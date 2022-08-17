Largo police are seeking the driver of an SUV that struck and critically injured a bicyclist then fled the crash scene the evening of Aug. 18. According to a police report, the bicyclist was traveling northbound on U.S. 19 Frontage Road at 8:15 p.m. when the SUV made a right turn from 142nd Avenue N onto Frontage Road. The SUV struck the bicycle, which was traveling in the bike lane.

