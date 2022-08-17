ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Naomi Judd Once Vowed To Not Commit Suicide Out Of Fear Her Sheriff Grandson Would Find Her Body

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQHGH_0hKtRvrz00
mega

On April 30, singing sensation Naomi Judd took her own life at age 76 — but an insider is now disclosing that for years, she promised to never kill herself out of fear her 27-year-old grandson, Elijah , would be forced to investigate her death since he works at the local sheriff's office in Tennessee.

Elijah, the son of Wynonna Judd and her first husband, Arch Kelley III , has held a job at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for eight years now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxgsm_0hKtRvrz00
Naomi and Ashley Judd alongside Elijah and his sister Grace in 2018 mega

According to a Radar Online source , Naomi once told her inner circle, "The only reason why I haven’t shot myself is because of my grandson. I don’t want Elijah to find me that way."

The source noted that "Naomi knew if she killed herself at home, the sheriff’s department would be called. The department isn’t very large so it’s entirely possible that Elijah would have been called to the scene. That’s the last thing Naomi wanted."

NEW DETAILS: ANTIDEPRESSANT DRUGS BLAMED IN NAOMI JUDD DEATH, AS IT EMERGES SHE BATTLED INSECURITIES OVER APPEARANCE

Despite her words, the star used a gun to kill herself after struggling with mental illness for decades. It was Elijah's aunt, actress Ashley Judd , who found the crooner's after pulling the trigger. The latter was alive for around 30 minutes before succumbing to her injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299kuR_0hKtRvrz00
mega

As OK! reported, Naomi's husband, Larry Strickland , received approval from the court after he requested to temporarily seal the details of her death, as he believes the documents depict her in such a "graphic manner" that it could cause "emotional distress, pain and mental anguish" to those who saw the photographs of her body. He also thinks "the release of these records would continue to cause the entire family pain for years to come."

Strickland was allegedly aware of Judd's suicidal thoughts, which is why he tried to hide their firearms .

"Larry was always worried about how fragile she was . He never wanted to leave her alone because he didn’t trust her emotional state," another Radar insider shared. "I’m told he feels very guilty because the firearm she used was his — and it wasn’t locked up."

Comments / 18

Kathi Ferguson
3d ago

No honey… your daughter found you still alive and waited 30 minutes with you until paramedics came Mental Health is a real disease and MUST be addressed and taken seriously 🙏🙏🙏for your daughters and family!!!

Reply(1)
11
Eirinn Go Brach
2d ago

Naomi has been nuts for a long time. She had the $, to get help, unlike the average person. Let her family deal with the fallout, & quit making this 🐂💩 news. 🤡🐂💩🤮

Reply(1)
8
Brenda Upchurch
3d ago

I think Ashley knew what her mom was fixing to do. That is why Naomi asked Ashley to stay with her. I think it was agreed upon. Ashley was not going to let her mom suffer anymore but she did not want to be alone with her mom after it happened so she called a friend to come over.

Reply(4)
5
Related
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'

A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Judge Rules Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood & Attorneys Can Question Her Finances In Court

Lisa Marie Presley may have a tricky court battle coming her way. A judge recently ruled in her ex-husband Michael Lockwood's favor, allowing the musician and his attorneys to allow "live evidence" and open questioning of the famous offspring's finances. According to court documents via Radar, Lockwood has requested an increased amount to his spousal support, citing that Presley has been making a reported $3.2 million each year. According to her ex, this amount included $900k for a book deal, more than a million from a settlement, and “she has anywhere to half a million and a million a year...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
County
Williamson County, TN
Black Enterprise

Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter

Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
DECATUR, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Larry Strickland
Person
Ashley Judd
OK! Magazine

Inside Desperate 911 Call From Anne Heche Crash Scene, Screams Heard About Someone Being Trapped

Anne Heche was trapped in her car after crashing into a two-story home as fire quickly spread, with onlookers desperately trying to help — to no avail.A 911 caller, who seems to be a neighbor of the Los Angeles home Heche barreled her car into on Friday, August 5, reportedly told authorities a car went through the home "very fast." From the recording, it didn't appear the caller was aware the late actress was trapped inside the vehicle, but people in the background could be heard yelling that someone was in trouble.As the panic played out on the phone with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Firearms
RadarOnline

'He Had Sunken Eyes': Eric Roberts' Wife Eliza Ramping Up Home Security After Home Intruder Scare

Actor Eric Roberts' wife, Eliza Roberts, spoke out about their home intruder scare in an exclusive interview with Radar, revealing how they are coping since the unsettling confrontation. The casting director said the ordeal has left her and Eric — who is Julia Roberts' brother and Emma Roberts' dad — a little shaken up, but they are now in the process of ramping up security to prevent any unwanted run-ins in the future.They used to have no lighting in their driveway, but she tells us: "this will change." Providing some backstory, Eliza explained their address is not public knowledge,...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Hipster Pastor's Ex-Wife Sues Megachurch Rocked by Cheating Scandal

The hits keep coming for the Tennessee megachurch pastor accused of having an affair with a church employee.As The Daily Beast reported earlier this week, Venue Church in Chattanooga is set to go up for auction at the end of the month, after defaulting on its $2.8 million mortgage. Now, embattled Pastor Tavner Smith is facing a lawsuit from his ex-wife, who claims the church missed its payments to her, too.Smith and his wife, Danielle Smith, divorced last year as rumors swirled that the pastor was secretly sleeping with his female worship leader. Danielle, who co-founded the church with her...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

New Details: Antidepressant Drugs Blamed In Naomi Judd Death, As It Emerges She Battled Insecurities Over Appearance

Before Naomi Judd passed away, she was stressed about a slew of things, a source exclusively tells OK!. "Between the pressure of appearing at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction and a planned tour with daughter Wynonna, she was insecure about her thinning hair and weight gain from antidepressant drugs. It was all too much for her brittle mental state," the insider divulges. Sadly, Naomi took her own life at her home in Tennessee. In mid-May, Ashley Judd spoke about the incident, explaining why she and Wynonna kept the details under wraps for some time. “She used a weapon...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Husband drags suitcase carrying wife’s body after murdering her on wedding day

A husband who killed his wife on their wedding night was filmed dragging a suitcase carrying her body.Thomas Nutt, 46, was sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years after he strangled and beat Dawn Walker, 52, to death just hours after they tied the knot on October 27 last year.Four days after the wedding, CCTV footage captures Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out the back of the house and into nearby bushes before going on their honeymoon alone.Nutt contacted police on October 31 to declare Dawn missing, before carrying out a “ghastly charade” of acting like a “distraught new husband”, the court was told.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HalloranTrain strikes: Shapps says government will make ‘modernisations’Union boss Mick Lynch would ‘love’ to let passengers ‘travel for free’
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

James Caan’s Former Girlfriend Breaks 30-Year Silence, Makes Serious Allegations

Actress Leesa Rowland, actor James Caan’s ex-girlfriend, has spoken out after 30 years of silence. She detailed her experiences with the actor. Caan made the news back in the 90s for being the center of a murder probe. It was also revealed that Rowland had taken out a restraining order against him. She also filed a physical battery lawsuit, which was settled for $86,000.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Anne Heche's Ex Dragged To Court Over $55k Bill Stemming From Custody Battle With Late Actress

Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper was dragged to court months before the actress’ death over an unpaid bill related to the their paternity battle and he’s still being forced to deal with the matter, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in April, Heche’s ex – and father to her son Atlas — was hit with legal papers by the law firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles. The firm is who Tupper hired to take on Anne in 2019 when they battled over paternity and child support. James and Anne were together from 2007 to 2019 after...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

103K+
Followers
2K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy