Visible is ending Party Pay for new customers, adds new Visible+ plan

By Andrew Romero
 3 days ago
Visible is changing how it’s doing things just a little bit. The company that has been known for its “one plan fits all” policy is adding an additional package called Visible+, intended for those who need a little something extra. For those who don’t, the cost of the base plan is going down. On top of that, Visible’s famed Party Pay is going away for good.

Visible is owned by Verizon, which means it uses Verizon’s massive reach and strong speeds to deliver great cellular connectivity to customers; what made Visible such an enticing network was the way it delivered plans to its customers.

On top of that, Visible’s only plan included unlimited talk, text, and even data – 5G for devices that are capable, like the Pixel 6 or iPhone 13. For all of that, you were looking at $40/month, which is a killer deal for reliable coverage; that doesn’t even include the discounts you could get if you had friends or family join your party.

Now, Visible feels it’s ready for a slight change. Today, the company announced that it’s adding a brand new plan to the mix called “Visible+.” The new plan has a couple of added benefits, including 5G Ultrawide Band, 50Gb of Visible’s “Premium Network Experience,” and unlimited talk, text, and data to Canada and Mexico.

The new Visible+ plan starts at $45/month, which is still a good deal in the grand scheme of things. The lower tier – which starts at $30/month – gets you unlimited talk and text with unlimited 5G and 4G LTE data. Though after some time, you’ll likely see a throttle in data speeds since you’re not getting the Premium Network Experience from the carrier.

Party Pay is now gone for new customers

What made Visible an absolutely killer deal in mobile networks was the friends and family system it used, called Party Pay. Party Pay allowed you to get anybody – literally anyone – to join your Party.

Once they join and have an active Visible plan going, you would receive $5 off your monthly bill. You could add an unlimited number of members, but the first three would net everyone a $5 discount, making the plan only $25/month. That’s $25 for unlimited talk, text, and 5G data – an unheard-of deal in mobile carriers.

With the new addition of Visible+, the company is lowering the cost of the base plan but wiping Party Pay from existence for new customers. Customers who are in a Party currently will still see their monthly discount for the foreseeable future, while new customers will not have the option to join or create a Party, leaving them stuck with a flat fee of $30/month on the base Visible plan.

Visible plans on ending Party Pay joining/switching for existing customers on October 18. After that date, your current rate will be locked in and the Party Pay tab will disappear from the app. Existing Visible subscribers should be sure to join a party with at least three other members to lock in the $25/month rate before October 18.

After that deadline, your only options will be to switch to one of the new Visible or Visible+ plans. As of today, the feature is no longer available to new customers waiting to join a Party.

Apple should focus on improving HomePod software before launching new models

Apple’s smart speaker HomePod has been available on the market for some time now, but it has never been considered a success like iPhone, Apple Watch, or even AirPods. Still, rumors suggest that Apple has been working on new HomePod models. While having new HomePods would be great, I believe Apple should focus on improving the software on the current HomePods.
Bi-fold MagSafe wallet meets iPhone stand with the new Moft Flash

Moft has launched its newest Apple accessory today with a dual-purpose MagSafe wallet for iPhone. Along with carrying two cards, the clever design means you’ve also always got a handy stand for both portrait or landscape use. Moft launched the Flash MagSafe Wallet & Stand today coming in four...
Apple Store Time Machine app transports you to opening day at four iconic locations with stunning detail

Ever wonder what the most iconic Apple Stores like the very first location, Apple Fifth Avenue, and Infinite Loop were like for their grand openings? Or maybe you were there and want to revisit the magic? Apple Retail aficionado Michael Steeber has put together his most impressive project yet, Apple Store Time Machine. It’s an amazingly immersive Mac app to experience and explore the most significant Apple Stores in incredible detail, exactly how they were on their grand openings.
[Update: iOS 16 support] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works

Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
Poll: Do you like the way Apple brought battery percentage back to iPhone with iOS 16?

IOS 16 was announced in June with multiple new features, including a new lock screen with widgets, revamped notifications, improved Focus mode, options to edit and unsend messages in iMessage, and more. This week the company released iOS 16 beta 5 to developers, and it came with a surprise: the battery percentage for modern iPhones. However, the once beloved feature now seems quite controversial.
Netflix rolling out external subscription button for iOS users

Earlier this year, Apple began allowing “reader” apps to provide external links for customers so they can log in and pay for a subscription from outside the App Store. Now Netflix is rolling out an option in its iOS app that takes users to its website in order to finish a new Netflix subscription.
Should you buy a new phone now or wait for the iPhone 14?

It’s quickly becoming the time of year when Apple announces its new flagship iPhone lineup. This year, Apple is expected to announce and release its all-new iPhone 14 lineup in September. With this launch just over a month away, should you buy an iPhone now or wait until the iPhone 14 is announced next month?
Apple and other companies reportedly bought gold from illegal miners in Brazil

Natural resources such as gold and copper are fundamental in the manufacturing process of electronic products. And since these resources are so valuable, there are many illegal mining companies around the world. Unfortunately, it seems that Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have been buying gold illegally mined in Brazil for their products.
Researcher reports fraudulent Chinese apps on the Mac App Store

Despite Apple’s claims that the App Store is a “safe place you can trust,” it seems that some developers still find ways to bypass the company’s review process to distribute fraudulent apps to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. This time, a researcher identified as “Privacy1St” (Alex Kleber) has shared a report about multiple Chinese apps that have fooled the App Store review team.
