John Putch comes home for TP fundraiser
Fayetteville native John Putch returns to Totem Pole to show THE FATHER AND THE BEAR one more time to benefit the theater which he called home for over 25 years. “Nothing is more special than showing this film at the very place that is depicted in the movie,” a news release about the showing declares.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Chilling twist in mystery of family who vanished with daughter, 2, on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING dad quit his job just days before vanishing on a camping trip with his ex-girlfriend and their daughter, his family has revealed. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and Lydia, two, supposedly left on June 27 and were last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine days later.
These Halloween Animatronics Have the Moves to Deliver Some Serious Scares
If you’re always vying to be the standout property on your street at Christmas or Halloween, decorating your home can feel like part of an arms race. The best Christmas decorations and the scariest Halloween decorations are constantly evolving to become more eye-catching and technologically advanced, letting homeowners create more engrossing displays for guests and passersby. An example of this progress can be seen in free-standing figures. At one time, static, detailed props were an acceptable standard. However, these days, shifting eyes, moving limbs and the ability to produce sounds make the best Halloween animatronics a must-have. Don’t get us wrong;...
Waynesboro: It’s Wizarding Weekend Fellow Witches, Wizards and Muggles
Magic will be in the air soon as Mainstreet Waynesboro hosts its sixth annual Waynesboro Wizarding Weekend August 5th and 6th.The event has attracted thousands of people every year since its inception, and includes everything from movies and books to food and magical creatures. : Windows Still Available for Old...
