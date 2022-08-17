She was operating illegally, committed open treason, used government resources without authority, misrepresented her authority in foreign affairs (Her power does not leave the house itself) It's treason in the bright light of day and everything that comes from it is the responsibility of the person (Nancy Pelosi) and not the American Taxpayers. I dare any constitutional scholar, lawyer or politician to debate me on this and provide their name and credentials. I'll bring and Cite US law and the division of power in the federal government.
The speaker of the house has no authority in international affairs and her opinion is meaningless.
The Democrats are going to start a war they have no idea what they’re doing
