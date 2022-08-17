Read full article on original website
Garth Brooks concert here in the Ozarks, Big Cedar Lodge new outdoor arena
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Announced on Wednesday, undoubtedly the the biggest star in country music is coming here to the Ozarks to showcase a newly expanded outdoor arena at Big Cedar Lodge. “Garth Brooks to OPEN the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar...
Garth Brooks to perform in Branson area
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge is opening the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena with a performance from Garth Brooks on October 1 at 7 pm. The Thunder Ridge land was set aside as a not-for-profit foundation, so all proceeds from the event will go to further enhance the area and […]
KYTV
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Many grabbed a photo in Springfield Saturday with an iconic hot dog. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Springfield for Oscar Mayer Fest. It stopped at Price Cutter Plus on West Republic Road in Springfield and the Price Cutter Plus in Nixa. Many snapped pictures dressed as...
New Andy’s opens in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A local favorite sweet spot has opened their newest location downtown. Andy’s Frozen Custard opened tonight, August 19, on the corner of Elm and National by Missouri State University campus. The old “National Art Shop” closed in April of 2021, and the building was torn down several months ago. Construction on the new […]
KYTV
MUST SEE: Cat in Harrison, Ark. born with two heads
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: T-storm chances for Saturday evening & into Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking our current storm system keeping t-storm chances around for Saturday afternoon, Saturday evening and for a few spots Sunday. Then, Mother Nature will send us on a warming trend for the week ahead.
Weekend events you can attend in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
KTTS
KTTS Night at Springfield Raceway
KTTS and our friends at the Springfield Raceway want to send YOU to the races!. Start your engines and join us on Sunday, September 4th for an exciting night of racing with the KTTS Ozark Area Dirt Track Championships at the Springfield Raceway!. Register to win a pair of tickets...
Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored
The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Hasselback Tomatoes
The Kiwanis Club of Ozark Empire provided kids in Springfield with free shoes. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & quiet Thursday before our weekend rain chances. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has our Thursday staying quiet & warm as he tracks our next storm system that will bring some rain chances back in for the upcoming weekend.
KYTV
Proposed Ozark Run Scenic Byway to unite communities and highlight Ozarks region
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Some state leaders want to know what you think about renaming some of our state’s most scenic roads. They want to take several Missouri highways and turn them into a new byway. The hope is to get more tourists. Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start...
KYTV
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drives into the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wanna ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?. The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels is returning to the Springfield area. It will participate in several events through Sunday. The stops include:. Thursday, Aug 18. Apple Market. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. 604 E South St. Ozark, Mo....
thv11.com
Meet Harvey, the two-headed cat born in Arkansas
A cat with two heads was born in Harrison, Arkansas on Wednesday. The family named him Harvey, after Harvey Dent from the Batman Comics.
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Back to school with Relics Antique Mall!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Relics Antique Mall has everything you might need to send your college student back to school in style. With a variety of items to help spruce up their dorm room or first apartment.
KYTV
Woman walking across the country to bring awareness to missing indigenous women stops in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On June 15, 2021, Seraphine Warren’s aunt, Ella Mae, disappeared. A year later, Seraphine began her journey to spread awareness of the countless indigenous women missing or killed. She pledged to walk from Arizona to Washington, DC. She says she wants her aunt’s memory to...
KTTS
Springfield Man Wins $174,000 From Missouri Lottery
(KTTS News) — A Missouri Lottery player from Springfield has won half of a $348,000 prize. The lucky ticket winner ended up with a Show Me Cash ticket worth $174,000. He bought the ticket at the Kum & Go at 1313 W. Battlefield. The Lottery did not release his...
sgfcitizen.org
Voting machines blasted at Springfield’s Mike Lindell event
Springfield played host Saturday to Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Summit,” a rally against the use of machines in the American voting process. It was the first in a two-day event attracting hundreds of attendees downtown. In the wake of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, MyPillow founder...
KYTV
DID YOU SEE THIS? Kitten in Harrison, Ark., born with two heads
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A pet owner in Harrison has a cat that just gave birth to baby kittens, one of which was born with what appears to be two heads. “I went to go do laundry, I’d seen my cat was like meowing, and then all of the sudden babies started coming out, and I started yelling for my husband,” said Ariel Contreras, the owner of the kitten. “This is the second one, so whenever he came out, my husband said, ‘honey, it has two heads,’ and I went, ‘no way!’”
“It’s a dream come true”: Sisters plan to build restaurant near old SGF mill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sheri Perkins and Renee Textor have always dreamt of owning a restaurant together. Once they saw the abandoned Springfield mill off Chestnut Expressway was for sale, they knew they had to buy it. “We were like, no way could this be available,” Renee Textor said. “It was very important for us to […]
sgfcitizen.org
Why ambulances will disappear from Springfield’s Friday night football games
A familiar set of Friday night lights will be missing from Springfield’s high school football stadiums this season — the ones atop ambulances. There will no longer be standby emergency vehicles parked by football fields across the city before thousands of cheering fans. If it was a matter...
