from 8 am until about 10 am. Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Beaches Cleared for Swimming

BARNSTABLE – Loop Beach and Keyes Beach in Barnstable are open to swimming following closures due to elevated bacteria levels. The beaches were closed on August 10 and August 16 respectively, and subjected to re-sampling on a daily basis until bacteria levels were back down to the minimum standard.
BARNSTABLE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Indoor pickleball facility opens in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) – A vacant building no more. The building that once housed a roller-skating rink and mini golf center is now home to the latest sensation to sweep the nation: pickleball. It seems that with every whack of the ball, the sport of pickleball gets a new player. The sport is sweeping the […]
FAIRHAVEN, MA
1420 WBSM

Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park Reveals New Ticket Pricing Model

Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, which made headlines earlier this month with the announcement that it was no longer for sale, has released its ticket pricing for the upcoming 2022 holiday season – and it’s significantly more affordable than it was in years past for those who just want to come and see the millions of lights that illuminate the beloved park.
CARVER, MA
yourtravelcap.com

The Views from Scargo Tower, South Dennis, Cape Cod

Scargo Tower is a 30-foot stone tower in South Dennis, on Cape Cod. From the top, you can see sites as far as Plymouth and Provincetown. On one fine, early summer day, Benny, the Mrs., and I were driving home from a business meeting. Yes, that’s right. A business meeting. The attendees were Benny, myself, and my wife, and it took place at an ice cream shop.
DENNIS, MA
theweektoday.com

Mattapoisett lawyer among best lawyers list

MATTAPOISETT – Keith H. McCown of Morgan, Brown & Joy attorney, and resident of Mattapoisett, was recognized by 2023 Best Lawyers. McCown practices employment law. Best Lawyers is based solely on a peer-review survey, in which attorneys cast more than 9.4 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas. Best Lawyers highlights the top 5% of practicing attorneys in the United States, covering more than 148 different practice areas. Best Lawyers has been published since 1983 and selections will be featured in the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America publication. In all, 12 attorneys were named to the Best Lawyers list.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
yourtravelcap.com

Pine Barrens and Red Brook at the Lyman Reserve, Plymouth, MA

On a nice, beautiful summer’s day, I decided to check out the Lyman Reserve in Plymouth, MA. Or is in Bourne? Or Wareham? This beautiful, hidden gem is spread out among the three towns. At the parking lot, I had two choices: Check out Red Brook and the pine...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

A compromise with Dershowitz?

The Chilmark board of library trustees extended an olive branch to Chilmark resident and high profile defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, offering to find a way to accommodate an appearance at their speaker series in the summer of 2023. The meeting between Dershowitz and the trustees was held Aug. 11. The...
CHILMARK, MA

