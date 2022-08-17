ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County helping provide for children heading back to school

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– For the 9th year in a row, minister alliance collaborated with local non- and for-profit organizations to provide over three thousand bookbags along with other everyday essentials to families and students heading back to school. At the festival, there were several vendors that participated that all...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach Town Hall hosting Bike Rodeo next month

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Police have announced a fun event coming to town next month. The Sunset Beach Police and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to bring a Bike Rodeo to the Sunset Beach Town Hall parking lot. Police say the event is...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local club paddling entire NC coastline to raise clean water awareness

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club (WBOCC) is teaming up with the North Carolina Coastal Federation to paddle the entire coastline of North Carolina. The three-year We The Water initiative aims to advocate for clean water, empower local communities, bring awareness of contamination and...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

The 5th Quarter August 19, 2022

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week One of the new high school football season is here, and we are welcoming in a new cohost with Jake!. Tim Hower from Coastal Preps will be with us all season to provide analysis, bring the energy and the expertise to our football fans.
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Museum offering ‘Small Wonders’ event Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend with the whole family, the Cape Fear Museum is offering a special event on Saturday. The Museum will be hosting ‘Small Wonders’, allowing visitors to explore different types of mediums. The options...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW welcomes students to on-campus housing on move-in days

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW began welcoming Seahawks to campus on Friday, as they move in ahead of the first day of classes next Wednesday. This year, with first-year and sophomore students living on campus, around 5,000 students will be moving in to on-campus housing. Move-in is one of many events scheduled, as part of UNCWelcome, a series of programs designed to familiarize new and returning students with the UNCW community.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island hosting inaugural Cardboard Boat Race next month

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Excitement is building for the first ever Oak Island Cardboard Boat Race taking place in September. The “Dutchman Dinghy Dash” event is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th at 10:00 am at Bill Smith Park, located at 4410 Fish Factory Road. Officials say...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Riverwalk Visitor Center renovations beginning next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Changes are coming to the Riverwalk Visitor Center. Renovations to the building at the foot of Market Street will begin on Monday and continue for around four months. The project involves the replacement of deck boards and the removal of the roof and furnishings in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Garza named West Pender Middle principal

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – Laurin Paige Garza has been named as the new Principal at West Pender Middle School. Garza was approved by the Pender County Board of Education and fills the vacancy created when Gene Hudson accepted the same position at Heide Trask High School. Most recently, Garza...
BURGAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Driver wanted after hit and run in Wilmington Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Around 2:54 in the morning on Saturday, August 20, WPD Officers responded to the 5500 block of Market St. A female passenger fell from her vehicle and landed in the east bound lanes of Market St. While in the roadway, she was struck and run over by a black in color sedan which fled the scene. The female was transported to the Novant NHRMC with serious life threatening injuries but is now in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Georgia man pleads guilty to Wilmington methamphetamine trafficking

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 42-year-old Georgia man pled guilty today in New Hanover County Superior Court to one county of trafficking in methamphetamine by possession. David Woodhall was sentenced by Honorable Judge Stanley Carmical to a minimum sentence of 7.5 years (90 months) with a maximum sentence of 10 years (120 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

N.C. Forest Service demobilizes certain resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire

HAMPSTEAD, NC – The NC Forest Service has announced that resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire are slowly being pulled back, as the service says the fire is now 79% contained. Several personnel have been demobilized, but adequate resources remain on the scene to fight the fire. Expected rainfall throughout the weekend will help crews work to extinguish remaining hot spots that have been detected by infrared drones. The Juniper Road Two Fire remains 1,226 acres in size.
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Second suspect arrested in Wilmington murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made a second arrest in connection with the shooting death of Tyshaun Delts. 21-year-old Trey’Quan Deshaun Jenkins is charged with First Degree Murder. His arrest comes 10 days after 21-year-old Cameron Allen Gerald was taken into custody, Both are accused in the April 5th death of Delts.
WILMINGTON, NC

