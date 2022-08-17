ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Dunedin schools celebrating new leaders, accomplishments

Dunedin Elementary School and Dunedin Highland Middle School are welcoming new principals with inspiring plans for their school communities, and Dunedin High is enjoying academic improvements and impressive extra-curricular achievements. Dunedin Elementary School. Tina Murphy is the new principal of Dunedin Elementary. She is taking the helm following the retirement...
DUNEDIN, FL
Beach Beacon

Obituary: Rev. Joseph Wilton Amory Jr.

Rev. Joseph Wilton Amory Jr., 92, of Bradenton, FL passed away August 9, 2022, peacefully at home. Joe was born on September 22, 1929, in Clarkton, NC to the late Joseph W. Sr. and Leila Orissa (Smith) Amory. Following college Joe went to Union Theological Seminary and served The Presbyterian Church in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Joe was an avid bowler for many years.
BRADENTON, FL
Beach Beacon

2 motorcyclists die, 2 hurt in Palm Harbor crash

PALM HARBOR — Two motorcyclists were killed in a Saturday crash on U.S. Highway 19 in Palm Harbor that shut down the southbound lanes for nearly five hours, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were going south on the highway, approaching Eagle Chase Boulevard at...
PALM HARBOR, FL
Beach Beacon

Arrest made in Clearwater hit-and-run

A Clearwater woman has been arrested in connection with an Aug. 16 hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist critically injured. Grace Hunter, 75, has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving with a license suspended or revoked causing serious bodily injury. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Dunedin, FL
City
Clearwater Beach, FL
Dunedin, FL
Government
City
Seminole, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
Beach Beacon

Dunedin looks to develop long-term ‘road map’ of goals

DUNEDIN — City officials want to create a strategic plan to help them be proactive in laying the foundation of their government services rather just responding to what's happening. They are preparing to hire a consulting firm to help city officials develop the plan, which Assistant to the City...
DUNEDIN, FL
Beach Beacon

SUV sought in Largo hit-and-run

Largo police are seeking the driver of an SUV that struck and critically injured a bicyclist then fled the crash scene the evening of Aug. 18. According to a police report, the bicyclist was traveling northbound on U.S. 19 Frontage Road at 8:15 p.m. when the SUV made a right turn from 142nd Avenue N onto Frontage Road. The SUV struck the bicycle, which was traveling in the bike lane.
LARGO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy