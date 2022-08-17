ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

The Post and Courier

Hicks: A new school board is coming — with all the same old problems

All nine Charleston County school board seats are on the November ballot — and 35 candidates are running for those jobs. Well, we could end up with a school district completely run by rookies … and maybe even a new superintendent. Because, thanks to our fickle school board, that office has more turnover than your average McDonald’s.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - BID - Garmin & FLIR Equipment

INVITATION FOR BID Solicitation Number: 22-B028W The City of Charleston is accepting bids for Garmin & FLIR Equipment. The City will receive bids until September 13, 2022 @ 12:30pm at 75 Calhoun Street, Ste. 3500, Charleston, SC 29401. The solicitation may be obtained by submitting a request to: Vera M. White whitev@charleston-sc.gov, by fax (843-720-3872), or by going to our website: www.charleston-sc.gov, Bidline. AD# 2018127.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: AG's threat to sue secretive school board is a good start, more is needed

We don’t know whether the Charleston County School Board ignores the state Freedom of Information Act more than most of our state's school boards or just gets more news coverage, so its sins are more noticeable. What we do know is that it routinely ignores the law — and too often abuses its spirit even when it stays technically within the law.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester County officials host groundbreaking for new library

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County passed a referendum to build three new libraries in the county for $30 million. Dorchester County officials say this library will tell a story and blend education with the outdoors with its unique design. The new Oakbrook Library at the Ashley River...
WCBD Count on 2

Conservation groups file lawsuit over permit for proposed Cainhoy development

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- State and local conservation groups are raising concerns about proposed development in Berkeley County they say could leave thousands vulnerable to flooding. The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) filed a lawsuit in federal district court on Wednesday on behalf of the Coastal Conservation League, Charleston Waterkeeper, and South Carolina Wildlife Federation, against […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: North Charleston must step up with funds to combat gun violence

Tuesday’s Post and Courier article, “Funds to help stop violence lacking” by reporters Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. and Jocelyn Grzeszczak, seems to indicate there is enough support to help North Charleston reduce gun violence. Boots-on-the-ground organizations, North Charleston councilmen, community members, professionals and others seem eager to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

1805 Grovehurst Drive, Charleston, SC 29414

You will be amazed by the conditions of this house - it is move-in ready. Beautiful open floor plan. Master bedroom located downstairs. Kitchen island plenty of cabinet space eat in breakfast bar gourmet gas appliances subway tile backsplash granite and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. 7 inch laminate floors throughout main level hardwood treads on stairs soft antique cabinets with creamy gray tones throughout. Sunroom with attached breezeway. Amazing location in West Ashley's most sought after community. 3 swimming pools sidewalks walking trails fenced dog park 3 acre park 3 play grounds. $2 500 credit available toward buyer's closing cost and pre-paids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender. Washer and dryer do not convey. Sellers are taking all the curtains with them. They will leave all the curtain rods except the ones in the master bedroom. Sellers haven't found a home to purchase yet; contract will have to be contingent on sellers renting back or flexible closing date. Professional pictures of the entire house Matterport 3D tour and floor plan sketch will be uploaded on Friday 8/19 morning.
WCBD Count on 2

Who is eligible for free or discounted rides on CARTA?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Schools are back in session and that means roadways in and around the Charleston metropolitan area have become even more crowded. The Town of Mount Pleasant Transportation Department said traffic volumes on major roadways in the town increase by approximately 15% to 25% during the school year compared to the summer months. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Lawsuits claim town of Andrews failed to pay for work on municipal complex

ANDREWS — Three lawsuits were filed in July against the town of Andrews and the design-build division of Columbia-based general contractor GMK Associates, two alleging a breach of contact for services on the town's municipal complex project. Florence-based Cayce Company, Conway-based Spann Roofing and Sheet Metal and Richland County-based...
ANDREWS, SC
The Post and Courier

SC-port driven retail cargo development is completed

A Savannah company that handles shipments for major retailers like Walmart and Amazon has completed a cargo-handling center off Clements Ferry Road in the Cainhoy area of Berkeley County. Frampton Construction of Charleston said hits week that it wrapped up work 89,000-square-foot building for TradePort Logistics. The design-build project was...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than a century, the first Doscher’s location opened in 1881 and […]
CHARLESTON, SC

