See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi For A 'Spoiled' Shopping Experience — Get The Mommy & Me Looks
Kylie Jenner took her daughter, Stormi Webster, for a special mommy-and-me date on Thursday, August 4, to Harrods luxury department store in London to check out the socialite's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics collections. The adorable duo spent the afternoon sipping tea and checking out Kylie's products. The high-end retailer even provided the little diva with a private luxury shopping experience, which Kylie shared in a video on Instagram while stating, "look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping, is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!"It's not Stormi's fault her parents are two...
Kylie Jenner Is Already Wearing These 5 Fall Trends
Click here to read the full article. Whenever I’m shopping for a trendy jacket or accessory, there’s a good chance I’ve seen it on a celebrity first. At this point, my Instagram saved folder looks like a shrine to celebrity fashion trends. If Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid or Kylie Jenner have worn it, chances are, I’ve saved it. Once I’ve collected my inspo, it’s time to take action. The next step in my trend-spotting journey is actually finding the pieces the celebs are wearing. As much as I’d like to exclusively wear Jacquemus, Balenciaga and Chrome Hearts, I’d run out...
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Essence
All The Celeb Couples Came Out For Draymond Green And Hazel Renee’s Wedding
On Sunday, Draymond Green and Hazel Renee, whose engagement photos they shared exclusively with ESSENCE, tied the knot in front of a large gathering of family and friends. The wedding took place in San Diego, but there were other events for guests to partake in throughout the weekend. There was a bridal brunch in honor of Hazel, as well as a welcome party for guests to mix and mingle. All the events were packed, including with famous folks and their significant others. Many snapped pictures and shared them using the colorful wedding hashtag “#ForeverSeeingGreen.”
NME
Kanye West appears on Fox News to defend selling clothes out of black bags
Kanye West has taken to US network television to defend selling his Yeezy Gap line in black “construction bags” that some people mistakenly thought were bin bags. Posting on Instagram last week (August 13), the rapper shared a note that reads: “Look to the children… Look to the homeless… As the biggest inspiration for all design.”
See Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and More Step Out to Support Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Event
Watch: Kendall Jenner's Beau Devin Booker Drops Flirty Emoji on Pic. Leave it to the Kardashian-Jenner clan to show support in style. Members of the fashion-forward family were seen leaving Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila investor's event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 17. Those in attendance included mom Kris Jenner...
Kim Kardashian’s Skims Drops Second Swimwear Collection
Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Earlier this year, a clip from the reality star’s cover story with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” Kardashian is staying true to her word: The beauty and fashion mogul announced earlier this year the expansion of her ultra-popular Skims brand to include its first swimwear collection. The first collection dropped in March but the new line, out today,...
You Should Be Having a Big Earthy Summer
A few months back, over a little impromptu dinner party at my place, my guests all commented on one thing. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the food, or the highballs made with whisky straight from theTokyo airport. It wasn’t the playlist I made or the new painting I’d hung on the wall that day. No, the star of the show was…a candle. One that smells like tomatoes, at that. Everybody commented on the candle, and within a week, every guest that night informed me that they’d bought one of their own.
People
Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu
Kendall Jenner is raising a glass. The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.
Travis Barker Might Make You Reconsider the DIY Jort
In an episode of the 1999 cult series Freaks and Geeks, the Neil Peart-loving burnout Nick Andopolis (portrayed by a teenage Jason Segel) shared what I have always assumed to be a truism applicable to drummers everywhere: no other type of pants can provide the full range of mobility—nay, freedom—that drumming requires like a pair of shorts.
How These Unlikely Pants Became the New J.Crew’s First Big Hit
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Finally, having a boyfriend who’s into menswear paid off for somebody. Maddie Heldman, a 22-year-old Chicagoan, was browsing the J.Crew Men’s Instagram account after her partner sent her some news about the beloved and revamped mall brand. That’s when she saw them. “I saw the pants and immediately loved them,” she told me over email. The pants are your average khaki-colored chinos, only swelled to such enormous proportions that J.Crew officially calls the style the “Giant-fit chino.” Heldman hustled to the J.Crew on Michigan Avenue and managed to snag the very last pair of the pants in her size.
Why Jacob Elordi Calls This Bag His "Hermione" Tote
As he grows into one of Hollywood's most talented young actors, Jacob Elordi has found a few items working themselves into his daily essentials. Like a leather folio to hold scripts, and a black cap for going undercover. Other goods—like a travel-sized watercolor set and a deck of cards—are less obviously crucial, though no less essential. “I don’t know anything about cards,” Elordi admits. “I don’t know how to handle them. I don't know how to shuffle.”
Nike Is Going All-In on California Collabs This Month
Nike is famously headquartered just outside of Portland, a city famous for its gloomy weather. A little further south is California—nicknamed, of course, the Golden State. So it feels fitting that the Swoosh has cooked up not one but two California collaborations to help close out summer. Nike is teaming up with the longstanding Laguna Beach-based label Stüssy and the beloved boutique Union Los Angeles, with a mix of Nike gear given the good old Cali treatment.
Steve Harvey’s Style Glow Up Is Happening On His Wrist, Too
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Over the past year, Steve Harvey has gone on a hero’s journey towards righteous style. Gone are the suits he told us were “27 at the knee. In their place are head-to-toe Balenciaga pajamas and highlighter-pink suits. But what seemed to be missing from the makeover, or maybe just hidden under an emerald-green coat, was a watch. Fair enough: Rome wasn’t built in a day, either. But now it seems Harvey is solving for his bare wrists, too, breaking out a Hublot Classic Fusion “Black Magic.”
Remembering Issey Miyake, Who Pushed Clothing to Groundbreaking New Places
Issey Miyake, the Japanese fashion designer and the founder of the namesake fashion brand, has died aged 84 years old. According to the Kyodo news agency, the late designer was battling a form of liver cancer and passed away on 5 August. Hiroshima-born Miyake leaves behind a legacy that most...
True Thompson Favors Barbiecore Style on Mom Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram
It’s True Thompson’s barbie world and we are all simply living in it. True Thompson favored an all pink outfit Wednesday in a new post shared on mother Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram. “On Wednesdays we wear pink,” Kardashian said quoting the movie “Mean Girls.” The 4-year-old posed in a girly girl ensemble that gave Barbiecore realness. Her monochromatic attire fits into the all pink fashion trend that has begun its world takeover this summer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Thompson’s bright pink ribbed tank top had a scoop neckline to frame her fine necklaces, one of which appears...
Chris Pine and His Dad Robert Pine Prove the Menswear Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the (Pine) Tree
It’s no secret that Chris Pine has been freaking it on the outfit front lately. Under the guidance of the sister styling duo Wendi and Nicole Ferreira, the People’s Chris has become an eclectically old-school dresser, a wearer of weird summer hats and high-kicking huaraches, and the owner of a beard fit for a sea-weary lighthouse watchman. The persona suits him so well that you may just wonder if he was predisposed to it. Born with it, even.
Those Yeezy Gap trash bags look like a mess, but they're actually well organized. Take a look inside.
Kanye West is currently displaying his Yeezy x Gap clothing line in trash-style bags at stores across America.
