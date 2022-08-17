Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
North Carolina Folk Festival takes place in September in GreensboroCheryl E PrestonGreensboro, NC
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Related
Get paid to become an EMT | Rockingham County starting new EMT academy
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County is starting a new EMT academy, partnering with Rockingham Community College (RCC) to train people with no medical experience to become EMTs, all while being paid by the county. EMS agencies across the country have struggled with staffing throughout the pandemic and Rockingham...
Smaller triad school districts struggle to fill teacher vacancies
(WGHP) — Historically, it’s always been difficult to fill teacher vacancies for school districts, but what about the smaller city districts within them? There are 15 in the state, including here in the Piedmont Triad. The state recently transitioned the school district’s application system to add a national component to recruit teachers. That along with […]
Elkin Tribune
9 graduate from SCC truck driver program
Nine students graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training program. Pictured here are, from left, front row, Lead Instructor Brandon Cockerham, Kevin Torres, John Sizemore, John Sherrill, Wesley Bell, Jorge Benitez and Instructor Dale Myers; back row, Instructor Charles Jester, Garrett Silver, Brian Woodle, Jeff Brown, Jesus Guzman and Instructor Perry Wagoner. (Submitted photo)
Three offenders received their GED's while incarcerated
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three incarcerated people received their GED's through a GTCC program while in the detention center. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about three people who worked diligently through the program by setting the example for the next class. They wrote the following statement congratulating...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
macaronikid.com
Find a Little Free Library in Greensboro, High Point and Jamestown
Avoid the "summer slide" by getting your kids reading this summer!. A study by the University of Tennessee at Knoxville found reading just 12 books during the summer was as effective as summer school. How can we get our kids excited about reading?. One way is to let our kids...
wfmynews2.com
A Greensboro high school teacher starts a community garden that feeds hundreds of thousands of families in need
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro families in need now have more access to fresh fruits and vegetables, and it's thanks to a volunteer-run community garden. In 2021 the Positive Direction for Youth and Families Community Garden fed 100,000 families. James Gardner started the garden. He said the evolution of the...
How Guilford County school is keeping high school football safe for students, spectators
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As football season starts for many high schools around the Piedmont Triad area, new safety protocols are also being put in place as huge crowds gather at school stadiums. Counties around the state are putting school safety at the forefront before the school year starts and after-school activities like sports […]
High Point University
Family Friday Staff Feature: Gina Weathers
Gina Weathers has been a member of the HPU family for nearly 10 years. She is the assistant director of admissions for parent and alumni engagement, and connects parents of newly admitted students with parents of current and alumni HPU students. How do you contribute to HPU’s mission to ensure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Save your receipts! School supplies are tax deductible for educators and parents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back to school usually means spending money, from pencils to markers, loose-leaf paper, binders, and hand sanitizer, it all adds up. Did you know these school supplies can be a tax deduction--- whether you're an educator or a parent?. This 2022 tax year, educators can deduct...
alamancenews.com
City manager sues ex-husband for more child support
Graham city manager Megan Garner has also filed a separate lawsuit in Alamance County civil district court to collect alleged outstanding child support payments from her ex-husband, Christopher L. Garner. Megan Garner had previously filed a defamation lawsuit in Alamance County superior court in June against a town councilwoman in...
Guilford County Sheriff addresses mold concerns in detention center
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Mold was found in inmate housing areas of the Guilford County Detention Center in early August, according to a press release from Sheriff Danny Rogers. The mold was discovered on the 3rd, 5th, and 7th levels of the jail. Sheriff Rogers also said they took...
WXII 12
1 person injured in Kernersville drive by shooting
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is injured after a drive by shooting in Kernersville Saturday morning, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Willoughby Drive near Vivian Street around 2:30 a.m. in regards to a drive by shooting. They found one person inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
macaronikid.com
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
How much does it pay to be a substitute teacher?
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As several school districts in the Piedmont Triad start classes, there is still a need for substitute teachers but how much they are paid and what qualifications the districts require range. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools pays the most out of the...
triad-city-beat.com
ICYMI: 10+ new Triad restaurants that opened recently
In the midst/aftermath of the pandemic, it can be hard to keep track of what’s open, what’s new and what’s gone, especially in the food industry where turnover is quick and often quiet. So we’re here to share some of the newest food spots that have opened in the Triad recently. From sushi spots to a new deli, this list proves that there’s still a vibrant food scene here, all we have to do is support it!
Greensboro wants your input on the future of its pools and splashpads
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we get closer to wrapping up summer, the city of Greensboro's Parks and Recreation Department wants your input on the future of nearly 10 aquatic facilities. The facilities include four pools and two spraygrounds. Lindley Pool. Peeler Pool. Warnersville Pool. Smith Community Pool. Keeley Park.
Forsyth County deputy delivers new bike to child whose bike was stolen
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County child has a brand new bicycle thanks to the efforts of a local church and a Forsyth County deputy. Earlier, Deputy Hooker with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a child’s bike being stolen. Once word got around about the bicycle theft, a […]
randolphnewsnow.com
Asheboro Summer Cruise Series: Courthouse Cruise-In
Asheboro Summer Cruise-in Series, organized by Grounded Elegance Car Club and Brightside Gallery, will host this event in the parking lot of the Randolph County Courthouse. The theme of the evening will be cars, cruising, fellowship, and our newest addition – Vendors Row. As always, these are equal opportunity cruising events. If it’s got wheels, come on out and join the fun! The more the merrier is the motto of the event organizers. For an evening of nostalgia and also making new memories.
How a history teacher and 13 Black students shaped the civil rights movement
Sixty-four years ago Friday, 13 Black students sat at a whites-only lunch counter in downtown Oklahoma City, shaping the course of the civil rights movement. Other sit-ins, like the Feb. 1, 1960, protest by four Black college at Woolworth in Greensboro, N.C., were better known in the fight to end segregation.
Comments / 1