Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Freshman Running Back Dallan Hayden Sheds Black Stripe

Ohio State might need Dallan Hayden to be ready to play as a true freshman, and the Buckeyes are showing their faith in him that he will be ready to do so. Two weeks before Ohio State’s season opener against Notre Dame, Hayden had his black stripe removed, becoming the second of this year’s summer enrollees (following wide receiver Kaleb Brown) to “officially” become a Buckeye.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Freshman Wide Receiver Kyion Grayes Sheds Black Stripe

Kyion Grayes is proving he belongs in Ohio State’s wide receiver room. The new Ohio State wideout from Chandler, Arizona is the sixth member of the Buckeyes’ freshman class of 2022 to have his black stripe removed, “officially” becoming a Buckeye on Saturday. He’s the second...
Eleven Warriors

11 Buckeyes Who Could Be X-Factors For A National Championship Run This Season

There’s no confusion about the Buckeyes’ expectations this season. It’s national championship or bust. In pursuit of that goal, there’s little doubt Ohio State’s star players will have to live up to the billing – as high of a bar as that may be for preseason All-Americans like C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson. But if the Buckeyes are going to hoist the most coveted trophy in the sport by season’s end, they’ll also need a number of players with less clearly defined roles to step up and make an impact.
Eleven Warriors

Mike Hall Showing “Crazy” Potential At Defensive Tackle As Larry Johnson Expects “Great Things” From the Redshirt Freshman

Mike Hall didn’t see the field much last season. That’s about to change. Playing in just 35 snaps across four games as a true freshman, the 53rd-ranked high school recruit in the 2021 class took a redshirt year as he adjusted to the next level. Ahead of his second season in Columbus, it appears Hall has adjusted plenty.
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer returning to Fox Big Noon Kickoff as analyst

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Urban Meyer will not be on the sidelines this fall, but the former Ohio State football coach will be back in the studio. Fox announced Friday that its original Big Noon Kickoff studio team is returning intact, including Meyer as analyst. Meyer left that position when he became coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. Meyer was fired after 11 losses in 13 games and some off-field public relations issues.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Safeties Must Play Starring Roles in Jim Knowles' New Defensive Scheme This Fall

By now, you know exactly who Jim Knowles is and why Columbus’ burgeoning vegan restaurant scene was not the (main) reason he moved from Stillwater, Oklahoma last winter. Despite facing off against the best offense in the country every single day in practice, the rave reviews have already begun rolling in about his immediate impact on the Ohio State football program.
Eleven Warriors

Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Jarrett Patterson Questionable For Ohio State Game

Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson has collected a few injuries during his college career. He added another to the list this week. In a Thursday press conference, Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said Patterson was sidelined on Monday with a right foot sprain. He also said team doctors estimated the fifth-year senior would miss up to 10 days of practice and deemed him questionable for the Sept. 3 contest with Ohio State.
10TV

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
NBC4 Columbus

Scores, highlights from Week 1 of high school football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is back! Week one of the 2022 season is finally here and Football Friday Nite returns for its 31st season on NBC4. Week 1 games on NBC4 Hartley at Big Walnut Hayes at Buckeye Valley Westerville North at Westerville Central Olentangy vs. Westerville South Harvest Prep at […]
10TV

Ohio State lays out plans for new rehab hospital in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announced its plans to build a new 86,000 square feet adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in east Columbus through a partnership with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS). The new 80-bed facility specializing in treatment and research for patients with brain, stroke...
10TV

Intel will become Columbus' largest water user

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has a lot of major water users, but none will compare to the amount of water Intel will use per day. According to the city water department, Ohio State uses 2.8 millions of gallons of water per day. Anheuser Busch consumes 2.3 million gallons and Abbot Labs takes in 1.1 million gallons.
