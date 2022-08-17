Read full article on original website
State College
Penn State Football: Franklin, Smith and Clifford Dish Out Team Chemistry Tidbits
Coaches will often state that winning teams have a great locker room atmosphere. Sometimes you will even hear how a team improved its chemistry from the year before, or that this team “was one of their favorites.” The list of platitudes and praise continues on and on but it doesn’t reveal a whole lot about the characteristics of what makes that chemistry so good.
State College
Planet Fitness Opens in Downtown State College
Planet Fitness in downtown State College has opened its doors to the public. The gym is located at the Fraser Centre, 118 S. Fraser St., in the former location of H&M, which closed in the summer of 2021. It’s the fitness club’s second Centre Region location, joining one other that opened at the Nittany Mall in 2014 and added an 8,200-square-foot expansion in 2019.
State College
Centre County Remains at Medium COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County stayed at the medium community level for COVID-19 for the second consecutive week, while the number of Pennsylvania counties at the high level ticked up, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. Statewide, 14 of the commonwealth’s 67 counties are at the...
State College
Toftrees Resort Owners Eyeing Major Redevelopment
A major redevelopment project to upgrade and expand the 50-year-old Toftrees Golf Resort is in the planning stages, according to information presented to the Patton Township Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night. The redeveloped “leisure and conferencing center,” would have 150 hotel rooms within the 140,000 square-foot resort and surrounding...
State College
4-Story, 10-Unit Apartment Building Proposed for Burrowes Street in State College
A preliminary land development plan reviewed by State College Planning Commission on Thursday proposes replacing two existing rental properties on South Burrowes Street with a single, four-story apartment building. A two-story, five-unit apartment building at 245 S. Burrowes St. and a house with one rental unit at 243 S. Burrowes...
State College
Philipsburg Man Killed in Stabbing; Suspect Charged with Homicide
A Philipsburg man has been charged with homicide after a deadly stabbing on Friday in Rush Township. Brian C. Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, died from a stab wound to the chest during an altercation around 5 p.m. on Flood Lane in Rush Township, according to state police at Rockview. Fernando...
