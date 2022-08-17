ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

KOLR10 News

Garth Brooks to perform in Branson area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge is opening the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena with a performance from Garth Brooks on October 1 at 7 pm. The Thunder Ridge land was set aside as a not-for-profit foundation, so all proceeds from the event will go to further enhance the area and […]
KYTV

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Many grabbed a photo in Springfield Saturday with an iconic hot dog. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Springfield for Oscar Mayer Fest. It stopped at Price Cutter Plus on West Republic Road in Springfield and the Price Cutter Plus in Nixa. Many snapped pictures dressed as...
KOLR10 News

New Andy’s opens in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A local favorite sweet spot has opened their newest location downtown. Andy’s Frozen Custard opened tonight, August 19, on the corner of Elm and National by Missouri State University campus. The old “National Art Shop” closed in April of 2021, and the building was torn down several months ago. Construction on the new […]
KYTV

MUST SEE: Cat in Harrison, Ark. born with two heads

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: T-storm chances for Saturday evening & into Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking our current storm system keeping t-storm chances around for Saturday afternoon, Saturday evening and for a few spots Sunday. Then, Mother Nature will send us on a warming trend for the week ahead.
KOLR10 News

Weekend events you can attend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
KOLR10 News

Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
KTTS

KTTS Night at Springfield Raceway

KTTS and our friends at the Springfield Raceway want to send YOU to the races!. Start your engines and join us on Sunday, September 4th for an exciting night of racing with the KTTS Ozark Area Dirt Track Championships at the Springfield Raceway!. Register to win a pair of tickets...
CJ Coombs

Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored

The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Hasselback Tomatoes

The Kiwanis Club of Ozark Empire provided kids in Springfield with free shoes. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & quiet Thursday before our weekend rain chances. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has our Thursday staying quiet & warm as he tracks our next storm system that will bring some rain chances back in for the upcoming weekend.
KYTV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drives into the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wanna ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?. The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels is returning to the Springfield area. It will participate in several events through Sunday. The stops include:. Thursday, Aug 18. Apple Market. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. 604 E South St. Ozark, Mo....
KTTS

Springfield Man Wins $174,000 From Missouri Lottery

(KTTS News) — A Missouri Lottery player from Springfield has won half of a $348,000 prize. The lucky ticket winner ended up with a Show Me Cash ticket worth $174,000. He bought the ticket at the Kum & Go at 1313 W. Battlefield. The Lottery did not release his...
sgfcitizen.org

Voting machines blasted at Springfield’s Mike Lindell event

Springfield played host Saturday to Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Summit,” a rally against the use of machines in the American voting process. It was the first in a two-day event attracting hundreds of attendees downtown. In the wake of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, MyPillow founder...
KYTV

DID YOU SEE THIS? Kitten in Harrison, Ark., born with two heads

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A pet owner in Harrison has a cat that just gave birth to baby kittens, one of which was born with what appears to be two heads. “I went to go do laundry, I’d seen my cat was like meowing, and then all of the sudden babies started coming out, and I started yelling for my husband,” said Ariel Contreras, the owner of the kitten. “This is the second one, so whenever he came out, my husband said, ‘honey, it has two heads,’ and I went, ‘no way!’”
