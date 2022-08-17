ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KSAT 12

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a yearslong call by women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support from eliminating the "tampon tax" on Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?

School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
City
Austin, TX
KLST/KSAN

Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ballots haven't even been printed yet, but already a group of landlords, apartment managers and real estate agents in Florida want to stop voters from deciding on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in the theme park hub that has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
KSAT 12

TribCast: Texas’ drought is likely to persist

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jayme about how this week’s rain likely won’t mean the end of the drought. And he speaks with Eric about the soon-to-be-over congressional career of Louie Gohmert.
TEXAS STATE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Texas Legislature#Medical Abortion#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Co
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding

AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Wetter weather is coming this weekend. But it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Heavy rain storms are expected to blanket Texas this weekend, breaking a blistering heat wave. However, the wetter weather will not be enough to fully end the state’s drought, as drier conditions are expected through September. Nearly the entire state is in a prolonged drought, with an estimated 26 million Texans living in worsening conditions.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
KSAT 12

H-E-B to host career fair on Aug. 23 at all Texas stores

H-E-B is hosting a one-day hiring event at every H-E-B, Central Market, and Mi Tienda store across Texas on Tuesday. The career fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 23 will offer on-site interviews for open positions at each store. The Texas retailer is looking to fill both full and part-time jobs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WGAU

Video shows 18-wheeler falling off Texas overpass

PASADENA, Texas — Video taken from a camera mounted on a driver’s dashboard shows the terrifying moments when a truck went flying off an overpass on a Texas highway. The video, taken by Prisco Saldivar, was shared on Facebook and shows the moment the truck topples over the side of the road. Looking closely, it is possible to see what appears to be the truck’s driver on the side of the road, having made it out of the vehicle before it fell.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas meth distribution ring members sentenced to collective 111 years in federal prison

MIDLAND, Texas - Six members of a Texas meth distribution ring have been collectively sentenced to just over 111 years in federal prison. According to court documents, 35-year-old Joshua Rojero of Odessa, 26-year-old Juvencio Camargo-Garcia of Mexico, 45-year-old Rudy Mireles of Midland, 26-year-old Hector Gastelum Valenzuela of Mexico, 40-year-old Andrea Arroyos of Lubbock and 19-year-old Ever Garcia of Mexico were all part of a methamphetamine distribution ring that operated in the Midland-Odessa area.
ODESSA, TX
koxe.com

Ex-Juvenile Supervision Officer convicted of 2019 crimes

The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
BROWN COUNTY, TX

