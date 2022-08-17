ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.

Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Plaquemine, LA
Jake Wells

Billions available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana

man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
LOUISIANA STATE
Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock

RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
RESERVE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Crack in Structural Element on Sunshine Bridge in Louisiana Prompts Lane Closure

Crack in Structural Element on Sunshine Bridge in Louisiana Prompts Lane Closure. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) reported on August 18, 2022, that the westbound right lane of the Sunshine Bridge (LA 70) in St. James Parish is closed due to a major crack in one of the 168 vertical structural elements. DOTD personnel spotted the newly formed crack during a routine inspection of the bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana DOTD starting new aviation program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Aviation branch is launching a new program called Fly Louisiana to bring tourism to Louisiana airports. Fly Louisiana was designed to urge pilots and aviation enthusiast to visit airports throughout the state. The program supports general...
LOUISIANA STATE
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
LOUISIANA STATE
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
Data shows FEMA paid $46M for Louisiana COVID funeral expenses

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has paid out more than $46 million to Louisiana residents to cover the cost of funeral expenses tied to COVID-19. Data released by FEMA in July shows the agency paid a total of $46.6 million to 6,769 individuals and families to cover funeral costs for COVID-19-related deaths since January 20, 2020. That figure was $32.2 million for 4,677 residents in January.
LOUISIANA STATE
Cleanup crews find more drug needles in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge cleanup crews are picking up more syringes, raising concerns. It is more than trash getting dumped in bins around town. “Well, we pick up hundreds of drug needles and syringes, we pick up bottles of medication,” says Jennifer Richardson, the president of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful. Richardson regularly hits the streets with other volunteers to pick up trash around East Baton Rouge. “I am thinking, this is an epidemic to see this, and the amount of people that are coming here to Baton Rouge,” adds Richardson.
BATON ROUGE, LA

