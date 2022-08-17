ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

Hot temperatures through the weekend

One more day of triple digit temperatures in Spokane! Daytime high temperatures will remain in the upper 90s throughout the weekend. For the beginning of the work week, a system change will drop high temperatures into the low 90s. Spokane air quality is moderate this morning as is much of the region including the North Idaho Panhandle. It definitely still feels like August!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover

SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

You could see the Northern Lights in Spokane tonight

If you've never seen the Northern Lights, tonight could be your chance. NOAA's space weather prediction center is issuing a strong geomagnetic storm watch through tomorrow, which means people in the northern United States, as far south as Oregon, have a very good chance at catching a glimpse. Your best...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane ranked No. 5 in climate-friendly cities to live

(The Center Square) – Spokane is ranked the fifth best place to live in the United States for low climate change risk and having an action plan to combat pollution. The second largest city in Washington was given the climate-resilient ranking by Quicken Loans, a national mortgage lender. The company said data for the study was obtained from numerous sources related to livability, including the housing price index.
SPOKANE, WA
City
Spokane, WA
KREM2

List: Fun events taking place in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 90s and the 100s. Some events this week include unity in the community multicultural celebration, story time at the carrousel...
SPOKANE, WA
yaktrinews.com

State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington

EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
RITZVILLE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Area fires see growth

Both the Eneas Peak and Diamond Watch fires have grown over the past few days, area fire officials said. An infrared flight over the Boundary County fire showed the fire doubled in size, growing to 323 acres over the last day. The fire is located about 15 miles north/northwest of Bonners Ferry.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

“Unity in the community” celebrates 28 years honoring Spokane’s diversity

SPOKANE, Wash. — “Unity in the Community” at Riverfront Park highlights the diversity of the Inland Northwest.  Booths were set up throughout the park with different tables representing the mix of cultures of people throughout the region. Fernando Castillo has been running the Colombia booth at “Unity in the community” for three years now. He says he hopes teaching the...
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

Fire closes highway, prompts evacuations near Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A wildfire closed part of a highway and prompted mandatory evacuations south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol on Wednesday afternoon reported a rapidly moving brush fire at State Route 195 near Excelsior Road. Officials said fire crews were at the scene, helicopters were dropping water and detours had been put in place.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Fairgrounds has aviation history

In 1920, aviation was still in its infancy. Barnstormers traveled through, mainly. Yet the Coeur d’Alene city council and local chamber of commerce were visionaries. They wanted an airport to take them into the 20th century. With voter approval, they bought a 160-acre field just west of Dalton Gardens...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

