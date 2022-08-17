Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit MailboxThe Planking TravelerShallotte, NC
Ready for Adventure at the Beach? Spend the Night in a Shipping Container!The Planking TravelerCarolina Beach, NC
Historic CF Pope school film screening on Aug. 4 will raise funds for scholarshipsClaudia StackBurgaw, NC
Rev. Richard Keaton Lives on in SENC ChurchesClaudia StackPender County, NC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County helping provide for children heading back to school
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– For the 9th year in a row, minister alliance collaborated with local non- and for-profit organizations to provide over three thousand bookbags along with other everyday essentials to families and students heading back to school. At the festival, there were several vendors that participated that all...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach Town Hall hosting Bike Rodeo next month
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Police have announced a fun event coming to town next month. The Sunset Beach Police and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to bring a Bike Rodeo to the Sunset Beach Town Hall parking lot. Police say the event is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Firefighters running 41 miles in 24 hours to benefit ACCESS of Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – On Saturday, New Hanover County firefighters will test both physical and mental boundaries. “Our job is very physical but it’s a lot of mental too,” says Jason Sinclair with NHCFR. “Especially in a hurricane deployment or if we have to work all 24 hours it’s not just physical ability it’s a lot of mental.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local club paddling entire NC coastline to raise clean water awareness
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club (WBOCC) is teaming up with the North Carolina Coastal Federation to paddle the entire coastline of North Carolina. The three-year We The Water initiative aims to advocate for clean water, empower local communities, bring awareness of contamination and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The 5th Quarter August 19, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week One of the new high school football season is here, and we are welcoming in a new cohost with Jake!. Tim Hower from Coastal Preps will be with us all season to provide analysis, bring the energy and the expertise to our football fans.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Museum offering ‘Small Wonders’ event Saturday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend with the whole family, the Cape Fear Museum is offering a special event on Saturday. The Museum will be hosting ‘Small Wonders’, allowing visitors to explore different types of mediums. The options...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW welcomes students to on-campus housing on move-in days
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW began welcoming Seahawks to campus on Friday, as they move in ahead of the first day of classes next Wednesday. This year, with first-year and sophomore students living on campus, around 5,000 students will be moving in to on-campus housing. Move-in is one of many events scheduled, as part of UNCWelcome, a series of programs designed to familiarize new and returning students with the UNCW community.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island hosting inaugural Cardboard Boat Race next month
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Excitement is building for the first ever Oak Island Cardboard Boat Race taking place in September. The “Dutchman Dinghy Dash” event is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th at 10:00 am at Bill Smith Park, located at 4410 Fish Factory Road. Officials say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Stolen Nebraska dog recovered in Columbus County is heading home
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted a happy update to a story thousands of miles in the making. Earlier this week the Sheriff’s Office posted about a Nebraska dog named Gus who had been stolen from his Nebraska home and found in Columbus County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County teachers learning skills to keep themselves, students safe in emergency
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With the first day of classes just over a week away, teachers with three schools around Brunswick County spent time recently learning valuable skills. Coastal Training Division led the event, providing teachers information on how to keep themselves and their students safe in the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Riverwalk Visitor Center renovations beginning next week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Changes are coming to the Riverwalk Visitor Center. Renovations to the building at the foot of Market Street will begin on Monday and continue for around four months. The project involves the replacement of deck boards and the removal of the roof and furnishings in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Students anticipate somewhat normal first day of school
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – It will look a little different for students headed back to school in a few weeks. Public schools across Southeastern North Carolina are set to open on August 29, leaving parents wondering what COVID-19 safety measures will be in place. As of now,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Garza named West Pender Middle principal
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – Laurin Paige Garza has been named as the new Principal at West Pender Middle School. Garza was approved by the Pender County Board of Education and fills the vacancy created when Gene Hudson accepted the same position at Heide Trask High School. Most recently, Garza...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver wanted after hit and run in Wilmington Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Around 2:54 in the morning on Saturday, August 20, WPD Officers responded to the 5500 block of Market St. A female passenger fell from her vehicle and landed in the east bound lanes of Market St. While in the roadway, she was struck and run over by a black in color sedan which fled the scene. The female was transported to the Novant NHRMC with serious life threatening injuries but is now in stable condition.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for alleged Wilmington Bed, Back and Beyond armed robbery
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have arrested a man they say committed armed robbery of a Bed, Bath and Beyond store around 10:43 this morning. The Wilmington Police Department responded to the store in the 300 block of S. College Road in reference to a possible armed robbery. Police...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Georgia man pleads guilty to Wilmington methamphetamine trafficking
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 42-year-old Georgia man pled guilty today in New Hanover County Superior Court to one county of trafficking in methamphetamine by possession. David Woodhall was sentenced by Honorable Judge Stanley Carmical to a minimum sentence of 7.5 years (90 months) with a maximum sentence of 10 years (120 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
N.C. Forest Service demobilizes certain resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire
HAMPSTEAD, NC – The NC Forest Service has announced that resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire are slowly being pulled back, as the service says the fire is now 79% contained. Several personnel have been demobilized, but adequate resources remain on the scene to fight the fire. Expected rainfall throughout the weekend will help crews work to extinguish remaining hot spots that have been detected by infrared drones. The Juniper Road Two Fire remains 1,226 acres in size.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office preparing for new school year with Active Shooter training
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is working hard to make sure they’re ready in the event of an Active Shooter this school year. The Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been going through training over the past week. Officers have completed classroom training...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Second suspect arrested in Wilmington murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made a second arrest in connection with the shooting death of Tyshaun Delts. 21-year-old Trey’Quan Deshaun Jenkins is charged with First Degree Murder. His arrest comes 10 days after 21-year-old Cameron Allen Gerald was taken into custody, Both are accused in the April 5th death of Delts.
Comments / 0