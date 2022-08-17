Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Man wanted in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of fraud. They are looking for Bryan Dill, according to the LCSO Facebook page. He is currently being sought by the LCSO after being indicted for home repair fraud. If you know where he...
wtva.com
Teenager arrested for Theron Nichols shooting denied bond
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The teenager arrested in connection to a shooting at Theron Nichols Park was denied a bond during a court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 18-year-old Alijah Richey is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle. The incident...
wtva.com
Man charged with trafficking fentanyl, more than 800 pills seized
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - On Wednesday, Tupelo Police officers made a traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Leopoldo Gomez, of Los Angeles. Upon further investigation, officers found approximately 105 alleged fentanyl pills in Gomez’s possession. Narcotics officers later searched...
wtva.com
Information sought for Pontotoc County home invasion
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Pontotoc County is asking for help to find the person responsible for an armed home invasion. The incident happened the night of Aug. 12 in the southern part of the county. No address was provided. Law enforcement shared a picture of a man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California man arrested by Mississippi officers after traffic stop leads to discovery more than 800 fentanyl pills
A traffic stop by the Tupelo Police Department led to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man. On Aug. 17, TPD initiated a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leopoldo Gomez (aka “Polo”, 38 years old, Los Angeles).
wcbi.com
Distribution of methamphetamine is a growing concern in Lowndes county
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Narcotics agents with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigate a number of illegal-drug operations each month—often leading to the arrests of traffickers across the area. The distribution of methamphetamine has been a concern in our area for quite some time. And officers are working...
hottytoddy.com
Columbus Man Arrested in Oxford on Drug, Weapon, Kidnapping Charges
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday on several felony charges including kidnapping. According to the Oxford Police Department, members of the Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston, 32, of Columbus at the Links Apartments. The arrest came after an investigation stemming from a call earlier...
wtva.com
Local Boy Scout councils merge, seek new name
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two local councils of the Boy Scouts of America are now one and need a new name. The Yocona Area Council served the Tupelo area, and the Pushmataha Area Council served the Golden Triangle. Both covered a combined 22 counties. Boards of the two recently...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Houston superintendent gives more info about trespassing arrest
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The arrest of a trespasser on Houston High School’s campus has raised many questions within the community. Amiro Alomari, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said Alomari posed as a new student. "That's when we realized this...
wtva.com
Trespasser arrested Wednesday morning on Houston High School campus
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trespasser on the Houston High School campus was arrested Wednesday morning, Aug. 17. That’s according to a Chickasaw County School District statement. “This morning an individual trespassing on the Houston High School campus was arrested. This person has been removed from the campus by...
wtva.com
Vehicle fire jetted black smoke into air in north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tractor trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17 in north Tupelo. The incident happened on Interstate 22 near McCullough Boulevard. The driver was not injured, according to Tupelo police.
panolian.com
Threat on life of Panola County supervisor under investigation
Panola County investigators on Thursday continued their questioning of residents in and around the Enid Shores area, after District 3 Supervisor John Thomas was threatened in a letter received at the Batesville Courthouse by mail Tuesday. Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed that investigators have a person of interest in the case,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County school went on lockdown Monday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another Calhoun County school goes on lockdown Monday. Sheriff Greg Pollan says a call came into Vardaman police from the elementary school that a nine-year-old student made a comment to a teacher about having a gun in a duffel bag. The school was placed...
wtva.com
Two hurt, two detained after shooting at Tupelo park
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two teens are recovering after being shot at a Tupelo park. Tupelo Police Major Chuck McDougald confirmed with WTVA the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road. Officers found a teen with gunshot wounds. That person was taken to...
2 injured, 2 taken into custody after shooting at Mississippi park
Two people were injured, and two people were taken into custody after a shooting in a North Mississippi park. A news release from the Tupelo Police Department reports that at approximately 6:30 pm on Monday, officers were called to Theron Nickels Park on Mitchell Road for a shooting. Officers located...
WLBT
Miss. mom says she found her son bleeding on the couch after deadly shooting
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The front porch was still covered with shattered glass and what appeared to be blood Thursday afternoon at the crime scene of a shooting in Winona, Mississippi. The woman who lives at the home with her children said that when she got home Wednesday, she...
wtva.com
Security camera footage helped Oxford police identify auto burglary suspects
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two people will be charged for auto burglaries in Oxford. According to the Oxford Police Department, the individuals broke into unlocked vehicles early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17 in the area of Old Taylor Road. Police shared security camera footage of two individuals walking toward...
actionnews5.com
2 teens shot in Tupelo, 2 suspects detained
TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - Two teens were injured Monday night as a result of a shooting at Theron Nickels Park in Tupelo, police say. Tupelo police responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m., where they located one teen with multiple gunshot wounds and another with a graze wound. The more...
Comments / 0