At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
West Carrollton to hold annual Doggie Dive event
The event gives dogs and their owners a chance to swim and play in Wilson Pool before it’s closed and drained for the season.
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS employees gets chance to win $10K, 2022 Toyota
GREENVILLE — While some companies hand out an occasional holiday or starting bonus, Spirit Medical Transport does things a little differently. Anyone who onboards with Spirit EMS between now and Sept. 15, and maintains a perfect attendance record between their hiring date and the Spirit Christmas Party, will be entered into a drawing for $10,000.
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 1: Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Big Play of the Night for Operation Football Week 1 goes to Beavercreek.
Sweet Corn Festival happening in Fairborn this weekend
The Sweet Corn Festival is making a return to Fairborn's Community Park this weekend.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
Sidney Daily News
French retires from Johnston Farm board
PIQUA — Margaret French, who by her own admission, has “served on the board of the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency since Moses was a small boy floating down the Nile River in a reed basket”, recently decided to retire. “It seemed like a good time to...
Operation Football Week 1: Miamisburg at West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) —Miamisburg beat West Carrollton 62-26 Friday.
Operation Football Week 1: Piqua at Belmont
Piqua overcame Belmont with a final score of 55-0.
dayton.com
Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine closing at 2nd Street Market
Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine at 2nd Street Market is set to close as owner Azra Kaurin has decided to retire after 22 years. In an Aug. 18 Facebook post, Kaurin noted her sadness to leave a place she considered her “second home.”. “The staff, vendors, and our customers have...
At least 1,400 AES customers are without power from Saturday’s storms
Saturday’s strong storms this afternoon have knocked power out for some Miami Valley residents in mainly Clinton and Miami Counties. At least 1,400 AES customers are without power as of 6:20 p.m., according to AES’ power outage map. This includes the following counties:. Clinton- 1,217. Miami- 200. Greene-...
Sidney Daily News
Bohl Memorial Bike Tour Sept. 11
URBANA — The Simon Kenton Pathfinders (SKP) will hold their 22nd annual bike tour on Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at 8 a.m. at the Depot Coffee House in Urbana. The SKP annual bike tour, which is the main fund-raising event of the year for the group, is in memory of the late Betsy Bohl who was a charter member of the SKP in 1997 and also served as treasurer. The Bohl family has graciously supported the Simon Kenton Bike trail in Betsy’s memory for a number of years.
Rival football teams come together to honor sophomore killed in Butler Twp. shooting
CLAYTON — Friday marks two weeks since four people were killed in Butler Township and the community is still showing support for those grieving. One of the victims, 15 year old Kayla Anderson, was a sophomore at Butler High School which had it football game of the year Friday night.
dayton.com
Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors
Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
Vandalia, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Northmont High School football team will have a game with Butler High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
1 dead following fiery Miamisburg crash
The driver of the car hit a tree, and the car soon caught fire shortly after. The accident occurred on the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:45 a.m.
Sidney Daily News
Ride 2 End Epilepsy planned
PORT JEFFERSON — The annual Ride 2 End Epilepsy will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, beginning at PJ’s Stop 47 Bar & Grill, 210 W. Main St., Port Jefferson. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. The registration fee is $25. There will be a...
WDTN
Pet of the Week: Furry Friends Moe and Joe
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means Pet of the Week here on Living Dayton! Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us with two furry friends. Moe and Joe are two fluffy buddies who are waiting for their forever home at SICSA. These seven-year-old pals have been together for a long time and must be adopted as a pair, said Kaitlin.
Children Choosing Christ under the Gospel Tent
LIMA — Children Choosing Christ, a non-denominational nonprofit based at 20746 Buckland Main St. in Wapakoneta, reached out to children during the Allen County Fair on Saturday. “We’re in 10 county fairs now,” said Tracy Campbell, chairman of the board at Children Choosing Christ. “We’re thankful to the fair...
livability.com
5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH
The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
