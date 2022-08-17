Read full article on original website
Related
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Mansfield, OH USA
I am a nurse at the VA in Mansfield, Ohio. I was back getting a pop out of the pop machine and saw this little heart hanging on the wall. I went over to look at it and it states ” I need a home”. Well, I have the perfect spot at my desk I thought to myself. I looked up this hearts little meaning and decided to keep it 🙂
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee. The suspect on Wednesday walked into the store in the 1400 block of E. Livingston Avenue. A security camera video showed him walking around the inside and looking at a few products. He then came […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crawfordcountynow.com
Airport Day soon to be an annual Mansfield event
MANSFIELD— Summer revelers can close out the 2022 season with a new annual event, Mansfield Lahm Airport Day, which kicks off Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Designed to introduce the community to the many significant updates and improvements at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, the event highlights the Airport as an important business driver in the community, but also its role in bringing in leisure travelers to experience the community’s many offerings. Events specially designed to ignite an interest in the world of aviation will excite the airport’s youngest visitors on Airport Day.
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
13newsnow.com
Puppy found abandoned in Ohio trash can gets 'furever' home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10-week-old puppy that was recently found in a trash can now has his “furever” home. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center shared the story of Oscar on social media Friday. The shelter says a City of Columbus employee was emptying trash...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘You better think twice’: NE Ohio school has been arming staff for years
Visitors to the campus of Mansfield Christian School have been greeted with a sign that warns would-be intruders, that certain employees are legally armed and will use whatever force is necessary to protect their students.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Medina Co. residents resist against big box-stores coming to neighborhood
Dollar General now owns a parcel of land in Lafayette Township, but residents are fighting against the construction of the new store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
92 people arrested in Franklinton, Hilltop during 5th Operation Unity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to crack down on crime, the Columbus Division of Police completed the fifth Operation Unity collaboration focusing their patrol operations in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods. Police describe Operation Unity as a collaborative effort aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from...
crawfordcountynow.com
Ousted Queen issues statement
BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
Strong thunderstorms make their way across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has allowed a tornado warning for the eastern portion of Holmes County to expire. Officials first noticed a severe thunderstorm "capable of producing a tornado" near Berlin just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday moving east from Millersburg. Communities expected to be in the storm's path included Farmerstown, Walnut Creek, Sugarcreek, and Winesburg, but the warning expired just before 9 p.m., about 20 minutes sooner than expected.
Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday night, according to Columbus police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Westgate Park at the 3000 block of Wicklow Road around 10:20 p.m. Police say they received multiple 911 calls of vehicles chasing each other and shooting […]
Student brawl: Ohio school board to consider firing teacher
Lorain City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Graham has recommended district officials terminate one of the school employees seen on video apparently encouraging a student brawl at Southview Middle School on May 9. David Contreras of Lorain, an 8th grade science teacher, was one of several employees seen on cell phone and security camera footage appearing to encourage a fight between two students, then mocking them. It happened in the hallway just outside Contreras' classroom, records show.
17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second […]
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
NBC4 Columbus
Adopt Elroy or any other dog for the price of a dog license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the Clear the Shelters event all week long, the goal is to get as many dogs adopted or in sleepover homes as possible. This week’s featured four-legged friend is “Elroy.” This 9.5-year-old is mostly brown with white paws. There are times when his coloring looks gray depending on the lighting. The pit-mixed breed has a bit of spunk to him and wants to be part of the conversation. OK, he wants the attention.
Comments / 0