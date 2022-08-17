ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Smaller triad school districts struggle to fill teacher vacancies

(WGHP) — Historically, it’s always been difficult to fill teacher vacancies for school districts, but what about the smaller city districts within them? There are 15 in the state, including here in the Piedmont Triad. The state recently transitioned the school district’s application system to add a national component to recruit teachers. That along with […]
Elkin Tribune

9 graduate from SCC truck driver program

Nine students graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training program. Pictured here are, from left, front row, Lead Instructor Brandon Cockerham, Kevin Torres, John Sizemore, John Sherrill, Wesley Bell, Jorge Benitez and Instructor Dale Myers; back row, Instructor Charles Jester, Garrett Silver, Brian Woodle, Jeff Brown, Jesus Guzman and Instructor Perry Wagoner. (Submitted photo)
WFMY NEWS2

Three offenders received their GED's while incarcerated

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three incarcerated people received their GED's through a GTCC program while in the detention center. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about three people who worked diligently through the program by setting the example for the next class. They wrote the following statement congratulating...
High Point University

Family Friday Staff Feature: Gina Weathers

Gina Weathers has been a member of the HPU family for nearly 10 years. She is the assistant director of admissions for parent and alumni engagement, and connects parents of newly admitted students with parents of current and alumni HPU students. How do you contribute to HPU’s mission to ensure...
alamancenews.com

City manager sues ex-husband for more child support

Graham city manager Megan Garner has also filed a separate lawsuit in Alamance County civil district court to collect alleged outstanding child support payments from her ex-husband, Christopher L. Garner. Megan Garner had previously filed a defamation lawsuit in Alamance County superior court in June against a town councilwoman in...
WXII 12

1 person injured in Kernersville drive by shooting

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is injured after a drive by shooting in Kernersville Saturday morning, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Willoughby Drive near Vivian Street around 2:30 a.m. in regards to a drive by shooting. They found one person inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
macaronikid.com

3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
WFMY NEWS2

How much does it pay to be a substitute teacher?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As several school districts in the Piedmont Triad start classes, there is still a need for substitute teachers but how much they are paid and what qualifications the districts require range. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools pays the most out of the...
triad-city-beat.com

ICYMI: 10+ new Triad restaurants that opened recently

In the midst/aftermath of the pandemic, it can be hard to keep track of what’s open, what’s new and what’s gone, especially in the food industry where turnover is quick and often quiet. So we’re here to share some of the newest food spots that have opened in the Triad recently. From sushi spots to a new deli, this list proves that there’s still a vibrant food scene here, all we have to do is support it!
randolphnewsnow.com

Asheboro Summer Cruise Series: Courthouse Cruise-In

Asheboro Summer Cruise-in Series, organized by Grounded Elegance Car Club and Brightside Gallery, will host this event in the parking lot of the Randolph County Courthouse. The theme of the evening will be cars, cruising, fellowship, and our newest addition – Vendors Row. As always, these are equal opportunity cruising events. If it’s got wheels, come on out and join the fun! The more the merrier is the motto of the event organizers. For an evening of nostalgia and also making new memories.
