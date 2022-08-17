ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrain County, MO

KOMU

Lane, sidewalk and parking closure on Cherry Street to begin Monday

COLUMBIA - Cherry Street's westbound lane, northern sidewalk and metered parking in downtown Columbia will close beginning Monday, Aug. 22 at 7 a.m. The affected area runs between South Sixth Street and South Seventh Street, according to the City of Columbia Public Works. Westbound traffic on Cherry Street will be...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Two left with minor injuries after Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were left with minor injuries after a crash in Callaway County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on I-70 at the 145.4 mile marker. The crash happened when Charles Head, 43,...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

JCPD participates in national DWI-enforcement campaign

JEFFERSON CITY − Police in Jefferson City will participate in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled over campaign, which starts Friday and runs through Sept. 5. Jefferson City Police says there will be additional officers on duty looking for those who choose to drive impaired. The additional staffing is made available by grants provided to the police department from the Missouri Department of Transportation's Division of Highway and Traffic Safety, according to a news release.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators are working to find out the cause of an overnight house fire in central Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1000 block of N. Eighth Street around 4:20 a.m. Firefighters said crews were able to put out the fire found inside the home in about 10 The post Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Choo-Choo! Model train show pulls into town

Model trains chugged along tracks to the excitement of visitors who attended the second train show of the year on Saturday. The show was hosted at the Rock Quarry House by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Central Missouri Chapter of the Train Collectors Association.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Aug. 20

Columbia Public Schools dropping the 50% grade floor in secondary schools. Columbia Public Schools is changing part of its grading system for middle and high school students before the 2022-2023 school year begins Tuesday. CPS will drop the 50% grade floor for all assignments that were turned in late or...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Man charged in MU hazing case will have a Greene County jury

COLUMBIA − A former MU fraternity member charged with felony hazing in the Danny Santulli case will see a Greene County jury if criminal proceedings against Thomas Shultz go to trial. Jury selection for Shultz's trial will take place in Greene County. Shultz's pretrial hearings and trial will still...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Authorities say there's no indiciation that Adair County murder suspect in in Randolph County

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring the public that it’s unlikely that an Adair County murder suspect is in the area. An intense manhunt is underway for former Army soldier Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He’s charged with first-degree murder and five other felonies for the July 5 murder of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville. Rongey is accused of fatally shooting and dismembering Munn before burning his body. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

63 road rage incident leads to charges

A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County Jail after a driver claims he pointed a gun at her and her children during a road rage attack. The woman said Keenan Reeves pointed a gun at her and her children from his vehicle Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Highway 63 near Turkey Creek.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Three mid-Missouri locations offer Novavax vaccine for unvaccinated individuals

COLUMBIA - It's been over a month since the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval to the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, and it is now available in mid-Missouri. So far, it is only available in three places according to the vaccine locator: Jefferson City Medical Group (JCMG), Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), and MU Health Care.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

