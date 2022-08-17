Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Fed up with delays, Louisiana PSC files suit over long-running Grand Gulf disputes
Regulators in Louisiana and surrounding states won promising early decisions in their growing case against Entergy over its troubled Grand Gulf nuclear plant, in Port Gibson, Mississippi. And last year, they filed another complaint, over the plant’s repeated performance issues, that promised to win even more refunds for customers.
kalb.com
Solar farm planned by Cleco at closed Louisiana coal power plant site
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — Cleco and a New York-based renewable energy company said a big solar farm will be built near a coal-fired Louisiana plant that closed last year in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, LLC have a long-term agreement under which Shaw Renewable will...
kadn.com
Insurance woes continue for homeowners as Louisiana enters peak of hurricane season
Lafayette, LA - Insurance woes continue for Louisiana citizens. Tens of thousands have lost their property insurance over the last year. Jennifer Monceaux is an insurance agent who said she's seen a drastic decrease in the number of available insurers. With four major hurricanes, eight company failures and a dozen...
theadvocate.com
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
Billions available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana
man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
Town of Melville in debt and facing possible state takeover
The town of Melville addresses media regarding debt of more than 400 thousand dollars and is facing possible state takeover. An audit of the state in nearly three years.
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!
bizneworleans.com
Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock
RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
Governor Edwards issued a statement on Louisiana setting another record low unemployment rate of 3.6 percent
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, for the second month in a row, the state set a record for its lowest unemployment rate ever as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the state’s seasonally adjusted rate is 3.6 percent. The July 2022 estimate for employed individuals...
Crack in Structural Element on Sunshine Bridge in Louisiana Prompts Lane Closure
Crack in Structural Element on Sunshine Bridge in Louisiana Prompts Lane Closure. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) reported on August 18, 2022, that the westbound right lane of the Sunshine Bridge (LA 70) in St. James Parish is closed due to a major crack in one of the 168 vertical structural elements. DOTD personnel spotted the newly formed crack during a routine inspection of the bridge.
theadvocate.com
Parishes team up in Amite, Comite river flood-fighting effort: 'Water knows no boundaries'
Tree limbs, collapsed banks and debris will be removed from two major East Baton Rouge Parish waterways in the coming months through a multimillion-dollar flood-fighting effort involving several jurisdictions. The two projects, one to clear the Amite River along the length of East Baton Rouge's border with Livingston Parish and...
brproud.com
Louisiana DOTD starting new aviation program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Aviation branch is launching a new program called Fly Louisiana to bring tourism to Louisiana airports. Fly Louisiana was designed to urge pilots and aviation enthusiast to visit airports throughout the state. The program supports general...
theadvocate.com
Here’s why Louisiana’s unemployment levels are falling to record lows despite inflation pressures
Despite high inflation, Louisiana’s unemployment numbers have fallen to record lows the past two months and the number of jobs in the state are back to levels not seen since the start of the COVID pandemic. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6% in July, down from the...
thecentersquare.com
Louisiana audit shows mental health agency didn't use proper procurement procedures for $1.2M buy
(The Center Square) — The Florida Parishes Human Services Authority did not use proper procedures when it contracted with a software vendor for a new electronic health record system last year, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Florida...
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
wbrz.com
Fish Bayou flood control project wrapping up; Alligator Bayou Road soon to be reopened
ASCENSION PARISH - Situated just near I-10, Alligator Bayou Road has been a shortcut between Ascension and Iberville parishes for residents in the area for decades. “I know people are anxious to use this road to get to the Prairieville, Baton Rouge area," Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said. That...
bizmagsb.com
Data shows FEMA paid $46M for Louisiana COVID funeral expenses
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has paid out more than $46 million to Louisiana residents to cover the cost of funeral expenses tied to COVID-19. Data released by FEMA in July shows the agency paid a total of $46.6 million to 6,769 individuals and families to cover funeral costs for COVID-19-related deaths since January 20, 2020. That figure was $32.2 million for 4,677 residents in January.
Cleanup crews find more drug needles in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge cleanup crews are picking up more syringes, raising concerns. It is more than trash getting dumped in bins around town. “Well, we pick up hundreds of drug needles and syringes, we pick up bottles of medication,” says Jennifer Richardson, the president of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful. Richardson regularly hits the streets with other volunteers to pick up trash around East Baton Rouge. “I am thinking, this is an epidemic to see this, and the amount of people that are coming here to Baton Rouge,” adds Richardson.
