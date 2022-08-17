ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shania Twain Harmonizes With Her Younger Self In Unseen Documentary Footage

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOjZn_0hKtOA9D00
Photo: Getty Images

Shania Twain reflected on one of her most iconic hit songs by harmonizing with herself as she listened to the recording. Twain shared the must-see moment on her social media channels, noting in her caption that she learned, while filming her Netflix documentary, that “there’s so much stuff that doesn’t make the final cut!!”

“There's so much stuff that doesn't make the final cut!! I want to share some of those unseen moments with you because it would be a shame to waste them! This one is pretty fun - Here's me harmonising with... me!!” Twain wrote in her caption on TikTok. Twain’s documentary, Not Just A Girl , premiered on Netflix last month. She said it was “surreal” to film a documentary about her own legendary career , which includes interviews with Lionel Richie , Diplo , Avril Lavigne , Orville Peck , Kelsea Ballerini and more. The documentary goes hand-in-hand with an 18-track album, Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) .

During the unseen moment Twain shared on Wednesday (August 17), she remembers recording “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” saying: “So, I remember recording this by the time I would get to the last third of that chorus, it was really, really tiring. It’s a hard song to sing, actually. And I feel like, I should do my own warm ups to that vocal.”

That’s when Twain, now 56, plays back audio of the song so she “can harmonize with myself. I’m now harmonizing with my — how old was I? — 30-something self.” Watch it here :

@shaniatwain

One thing I learned during the filming of the Not Just A Girl documentary is... There's so much stuff that doesn't make the final cut!! I want to share some of those unseen moments with you because it would be a shame to waste them! This one is pretty fun - Here's me harmonising with... me!! 😂🥰 #notjustagirl #letsgogirls #production

♬ Man! I Feel Like A Woman! - Shania Twain

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Shania Twain
BGR.com

Everything new streaming on Prime Video in September 2022

September is by far the biggest month of 2022 for Prime Video. At long last, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Amazon’s streaming service this month. As we learned earlier this week, the first two episodes of Rings of Power will be available on September 1st starting at 6 p.m. PDT / 9 p.m. EDT. But if you prefer fantasy football to epic fantasy, Prime Video will also host Thursday Night Football on September 15.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy