ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Republic FC looks to shake off loss with home match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVe24_0hKtKOMX00

(KTXL) — Following a tough road loss, the Sacramento Republic FC will look to get back into the win column when the club returns home Wednesday night against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

It’ll be the second meeting this season between the two clubs and the 11th all-time matchup.  In the previous matchup, the Switchbacks defeated the Republic 3-0 in Colorado Springs on July 1.

The all-time series is even with each club winning four times with Sacramento having a 2-1-1 record at Heart Health Park against the Colorado Springs side.

On Saturday, the Republic fell 1-0 to Monterey Bay FC in Seaside, which ended an unbeaten streak of five matches. The only score of the contest was a goal in the 14th minute.

The Switchbacks are among the top teams in the United Soccer League with a 13-8-3 record, good for third in the Western Conference standings. Heading into Saturday’s match, the Republic is fifth in the United Soccer League Western Conference standings at 10-6-7.

Wednesday’s match is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff from Heart Health Park.

Sacramento Kings announce 2022 preseason schedule

How to watch Saturday’s match

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app , smart TVs, or on FOX40.com .

Matches will also be available on the following:

  • FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2
  • Comcast Cable channel 382
  • Charter Communications channel 199
  • Volcano Vision channel 441
  • Consolidated Communications channel 172
  • Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Sacramento Republic FC heads to Las Vegas for league matchup

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC will play their third match in eight days when they head to the desert to face off against the Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday.  The Republic heads into Saturday’s match with an 11-6-7 USL record, good for fourth in the Western Conference standings. The Lights are […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Kings 2022-23 regular season schedule released

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The regular season 2022-23 schedule for the Sacramento Kings has officially been released.  The Mike Brown-led Kings will play their first two games at the Golden 1 Center, starting with a season-opening match on Oct. 19 against the Portland Trail Blazers. A home matchup will follow on Oct. 22 against the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football Week 0 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — High school season opened in the Sacramento region Friday night. In FOX40’s game of the week, the Folsom Bulldogs defeated the Monterey Trail Mustangs 47-18 at home. The Bulldogs (1-0) will welcome the Serra Padres of San Mateo (0-0) to Folsom High School next Friday night. As for the Mustangs (0-1), […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
City
Seaside, CA
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX40

Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
FOX40

18-year-old woman causes large power outage in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Roseville experienced power outages Friday after a car crashed into a power pole near downtown, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 12:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Vernon Street near 6th Street for reports of a vehicle colliding with a power pole. The Roseville Police Department […]
FOX40

Truckee man arrested for felony campfire

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Truckee man was arrested on Wednesday morning for an illegal campfire, according to the Truckee Police Department. Police said that at 1:40 a.m., officers and members of the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to reports of a brushfire near the US Bank at 10995 Donner Pass Road. ‘ Frank Battaglia, […]
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

Stockton officers find 55 pounds of meth during traffic stop

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, Stockton Police Community Response Team Officers said they arrested two people after finding 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle. During a traffic stop at Arch Airport Road and Sperry Road, police said officers searched the vehicle of Norberto Sanchez, 39, and Cesar Osuna, 40, where they found 55 […]
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Republic Fc#Sacramento Kings#Heart Health Park#Spanish#Antenna Tv#Comcast Cable#Charter Communications#Volcano Vision
FOX40

Person found dead inside burning RV victim of homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said one person was found dead inside an RV that was on fire Friday afternoon.  According to police, officers went to  Brighton Avenue and Del Monte Avenue  for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an RV on fire. The body was found inside the RV.  The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opens early

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — After announcing a September opening, the Sky River Casino in Elk Grove has opened its doors ahead of schedule.  Casino officials announced on Facebook it officially opened its doors Tuesday morning, a couple of weeks before the calendar turned to September.  “The first official bets have been placed! What game […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Father of Monterey Trail attack victim speaks

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday Kawame Curry, the father of the victim of Wednesday’s Monterey Trail High School attack, Kawame Curry Jr., shared his thoughts about the events that hospitalized his son. “But can you understand…the feeling of being on social media… and seeing someone assaulting your child… from behind… with a fire […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police make human trafficking arrests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office made several arrests resulting from seven independent human trafficking investigations. The operation began in the first two weeks of August with the goal of combatting juvenile sex trafficking, according to police. Police said that […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

Modesto man attempts to kidnap child from front yard of home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stanislaus County man is in jail after attempting to kidnap a child from the front yard of a Modest home, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Jose Gama Mendoza had been attempting to get juveniles in his vehicle on Friday by offering them rides […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Man with outstanding warrant arrested for stealing gas from school bus

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man who allegedly vandalized and attempted to steal gas from a Chinese Camp Campus school bus. According to a Facebook post from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies watched video surveillance of the incident and saw the suspect and his […]
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Georgia homicide suspect found, arrested in Galt

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A homicide suspect from the state of Georgia was arrested in Galt with the help of officers on Thursday.  Galt police said the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force asked officers for help around 2 p.m. Officers then helped the task force serve a warrant.  When they went to serve the warrant, […]
GALT, CA
FOX40

Do you know him? Fresno man found dead in canal; relatives wanted

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Relatives of a man found dead in a Fresno canal last month are being asked to come forward by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 59-year-old Antonio Aguilar was found on July 19 by workers clearing trash from a canal at Barswot and Westlawn avenues in Fresno. His body was […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Man dies in Sacramento midnight hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are still looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed one person on Saturday. Police said that shortly after midnight they responded to calls of an injured person laying in the street in the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court. When […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

One dead after vehicle caught on fire after crash

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, a person died after crashing their vehicle into a tree and catching on fire on State Route 4. According to the San Andreas California Highway Patrol, a person was traveling eastbound on SR-4 around 9:30 p.m. in a Land Rover at an unknown speed when the driver allowed […]
SAN ANDREAS, CA
FOX40

Monterey Trail student arrested for attempted homicide, police say

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, a 15-year-old student at Monterey Trail High School was arrested on the suspicion of attempted homicide on another student, according to a news release by the Sacramento County’s Sheriff’s Office The sheriff’s office said school officials requested medical assistance after another 15-year-old student was having trouble breathing. When […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy