URBANA — The Simon Kenton Pathfinders (SKP) will hold their 22nd annual bike tour on Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at 8 a.m. at the Depot Coffee House in Urbana. The SKP annual bike tour, which is the main fund-raising event of the year for the group, is in memory of the late Betsy Bohl who was a charter member of the SKP in 1997 and also served as treasurer. The Bohl family has graciously supported the Simon Kenton Bike trail in Betsy’s memory for a number of years.

