Shania Twain Harmonizes With Her Younger Self In Unseen Documentary Footage

Photo: Getty Images

Shania Twain reflected on one of her most iconic hit songs by harmonizing with herself as she listened to the recording. Twain shared the must-see moment on her social media channels, noting in her caption that she learned, while filming her Netflix documentary, that “there’s so much stuff that doesn’t make the final cut!!”

“There's so much stuff that doesn't make the final cut!! I want to share some of those unseen moments with you because it would be a shame to waste them! This one is pretty fun - Here's me harmonising with... me!!” Twain wrote in her caption on TikTok. Twain’s documentary, Not Just A Girl , premiered on Netflix last month. She said it was “surreal” to film a documentary about her own legendary career , which includes interviews with Lionel Richie , Diplo , Avril Lavigne , Orville Peck , Kelsea Ballerini and more. The documentary goes hand-in-hand with an 18-track album, Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) .

During the unseen moment Twain shared on Wednesday (August 17), she remembers recording “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” saying: “So, I remember recording this by the time I would get to the last third of that chorus, it was really, really tiring. It’s a hard song to sing, actually. And I feel like, I should do my own warm ups to that vocal.”

That’s when Twain, now 56, plays back audio of the song so she “can harmonize with myself. I’m now harmonizing with my — how old was I? — 30-something self.” Watch it here :