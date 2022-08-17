Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Charleston County to spend millions on failing septic systems in Snowden, East Cooper
MOUNT PLEASANT — Failing septic systems that leak sewage into yards and nearby creeks have been a surprisingly complex problem to solve in the East Cooper area, and Charleston County has decided to spend $4.5 million to help with solutions. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan...
The Post and Courier
Behre: Are West Ashley homes important enough to preserve? Owners must ultimately decide.
The two-story brick home at 8 Stocker Drive in Charleston’s Old Windermere neighborhood seems to have changed little since it was built shortly after World War II, as the suburban growth expanded across the Ashley River. Not because it cannot be renovated, but because Charleston has no rules on...
WMBF
Georgetown Planning Commission rejects 2 development plans following residential complaints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Council chambers packed Georgetown County’s planning commission meeting Thursday night as residents expressed concerns about two new housing projects on Pawleys Island. The meeting lasted close to four hours with a majority of that time being used for public comment. The main concern heading...
The Post and Courier
McDonald Road subdivision clears Georgetown County Planning Commission on second try
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Planning Commission on Aug. 18 unanimously approved site plan review for a 51-lot single-family subdivision at McDonald Road and Moury Drive near Georgetown, just weeks after moving to reject it in a previous meeting. The Kingsbury subdivision request was reconsidered because the commission failed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Hicks: A new school board is coming — with all the same old problems
All nine Charleston County school board seats are on the November ballot — and 35 candidates are running for those jobs. Well, we could end up with a school district completely run by rookies … and maybe even a new superintendent. Because, thanks to our fickle school board, that office has more turnover than your average McDonald’s.
The Post and Courier
Invitation to Bid - BID - Garmin & FLIR Equipment
INVITATION FOR BID Solicitation Number: 22-B028W The City of Charleston is accepting bids for Garmin & FLIR Equipment. The City will receive bids until September 13, 2022 @ 12:30pm at 75 Calhoun Street, Ste. 3500, Charleston, SC 29401. The solicitation may be obtained by submitting a request to: Vera M. White whitev@charleston-sc.gov, by fax (843-720-3872), or by going to our website: www.charleston-sc.gov, Bidline. AD# 2018127.
The Post and Courier
The unintended consequence of Charleston's population changes: School diversity
Two things are true: Racially integrated public schools offer learning advantages that result in better social and academic outcomes. The Charleston County School District includes many schools that are mostly White or mostly Black. In recent years, though, many of the district’s schools have become more racially diverse. As more...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: AG's threat to sue secretive school board is a good start, more is needed
We don’t know whether the Charleston County School Board ignores the state Freedom of Information Act more than most of our state's school boards or just gets more news coverage, so its sins are more noticeable. What we do know is that it routinely ignores the law — and too often abuses its spirit even when it stays technically within the law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Town of Kingstree continues to raise money, look at potential locations for downtown mural
The Town of Kingstree is moving ahead with its efforts to have a new mural painted in downtown. In addition to raising funds, the town is looking at potential spots to paint the mural. Main Street Director Katie Wheeler said the town has already raised $8,000 for the mural. The...
counton2.com
Lowcountry Rapid Transit receives federal approval to begin engineering phase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Rapid Transit (LCRT) is one step closer to becoming a reality after receiving federal approval to enter the engineering phase. The project would be South Carolina’s first mass transit infrastructure project, placing a 21.3-mile rapid bus route along US 78 and US 52 (Rivers Avenue).
live5news.com
Dorchester County officials host groundbreaking for new library
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County passed a referendum to build three new libraries in the county for $30 million. Dorchester County officials say this library will tell a story and blend education with the outdoors with its unique design. The new Oakbrook Library at the Ashley River...
Conservation groups file lawsuit over permit for proposed Cainhoy development
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- State and local conservation groups are raising concerns about proposed development in Berkeley County they say could leave thousands vulnerable to flooding. The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) filed a lawsuit in federal district court on Wednesday on behalf of the Coastal Conservation League, Charleston Waterkeeper, and South Carolina Wildlife Federation, against […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Letters: North Charleston must step up with funds to combat gun violence
Tuesday’s Post and Courier article, “Funds to help stop violence lacking” by reporters Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. and Jocelyn Grzeszczak, seems to indicate there is enough support to help North Charleston reduce gun violence. Boots-on-the-ground organizations, North Charleston councilmen, community members, professionals and others seem eager to...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston bakery site sold for $4.25M; Kiawah Island sales set 2Q record
The site of a North Charleston bakery has changed hands for $4.25 million in real dough. The 15,820-square-foot facility at 7065 Cross County Road houses a Flowers Foods facility, which sells brands such as Nature's Own, Tastykake, Wonder and Sunbeam, among others. The tenant has 6.5 years remaining on its...
The Post and Courier
1805 Grovehurst Drive, Charleston, SC 29414
You will be amazed by the conditions of this house - it is move-in ready. Beautiful open floor plan. Master bedroom located downstairs. Kitchen island plenty of cabinet space eat in breakfast bar gourmet gas appliances subway tile backsplash granite and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. 7 inch laminate floors throughout main level hardwood treads on stairs soft antique cabinets with creamy gray tones throughout. Sunroom with attached breezeway. Amazing location in West Ashley's most sought after community. 3 swimming pools sidewalks walking trails fenced dog park 3 acre park 3 play grounds. $2 500 credit available toward buyer's closing cost and pre-paids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender. Washer and dryer do not convey. Sellers are taking all the curtains with them. They will leave all the curtain rods except the ones in the master bedroom. Sellers haven't found a home to purchase yet; contract will have to be contingent on sellers renting back or flexible closing date. Professional pictures of the entire house Matterport 3D tour and floor plan sketch will be uploaded on Friday 8/19 morning.
Who is eligible for free or discounted rides on CARTA?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Schools are back in session and that means roadways in and around the Charleston metropolitan area have become even more crowded. The Town of Mount Pleasant Transportation Department said traffic volumes on major roadways in the town increase by approximately 15% to 25% during the school year compared to the summer months. […]
The Post and Courier
Lawsuits claim town of Andrews failed to pay for work on municipal complex
ANDREWS — Three lawsuits were filed in July against the town of Andrews and the design-build division of Columbia-based general contractor GMK Associates, two alleging a breach of contact for services on the town's municipal complex project. Florence-based Cayce Company, Conway-based Spann Roofing and Sheet Metal and Richland County-based...
The Post and Courier
SC-port driven retail cargo development is completed
A Savannah company that handles shipments for major retailers like Walmart and Amazon has completed a cargo-handling center off Clements Ferry Road in the Cainhoy area of Berkeley County. Frampton Construction of Charleston said hits week that it wrapped up work 89,000-square-foot building for TradePort Logistics. The design-build project was...
The Post and Courier
Charleston GOP survey asks school board candidates if all White people are racist
A Charleston County Republican Party survey is being criticized as an attempt to turn a nonpartisan local school board race into a divisive culture war clash, with some candidates questioning what the party wants to gain by asking them about white supremacy. The questionnaire bills itself as a "school board...
Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than a century, the first Doscher’s location opened in 1881 and […]
Comments / 0