mynbc5.com
Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage
Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Adaptive's News for EveryBODY
A nationally recognized organization that empowers people of all abilities through inclusive sports and recreational programming regardless of ability to pay. Our Programs Are Growing and So Is The Program Team!. Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports Did you know that in the past 10 years, the number of program outings...
foodsafetynews.com
Kingdom Creamery of Vermont ice cream recalled over Listeria concerns
Kingdom Creamery of Vermont LLC of East Hardwick, VT, is recalling Kingdom Creamery of Vermont brand ice creams because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was initiated on July 29 and is ongoing. There is concern that some products may be in consumers’ freezers. The recalled products were...
Has It Ever Snowed in August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you'll see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or New...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Fair returns to Rutland for 176th year
RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
WCAX
Vermont State Fair in Rutland sees high attendance
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Fair is open once again in Rutland. The 176th annual event kicked off Tuesday, and the fairgrounds are busy. Wednesday is Children’s Day, so anyone 12 and under gets in for free. But visitors we spoke with say you don’t need to be under 12 to have fun at the fair.
WMUR.com
Groveton man seriously injured after crash in Vermont
CONCORD, Vt. — A New Hampshire man has serious injuries after a crash in Concord, Vermont. According to Vermont State Police, there was a dispute at a store Friday night, where Randall Savage, 37, of Groveton, was identified leaving the scene. At 7 p.m., Savage's car was found down...
WCAX
Vermont mobile home parks having a moment
Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility. New details on security breach at Vermont health center. Updated: 5 hours ago. The CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, the Morristown clinic that went through a...
mynbc5.com
Vermont primary election canvass scheduled for Monday following delay
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The winners of Vermont's primary election will officially be certified on Monday following a delay caused bytechnical glitches with the software used to produce the vote tallies. The canvass was originally scheduled for Aug. 16 but was delayed that morning because of glitches. Secretary of State...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont’s unemployment rate falls to 2.1 percent in July
By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Vermont's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell one-tenth in July 2022 to 2.1 percent, according to the Vermont Department of Labor and based on household data. All three major metrics showed positive results, as the labor force and number of employed increased and the number of people looking for work decreased. In addition, the civilian labor force participation rate rose to 61.7 percent in July, up one-tenth from June. The jobless rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels, but the labor force is still far behind and some 20,000 available jobs in Vermont are still unfilled.
mynbc5.com
St. Albans Bay Brewfest returns this weekend
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Craft beer lovers have a reason to celebrate this weekend. The St. Albans Bay Brewfest is scheduled for Aug. 20 in St. Albans Bay Park on Lake Street. The event will run from noon to 4:30 p.m. and is being hosted by Mill River...
thewhiskeywash.com
Whiskey Review: WhistlePig Double Malt 18 Year Rye
Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by WhistlePig. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall
The operator of Vermont’s only academic medical center says it's “teetering on a financial precipice.” But federal and state policy changes could bolster the network’s financial position. Read the story on VTDigger here: As it seeks steep budget increases, Vermont’s largest hospital network suggests it could roll them back this fall.
WCAX
Green Mountain Power is trying to change the way it provides power to Vermonters
Four years after the prison murder of notorious mobster James “Whitey” Bulger, a Vt. man is among those facing charges. Grant provides $1.1M to New Hampshire and Vermont farmers for eco-friendly packaging. Updated: 5 hours ago. Four Vermont and one New Hampshire dairy farmer are getting money to...
WCAX
Former Vt. inmate advocates for equal parental visitation rights
A scholarship program is aimed at helping Burlington families cover the cost of child care and help get parents back to work. Will incentives in short-term rental rules expand Burlington’s affordable housing?. Updated: 5 hours ago. Affordable housing advocates are encouraging Burlington landlords to take advantage of an incentive...
whdh.com
Drivers hit by construction equipment on New Hampshire highway
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after multiple cars were hit by construction equipment on 293 in Manchester Thursday. Police believe that someone threw those items, which included concrete and shovels, off the Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic. At least three cars were damaged by...
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands
What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
Beat the Heat and Celebrate 100 Years of New Hampshire’s Polar Caves
If you’re looking for some shade on another hot and hazy weekend, come celebrate the 100th anniversary of New Hampshire’s Polar Caves tomorrow (Saturday August 20)!. Located at the southern edge of the White Mountain National Forest, the beloved attraction is throwing a day-long party that includes rock painting, coloring, face painting, and water balloons.
