11 Patriots-Panthers takeaways: More fighting, ejections, and offensive progress for Mac Jones and Nelson Agholor

"They're going to go to the playoffs and they're going to exceed expectations." A former rival executive of the Patriots is a big fan of Mac Jones. Mike Tannenbaum, who once worked as a lead executive for the Jets and Dolphins, said on ESPN’s “Get Up” that Jones has the best chance to be in the MVP conversation out of all the quarterbacks selected in the 2021 NFL Draft class.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO