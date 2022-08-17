Read full article on original website
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
Mario Cristobal shares his thoughts on the second scrimmage of camp
The Miami Hurricanes football program held its second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday afternoon at Greentree Practice Field. It is the 14th practice of camp for UM. The defense, which has been bolstered by a large number of transfers, won the first scrimmage of camp and the offense entered Saturday's session looking to respond.
'For us to be invited back, it really means the world': Gators impress former players with facility, practice
The names of Florida’s former All-Americans line the bricks Ben Hill Griffin Stadium rests upon, signaling to pedestrians the ocean of storied alumni the program’s produced. In recent years, the current teams’ connection to those names has seemingly grown more distant. Florida head coach Billy Napier took...
Numbers agree with Auburn's new defensive coordinator
AUBURN, Alabama–Under new management for 2022, the Auburn football team’s defense is looking for improvement in a variety of areas. One of the more important things the Tigers can do to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 record is to force more turnovers. “We caused a lot of...
Daily Delivery: It took a while but Kansas State finally lands Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Keyontae Johnson visited Kansas State in July and while a commitment was expected soon after his departure, it actually took nearly a month before announcing his choice of Jerome Tang's K-State program on Saturday. Johnson is a potential NBA prospect but collapsed on the court in 2020 while playing for Florida. And Fitz explains why this decision comes with high stakes for the 6-foot-6 guard.
Why Michigan coaches rave about Kenneth Grant
When the Michigan football team signed the majority of its 2022 class last December, Jim Harbaugh joked that Kenneth Grant was his favorite personality of the bunch. “Kenneth Grant is my favorite. There’s nobody I like more than Kenneth Grant,” Harbaugh said at the time. “Ton of personality and not in a show-off way or anything. Good, genuine, down-to-earth guy.”
Demond Demas, former Texas A&M WR and 5-star recruit, will sit out 2022 season as legal process unfolds
Former Texas A&M wide receiver and five-star recruit Demond Demas, who was suspended by the Aggies in March after an arrest and subsequently removed from the roster, plans to sit out the 2022 season with the intention of playing again in 2023, he told 247Sports. “I will most likely be...
Iowa State commit JJ Kohl explains why this season takes on an even deeper meaning
Headed into his final season of high school football, Ankeny four-star quarterback JJ Kohl has plenty of expectations set for himself and his team, including getting to the state championship game, and leaving with a victory. On top of that, the Iowa State commit’s success on the field could hopefully...
Emory Jones named ASU starting QB
Emory Jones will be Arizona State's starting quarterback to open the season, head coach Herm Edwards announced Thursday. The Sun Devils will be heavily reliant on the experience and dual-threat ability of Jones, a junior who beat out Alabama sophomore transfer Paul Tyson and sophomore Trenton Bourguet to win the job after he transferred from Florida following spring football.
Camp Observations and Takeaways: It's nearly a wrap
Johnny Wilson goes off in FSU's final traditional practice of preseason camp. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Late Kick: Oregon is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Oregon is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains what stood out from team’s 2nd scrimmage
Following Georgia’s first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made it clear the team had a ways to go on both sides of the ball. While there is still room for further improvement, Smart made it clear there were some positives to take from the Bulldogs’ latest scrimmage.
Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change
Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
Harsin says Tigers not ready to play smart football
AUBURN, Alabama–Two weeks before season two as head coach of the Tigers, Bryan Harsin didn’t mince words about an aspect of the 2022 Auburn football team that he said needs improvement. Major improvement. Harsin made it quite clear that the mental aspect of the team’s performance is not...
BREAKING: Ga. DT Joshua Horton Commits to UNC
North Carolina has added another defensive lineman to its commitment list: defensive tackle Joshua Horton announced his Tar Heels pledge on Friday afternoon. Horton, a 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from Fairburn (Ga.) Hughes High, chose UNC over fellow finalists Auburn and UCF. He officially visited all three schools in June. His trip to Chapel Hill was the last of those three.
BREAKING: Coveted WR Kevin Concepcion commits to NC State
Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers wide receiver Kevin Concepcion committed to NC State moments ago. The 5-foot-11, 173-pound playmaker announced his commitment Saturday prior to his team's season-opening game. State recruited Concepcion for over a year, and after offering him last June, he's been a major priority for the last 14-plus months...
Gators commit Will Norman changing schools
Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
Rayquan Adkins ready for senior season at Miami Northwestern
Louisville commit Rayquan Adkins will begin his senior season next Friday night. The Miami, Fla., Northwestern High School defensive back will lead the Bulls into a new season as they face Venice High School on the road in the first game of the season. Just a few weeks ago, the...
USC Fall Camp Practice No. 12 Highlights - Quarterbacks
The Trojans held fall practice No. 12 on Howard Jones Field as their 2022 camp hits the home stretch. For this short practice period we focused on the quarterbacks, filming highlights of Caleb Williams and Miller Moss leading the ï¿½
Michigan football: Major buzz surrounding true freshman WR, 4-star recruit Darrius Clemons
Michigan Wolverines true-freshman wide receiver Darrius Clemons is already turning heads prior to the start of the 2022 season. At Wednesday’s practice, Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine raved about Clemons, saying the wideout seems poised to follow up on his big spring game where he caught three passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.
