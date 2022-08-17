Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lima News
High school football: Lima Senior starts season with 36-6 win
LIMA — Lima Senior came out in its National guard green camouflage uniforms. And for most of the first half, the Spartans’ looked out of sync in their special uniforms. But the Spartans scored 24 points in the third quarter and rolled past Bowsher 36-6 in the high school football opener for both schools Friday at Spartan Stadium.
No. 1 St. Edward pushed to the brink but hangs on vs. Toledo Central Catholic, 23-20
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Winning championships brings lofty expectations. It also puts a target on your back. St. Edward, the defending Division I state champion, was pushed to the brink before overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit and hanging on to defeat visiting Toledo Central Catholic, 23-20, to open the season Friday night.
Delta, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ayersville High School football team will have a game with Delta High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Bowling Green prepares for busiest weekend of year
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green is on the eve of its busiest weekend of the year. The 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, students moving into BGSU and the final Firefly Nights of the summer are all on the calendar this weekend. "It absolutely is the busiest weekend of...
toledocitypaper.com
Arnie’s returns to Toledo after 8 years
When Arnie’s closed in 2014, Toledo lost an establishment that epitomized the atmosphere of a classic neighborhood bar. But as the original location’s final owner, Singh Grewal knew Arnie’s closing was only a hiatus. “I would have always felt incomplete if I didn’t open Arnie’s back up,”...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Ohio
If you love eating seafood but are still searching for nice restaurants that know how to properly prepare it then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: amazing seafood restaurants in Ohio that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already. All of these places are known for only serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. No matter what kind of seafood dishes you usually crave, you will most definitely find them at any of these restaurants. Also, all of these seafood places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Lima News
OVI checkpoint in Van Wert
VAN WERT — Ohio State Highway Patrol issued a release of an OVI checkpoint beginning tomorrow evening. The goal is to interrupt and stop impaired drivers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will release the location of the checkpoint on Friday. According to a recent press release, “Based on provisional...
WTOL-TV
Taste of Downtown Tiffin | Go 419
TIFFIN, Ohio — As part of the Third Thursday initiative to help promote downtown Tiffin development, the Taste of Tiffin offered visitors a wide array of food available in downtown restaurants. Eleven vendors lined up along Jefferson street, allowing visitors to try as much, or as little as they...
Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
Sidney Daily News
Krafts’ celebrate 65 years
WAPAKONETA — John and Joan Kraft, 403 Washington St., Wapakoneta, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Sept. 7, 2022. John and Joan were married Sept. 7, 1957, in Botkins. John is the son of the late Dennis Shroyer and has one sister, Charollette Walther, also deceased. Joan is...
themirrornewspaper.com
Ashley Kunesh Joins AW Schools As Resource Officer
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — As a member of the Whitehouse Police Department, Ashley Kunesh has met local parents and students while working at home football games – where the energy and excitement are palpable. Now, as the newly hired school resource officer, Kunesh said she’s...
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol announces OVI checkpoint on US 127
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Van Wert – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM tonight on US Route 127 near mile post 7, in Van Wert County. The OVI checkpoint, funded by...
Highway Patrol holding OVI checkpoint near Van Wert
VAN WERT — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be holding an OVI checkpoint from 6 to 8 p.m. today on U.S. Route 127 near mile post 7 in Van Wert County. The goal of these checkpoints is to deter and intercept impaired drivers, according to the highway patrol. Motorists are reminded to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements if they decide to drink.
WANE-TV
Family feud leads to shooting in Hicksville: police
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The suspect has been identified in a Hicksville shooting police say stemmed from family issues early Saturday, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block...
Honoring Allen County’s first families
LIMA — Remnants of the Native American and early settler life abound in Allen County. Pam Thaman and the Allen County Genealogical Society work diligently to authenticate and expand upon the area’s local history. Thaman explained the background of the county’s history and the role the organization takes...
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
wktn.com
Fentanyl Seized, Driver Arrested After Traffic Stop in Kenton
A routine traffic stop Thursday evening in the City of Kenton by a deputy from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl. The deputy observed a vehicle travelling in excess of the posted speed limit and excuted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Columbus Street and North Cherry Street.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Julie A. Niese, Ottawa, was granted a divorce from Eric E. Pedrosa, Ottawa. They were married June 27, 2015, in Ottawa and have no children. Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, v. Olivia Orduno, Ottawa; other civil ($18,371.32). Travis Berger, Pandora, v. Britteny Berger, Pandora; divorce with children. Beth A. Petersen, New...
Housing and strategic youth retention in Lima
LIMA — There have been significant changes to the Lima/Allen County region in recent years. With the help of new funding and investors, much of the region’s dream and hope is set to come true. The City of Lima has had many conversations on improving and developing new ways to invest in our city. How does this become possible? How do we make such dreams a reality? How do we retain our youth? One answer is a vision.
