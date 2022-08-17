ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Putch comes home for TP fundraiser

Fayetteville native John Putch returns to Totem Pole to show THE FATHER AND THE BEAR one more time to benefit the theater which he called home for over 25 years. “Nothing is more special than showing this film at the very place that is depicted in the movie,” a news release about the showing declares.
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
John Putch
Jean Stapleton
