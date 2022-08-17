ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS employees gets chance to win $10K, 2022 Toyota

GREENVILLE — While some companies hand out an occasional holiday or starting bonus, Spirit Medical Transport does things a little differently. Anyone who onboards with Spirit EMS between now and Sept. 15, and maintains a perfect attendance record between their hiring date and the Spirit Christmas Party, will be entered into a drawing for $10,000.
GREENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Miami County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Miami County, OH
Government
City
Troy, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

French retires from Johnston Farm board

PIQUA — Margaret French, who by her own admission, has “served on the board of the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency since Moses was a small boy floating down the Nile River in a reed basket”, recently decided to retire. “It seemed like a good time to...
PIQUA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Johnson
dayton.com

Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine closing at 2nd Street Market

Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine at 2nd Street Market is set to close as owner Azra Kaurin has decided to retire after 22 years. In an Aug. 18 Facebook post, Kaurin noted her sadness to leave a place she considered her “second home.”. “The staff, vendors, and our customers have...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Bohl Memorial Bike Tour Sept. 11

URBANA — The Simon Kenton Pathfinders (SKP) will hold their 22nd annual bike tour on Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at 8 a.m. at the Depot Coffee House in Urbana. The SKP annual bike tour, which is the main fund-raising event of the year for the group, is in memory of the late Betsy Bohl who was a charter member of the SKP in 1997 and also served as treasurer. The Bohl family has graciously supported the Simon Kenton Bike trail in Betsy’s memory for a number of years.
URBANA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Grand Champion#4 H Club#Crop
dayton.com

Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors

Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Sidney Daily News

Ride 2 End Epilepsy planned

PORT JEFFERSON — The annual Ride 2 End Epilepsy will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, beginning at PJ’s Stop 47 Bar & Grill, 210 W. Main St., Port Jefferson. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. The registration fee is $25. There will be a...
PORT JEFFERSON, OH
WDTN

Pet of the Week: Furry Friends Moe and Joe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means Pet of the Week here on Living Dayton! Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us with two furry friends. Moe and Joe are two fluffy buddies who are waiting for their forever home at SICSA. These seven-year-old pals have been together for a long time and must be adopted as a pair, said Kaitlin.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Children Choosing Christ under the Gospel Tent

LIMA — Children Choosing Christ, a non-denominational nonprofit based at 20746 Buckland Main St. in Wapakoneta, reached out to children during the Allen County Fair on Saturday. “We’re in 10 county fairs now,” said Tracy Campbell, chairman of the board at Children Choosing Christ. “We’re thankful to the fair...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
livability.com

5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH

The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy