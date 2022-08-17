Read full article on original website
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Hot temperatures through the weekend
One more day of triple digit temperatures in Spokane! Daytime high temperatures will remain in the upper 90s throughout the weekend. For the beginning of the work week, a system change will drop high temperatures into the low 90s. Spokane air quality is moderate this morning as is much of the region including the North Idaho Panhandle. It definitely still feels like August!
South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover
SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
You could see the Northern Lights in Spokane tonight
If you've never seen the Northern Lights, tonight could be your chance. NOAA's space weather prediction center is issuing a strong geomagnetic storm watch through tomorrow, which means people in the northern United States, as far south as Oregon, have a very good chance at catching a glimpse. Your best...
Spokane ranked No. 5 in climate-friendly cities to live
(The Center Square) – Spokane is ranked the fifth best place to live in the United States for low climate change risk and having an action plan to combat pollution. The second largest city in Washington was given the climate-resilient ranking by Quicken Loans, a national mortgage lender. The company said data for the study was obtained from numerous sources related to livability, including the housing price index.
List: Fun events taking place in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 90s and the 100s. Some events this week include unity in the community multicultural celebration, story time at the carrousel...
‘We could see the black smoke’: Event south of Spokane postponed after Wednesday fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the past four years, Celeste Shaw has hosted Terrain Table, an event that benefits local artists and restaurants. Shaw said she expects 300 guests, all of whom will be seated at one large table on her property. “I think one of the most vital parts of this dinner that should be recognized is that this is...
State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington
EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
Spokane Valley family endangered when drive-by shooter missed the mark
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One Spokane Valley family is shaken after they evaded serious injury—or even death—late in the evening on Aug. 1 when a drive-by shooter gunning for their neighbor missed his mark. “Too close to home,” said Amy Haynes. “You just don’t think stuff like...
Spokane Symphony to hold free concert at Pavillion Park September 3
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony will hold a free concert in Liberty Lake on September 3. The performance will consist of movie music, patriotic marches, and true classics from the traditional classical era to pop. The event will take place at Pavillion Park for the 21st annual Lud...
It’s a slow start to peach season on Green Bluff
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a few weeks later than normal, but peach season is finally kicking off on Green Bluff. Consistent rain and cooler weather earlier this summer delayed the growing season, but you can start to get your hands on juicy peaches this weekend. That said, we...
Area fires see growth
Both the Eneas Peak and Diamond Watch fires have grown over the past few days, area fire officials said. An infrared flight over the Boundary County fire showed the fire doubled in size, growing to 323 acres over the last day. The fire is located about 15 miles north/northwest of Bonners Ferry.
Opening delayed for Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane Valley announced that the Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout will not open to the public on August 20 as planned. The city delayed the opening to investigate potential quality control issues with some of the materials, which could delay completion by a week.
Spokane man at center of Silver Alert found in south-central Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found in south-central Idaho. Gerald Krug, 78, was reported missing Thursday out of Otis Orchards. He was found near Challis, Idaho. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe and his family has been contacted. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
“Unity in the community” celebrates 28 years honoring Spokane’s diversity
SPOKANE, Wash. — “Unity in the Community” at Riverfront Park highlights the diversity of the Inland Northwest. Booths were set up throughout the park with different tables representing the mix of cultures of people throughout the region. Fernando Castillo has been running the Colombia booth at “Unity in the community” for three years now. He says he hopes teaching the...
Fire closes highway, prompts evacuations near Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A wildfire closed part of a highway and prompted mandatory evacuations south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol on Wednesday afternoon reported a rapidly moving brush fire at State Route 195 near Excelsior Road. Officials said fire crews were at the scene, helicopters were dropping water and detours had been put in place.
New more powerful license plate cameras may soon be scanning Inland Northwest vehicles
Law enforcement say they’re chronically understaffed, and need more tools to solve crime. Privacy experts say the model being explored – a partnership with tech company Flock Safety – will lead to information about innocent people being collected and stored. Most law enforcement agencies in the Pacific...
Made in the Northwest: Built by Ernie
It started with a dream and a whole lot of wood. Ernest Everitt beat the odds just by starting his company, Built by Ernie, in 2015. Derek Deis explains what makes his woodworking so special in Made in the Northwest.
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Fairgrounds has aviation history
In 1920, aviation was still in its infancy. Barnstormers traveled through, mainly. Yet the Coeur d’Alene city council and local chamber of commerce were visionaries. They wanted an airport to take them into the 20th century. With voter approval, they bought a 160-acre field just west of Dalton Gardens...
'Pow'Waw Food Truck' brings Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene
The "Pow'Waw Food Truck' opened in June, bringing Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene. It features mostly a pre-settler Native diet, but with the modern twist of fry bread.
