4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Freshman Running Back Dallan Hayden Sheds Black Stripe
Ohio State might need Dallan Hayden to be ready to play as a true freshman, and the Buckeyes are showing their faith in him that he will be ready to do so. Two weeks before Ohio State’s season opener against Notre Dame, Hayden had his black stripe removed, becoming the second of this year’s summer enrollees (following wide receiver Kaleb Brown) to “officially” become a Buckeye.
Watch: Cade Stover's mom reacts to her son being named Ohio State captain
Cade Stover isn't the biggest star on the field for Ohio State, at least not yet. The tight end served as a backup to Jeremy Ruckert last year, in addition to moving to the defensive side of the ball and playing linebacker for the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. But Stover has made a major impact off the field for the Scarlet and Gray.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Freshman Wide Receiver Kyion Grayes Sheds Black Stripe
Kyion Grayes is proving he belongs in Ohio State’s wide receiver room. The new Ohio State wideout from Chandler, Arizona is the sixth member of the Buckeyes’ freshman class of 2022 to have his black stripe removed, “officially” becoming a Buckeye on Saturday. He’s the second...
saturdaytradition.com
Brock Glenn, Ohio State 4-star QB commit, shows off arm with impressive TD throw on the run
Brock Glenn has started his last season of high school football at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Friday night, he showed why he appears to have a bright future in Columbus. On Twitter, Sports Zone TV shared an impressive highlight from Glenn. The Ohio State commit was on the...
Eleven Warriors
11 Buckeyes Who Could Be X-Factors For A National Championship Run This Season
There’s no confusion about the Buckeyes’ expectations this season. It’s national championship or bust. In pursuit of that goal, there’s little doubt Ohio State’s star players will have to live up to the billing – as high of a bar as that may be for preseason All-Americans like C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson. But if the Buckeyes are going to hoist the most coveted trophy in the sport by season’s end, they’ll also need a number of players with less clearly defined roles to step up and make an impact.
Eleven Warriors
Mike Hall Showing “Crazy” Potential At Defensive Tackle As Larry Johnson Expects “Great Things” From the Redshirt Freshman
Mike Hall didn’t see the field much last season. That’s about to change. Playing in just 35 snaps across four games as a true freshman, the 53rd-ranked high school recruit in the 2021 class took a redshirt year as he adjusted to the next level. Ahead of his second season in Columbus, it appears Hall has adjusted plenty.
Down 3 with 5.1 seconds left, 72 yards to go, Westerville Central says, 'No problem'
A miraculous hook and lateral in the waning seconds sends Westerville Central (Ohio) past rival Westerville North
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Cincinnati basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
Other- 7 (There have been two ties) This week, we’re pivoting back to our city by city breakdown of the all-time greatest Buckeyes. Clark Kellogg was our winner from Cleveland. Jimmy Jackson was our Toledo winner. This week we’re headed south and talking about Cincinnati. The Queen City...
Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer returning to Fox Big Noon Kickoff as analyst
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Urban Meyer will not be on the sidelines this fall, but the former Ohio State football coach will be back in the studio. Fox announced Friday that its original Big Noon Kickoff studio team is returning intact, including Meyer as analyst. Meyer left that position when he became coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. Meyer was fired after 11 losses in 13 games and some off-field public relations issues.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Safeties Must Play Starring Roles in Jim Knowles' New Defensive Scheme This Fall
By now, you know exactly who Jim Knowles is and why Columbus’ burgeoning vegan restaurant scene was not the (main) reason he moved from Stillwater, Oklahoma last winter. Despite facing off against the best offense in the country every single day in practice, the rave reviews have already begun rolling in about his immediate impact on the Ohio State football program.
Ohio State Athletic Director's Message For Notre Dame Going Viral
The Ohio State Buckeyes are just over two weeks away from opening up their 2022 college football season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Given that Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith is a Notre Dame alum, he might be feeling a little conflicted. But while speaking to the media...
Eleven Warriors
A Deep Dive Into 2021's Strangest Stats Can Tell Us a Lot About What to Expect For The 2022 Ohio State Football Season
Pretty much at every level; if you attempted to explain to a space alien the many, many foibles of this incredibly goofy sport, you'd be halfway through an explanation about an exotic dancer's pet monkey biting a kid before they'd zoom back off to Alpha Piscis Austrini, vowing never to return to this silly planet.
Eleven Warriors
Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Jarrett Patterson Questionable For Ohio State Game
Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson has collected a few injuries during his college career. He added another to the list this week. In a Thursday press conference, Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said Patterson was sidelined on Monday with a right foot sprain. He also said team doctors estimated the fifth-year senior would miss up to 10 days of practice and deemed him questionable for the Sept. 3 contest with Ohio State.
offtackleempire.com
Have Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines Finally Overtaken The Ohio State Buckeyes in Football?
Yes, we do in fact have to ask that question, even as an academic exercise. But before we get to that, let’s talk about what the hell is going on in Warde Manuel’s athletic department!. Between Tom Brandstater literally saying Robert Anderson’s victims were making it up, Juwan...
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Scores, highlights from Week 1 of high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is back! Week one of the 2022 season is finally here and Football Friday Nite returns for its 31st season on NBC4. Week 1 games on NBC4 Hartley at Big Walnut Hayes at Buckeye Valley Westerville North at Westerville Central Olentangy vs. Westerville South Harvest Prep at […]
Ohio State lays out plans for new rehab hospital in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announced its plans to build a new 86,000 square feet adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in east Columbus through a partnership with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS). The new 80-bed facility specializing in treatment and research for patients with brain, stroke...
cwcolumbus.com
OSU Wexner announces new inpatient rehabilitation hospital to be built in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has announced it is partnering with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS) to build and operate a new adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The new hospital will have 80 beds, replacing the 60-bed Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital. The facility will be adjacent...
Lancaster, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pickerington North High School football team will have a game with Lancaster High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. Pickerington North High SchoolLancaster High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Intel will become Columbus' largest water user
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has a lot of major water users, but none will compare to the amount of water Intel will use per day. According to the city water department, Ohio State uses 2.8 millions of gallons of water per day. Anheuser Busch consumes 2.3 million gallons and Abbot Labs takes in 1.1 million gallons.
