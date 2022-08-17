Matt Rhule criticizes Panthers player for sparking brawl with Patriots: ‘We don’t stand over someone and taunt them’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-man quarterback competition going on in the preseason and Mike Tomlin provided a key update ahead of preseason Week 2. With Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph all facing off in hopes of being named the starter, Tomlin revealed that it will be Trubisky starting against the Jaguars on Saturday. Tomlin also informed fans that Pickett would be the second quarterback to take the field, running with the second stringers, pushing Rudolph down to third-string duties.

