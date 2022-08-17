Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Travis Keoppel, 52, of Adair, on Tuesday on warrant for Sexual Assault. Keoppel was transported to the Cass County jail where he was booked and held.

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested John Jamison, 61, of Atlantic, on Sunday for OWI 2nd Offense. Jamison was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.

Nicholas Wright, 32, of Atlantic, was arrested Friday for OWI 2nd Offense. Wright was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.

Taylor Christensen, 29, of Red Oak, was arrested Sunday for OWI 1st Offense. Christensen was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance.

All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.