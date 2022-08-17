Read full article on original website
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Resources for Georgia Writers and AuthorsAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
wabe.org
WABE's Week In Review: Giuliani testifies and South Dekalb residents get to stay in their homes...for now
Some 200 residents at a South DeKalb County apartment complex can stay in their homes. In June, their leases were unexpectedly terminated, but now the county and property owners say they are working together to help those who live there. Students versus heat…. Those are just two of the latest...
Emory Wheel
Republicans will cost Atlanta much more than Music Midtown
This year, the sweltering, stressful fall semester will not be remedied by two days of drinking overpriced beer and dancing to one-hit wonders in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. That’s right — Live Nation canceled Music Midtown. “It’s the gun nuts,” my friend said in a text that arrived...
celebsbar.com
James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life
The Atlanta Committee, The Rose Room & Morehouse College (Before Loretta’s) This is the third article from “Reclaiming Our Time: A History of Atlanta’s Black LGBTQIA Life,” a series of editorials that presents vivid and personal accounts of one of the city’s most definitive communities. James Warren Jackson is a Black gay man born in Atlanta in 1946.
saportareport.com
Historical marker to honor Lottie Watkins, pioneering business and political leader
The late Lottie Watkins, a Georgia state representative and pioneering African American real estate broker, will be honored with a City historical marker outside her namesake building in the West End. Approved by the Atlanta City Council on Aug. 15, the marker is expected to be installed early next year...
Newnan Times-Herald
Local Olympian facing tough fight
When she was just 12 years old, former Olympian and currently homeless Newnan resident Mattline Render started running. “For the first time we could eat a hot lunch, eat in the cafeteria,” Render said. “I thought I could outrun everybody, and if I outran everybody, I’d get a free lunch.”
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
Thousands around Atlanta to participate in meal to remember 1906 massacre
ATLANTA — Next month, thousands in metro Atlanta will sit down for meals around the city to commemorate and remember the 1906 Atlanta massacre. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got a preview of the collaborative, community event that will tell the truth about the past and discuss the path for the future.
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
The Citizen Online
Kimani Kashambah Edwards, 39, of Fairburn, Ga.
Kimani Kashambah Edwards, 39, of Fairburn, Georgia, passed away August 8, 2022, in Huntersville, North Carolina. He was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands, on February 11, 1983, to the late Jose Edwards and Marie Williams. Raised in the Bronx, New York, Kimani proudly and briefly served in the Army....
Family said they couldn’t visit gravesite because of cemetery car show
Car show prevents family from visiting gravesite The cemetery officials said the memorial park is not “a traditional cemetery” and it was a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, which raised $2,200. (NCD) Bill Petrosky Jr. said his father wanted to place flowers on the grave of Petrosky’s...
CBS 46
Enduring Hearts: Atlanta-based nonprofit helps kids with transplanted hearts
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Every year, about 40,000 babies in the U.S. are born with a form of heart disease. It’s an illness that can affect anyone at any time, but for families with children in need of heart transplants the situation is especially dire. “The average heart transplant...
GPB evening headlines for August 17, 2022
Rudy Giuliani has left the Fulton County courthouse, six hours after arriving to testify in a special grand jury probe. A family in Southeast Georgia's Camden County is seeking a federal investigation into the death of Latoya James. Georgia Allstate customers will see a 25% rise in their auto insurance...
CBS 46
Former U.S. attorney joins private law firm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kurt Erskine, who spent nearly 20 years as a federal prosecutor and who worked on corruption probes into former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed’s administration, has joined the Atlanta office of Polsinelli. Erskine joins the firm’s government investigations group. Previously, Erskine served as the U.S. Attorney...
Atlanta Daily World
Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Bank of America awards $1.2 million in grants to Atlanta nonprofits
Bank of America has announced it is granting more than $1.2 million to 53 Atlanta nonprofits to “help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families,” a press release stated. The grants are intended for workforce development and education “to help individuals chart a path to employment and better economic futures, as well as basic needs fundamental to building life-long stability.”
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Black radio stations pull together to increase voter turnout
Several Black-run radio stations in Atlanta are reactivating an initiative to encourage their audience to vote. Known as Black Radio United For The Vote, the goal is to increase voter registration, education and mobilization ahead of the November 2022 state elections for governor, secretary of state and the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Raphael Warnock. Stations owned by Audacy, Cox Media Group, Urban One and Clark Atlanta University are collaborating on the effort.
CBS 46
New film shares the stories of Black and brown students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new film is sharing the stories of Black and brown students who are on the frontlines of social change. Director and Executive Producer Stacey DeWitt joined Wake Up Atlanta to talk about the new film. Watch the interview above and click here for more information...
CBS 46
The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience comes to Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You can take a step back in time and experience the magical world of Bridgerton. The Netflix show has been a hit for two seasons and now, you can experience all that the Regency era of British history has to offer firsthand, right here in Atlanta.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: H-Town legend Z-Ro
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A H-Town legend recently showed love to folks in the ATL with his new album. Z-Ro appeared on Wake Up Atlanta to talk about the album. Watch the full interview in the player above.
rvbusiness.com
RV Retailer Expands into Atlanta with Camper City Acquisition
“We are excited to enter Atlanta with Camper City growing our store count to 104 across the nation,” stated Jon Ferrando, chief executive officer and president of RVR. “Atlanta is the top 12th largest BTA for RVs with over 6,500 registrations and one of the fastest growing markets with excellent RV demographics. Camper City has served the Atlanta market since 1978.”
