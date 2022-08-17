Sacramento Republic FC looks to shake off loss with home match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

(KTXL) — Following a tough road loss, the Sacramento Republic FC will look to get back into the win column when the club returns home Wednesday night against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

It’ll be the second meeting this season between the two clubs and the 11th all-time matchup. In the previous matchup, the Switchbacks defeated the Republic 3-0 in Colorado Springs on July 1.

The all-time series is even with each club winning four times with Sacramento having a 2-1-1 record at Heart Health Park against the Colorado Springs side.

On Saturday, the Republic fell 1-0 to Monterey Bay FC in Seaside, which ended an unbeaten streak of five matches. The only score of the contest was a goal in the 14th minute.

The Switchbacks are among the top teams in the United Soccer League with a 13-8-3 record, good for third in the Western Conference standings. Heading into Saturday’s match, the Republic is fifth in the United Soccer League Western Conference standings at 10-6-7.

Wednesday’s match is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff from Heart Health Park.

How to watch Saturday’s match

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app , smart TVs, or on FOX40.com .

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40

